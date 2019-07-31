LPL Financial Welcomes Joey Price and Mary Ellen Holder

Team Plans to Welcome Next Gen Advisor With Support from LPL’s Independent Advisor Institute

/EIN News/ -- CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC , a leading retail investment advisory firm and independent broker-dealer, today announced that financial advisors Joey Price and Mary Ellen Holder have joined LPL Financial’s broker-dealer and corporate registered investment advisor (RIA) platforms. The advisors reported having managed approximately $140 million of client brokerage, advisory and retirement plan assets*. They join from Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network.



Price and Holder created Price Investment Group in 2009, and their client base grew in 2016 when Price acquired Ouachita Financial Advisors from a retiring advisor, which continues to operate under that name. The Arkansas-based team, including administrative assistant Marti Pedigo, serves local professionals, business owners and retirees with strategic financial planning support, tailoring plans to each client and helping them leave a legacy for succeeding generations.

“We are invested in our clients and their long-term financial success. Planning for their future isn’t a sprint, it’s a marathon,” Price said. “With LPL, we get the support of an independent platform that provides access to a wide range of investment solutions, giving us the choice and flexibility to build a strategy that uniquely suits each client.”

Holder added, “We believe LPL’s platform will allow us to operate more cost effectively. In turn, we are able to provide better fee structures to clients, which can help increase the value we can bring to the table when helping them build toward their financial future.”

Price said LPL’s Independent Advisor Institute was also a factor in their decision to join LPL. “My son Greyson is graduating from the University of Central Arkansas the fall of 2020, and he plans to become a financial advisor in our firm,” Price beamed. “The Independent Advisor Institute is a great way for him to get started in his career. There’s support and resources to help him get licensed, and ongoing education and training to help him learn the business and get up to speed operating day to day within our practice. It’s our hope that he will one day become the successor of the firm.”

Rich Steinmeier, LPL Financial managing director and divisional president, Business Development, said, “Every practice and every advisor’s career has a lifecycle, with different needs at different stages. We understand that, and want to make sure advisors can find the solutions they need when they need it so they can be successful, whether they are starting out in the industry, evolving their business to meet new demands or opportunities, or planning for their own retirement. By providing access to a range of models, resources and support, LPL advisors have a partner that can support the holistic and sustainable needs of their practice. We welcome Joey and Mary Ellen to the family and we look forward to being the support Greyson needs to take the next steps at becoming a financial advisor.”

