Online Health Retailer Vitacost.com Boosts Customer Engagement with Personalized Kinetic Email Campaign Powered by Selligent Marketing Cloud

/EIN News/ -- SAN JOSE, Calif., July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global B2C marketing automation company, Selligent Marketing Cloud, today shared the results of a successful digital marketing campaign by client Vitacost.com, Inc., a leading online retailer of health and wellness products. Leveraging kinetic email , Vitacost.com drove revenue per email (RPE) up 31 percent, while simultaneously boosting customer engagement and lifetime value.



Vitacost.com is known for offering healthy consumer products, including vitamins, nutritional supplements, beauty supplies, and organic grocery products. The company has seen great success through a content-rich marketing approach, with email as a key channel. Their team wanted to take engagement to the next level by improving ‘Mystery Sale’ offerings with the goal of generating immediate ROI while ensuring a consistent and relevant customer experience.

Vitacost.com teamed with Selligent Marketing Cloud to create a new high-impact campaign that capitalized on the power of email and personalization, which delivered:

53 percent increase in click-to-open rates

33 percent lower unsubscribe rates compared to prior Mystery Sale campaigns

31 percent increase in RPE

“When we deliver surprising and delightful experiences to our customers, they respond positively and more frequently. Working with Selligent Marketing Cloud enabled our team to take this to the next level,” said Danielle Van Acker, Email Marketing Manager at Vitacost.com. “The campaign exceeded our expectations; it allowed us to increase engagement and foster customer loyalty through truly relevant, personalized messages.”

The Selligent-powered campaign enabled Vitacost.com to:

Reduce friction by leveraging kinetic email: customers just clicked on the “mystery box” to reveal a deal code within the email itself, providing a visual and intuitive experience.

customers just clicked on the “mystery box” to reveal a deal code within the email itself, providing a visual and intuitive experience. Use smart segmentation to reward loyalty: leveraging Selligent’s audience data enabled Vitacost to automatically segment customers according to loyalty level, offering special mystery deals based on their status.

leveraging Selligent’s audience data enabled Vitacost to automatically segment customers according to loyalty level, offering special mystery deals based on their status. Personalize messages: each customer received unique offers, promo codes, and individualized subject lines in emails depending on behaviors or attributes.

each customer received unique offers, promo codes, and individualized subject lines in emails depending on behaviors or attributes. Track and test with precision: Selligent’s content management tools made it easy for Vitacost to refine and test versions of messages for different target groups – all in a single interface.

“Vitacost.com has always been at the forefront of digital marketing. The success of this campaign proves that relevancy and personalization work – and combined with a powerful technology can drive real business results,” said John Hernandez, CEO of Selligent Marketing Cloud. “We are proud to work with innovative brands that embrace technology to deliver elevated, personalized experiences for their customers.”

About Selligent Marketing Cloud

Selligent Marketing Cloud is a sophisticated B2C marketing platform that empowers ambitious relationship marketers to maximize every moment they engage with consumers. With native AI capabilities, a robust data layer, and a powerful omnichannel execution engine, Selligent Marketing Cloud enables marketers to easily target, trigger, and deliver highly personalized messaging across all critical channels.

More than 700 global brands in retail, travel, automotive, publishing, and financial services trust Selligent Marketing Cloud to help deliver their marketing programs. With 10 offices across the United States and Europe and more than 50 partners, Selligent serves over 30 countries with local, personalized service.

Learn more at www.selligent.com

About Vitacost.com

Vitacost.com, Inc. is an online retailer of health and wellness products, providing an award-winning experience to customers through its website, www.vitacost.com . Vitacost.com features affordable pricing and speedy delivery on nearly 40,000 items, including dietary supplements (vitamins, minerals and herbs), hard-to-find specialty foods, organic body and personal care products, pet essentials and sports nutrition products. In addition, Vitacost.com strives to motivate, educate and inspire healthier living for customers by creating and curating thousands of helpful tips, expert articles and recipes woven throughout the shopping experience. Vitacost.com is a subsidiary of The Kroger Co.

