White Oak Commercial Finance Responds to Increasing ABL Demand with New Key Hires

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- White Oak Commercial Finance (“White Oak”), an affiliate of White Oak Global Advisors, announced today the addition of two new professional underwriters, further increasing the company’s originations presence across the United States. Mr. Sudhir Chaudhry joins White Oak’s Los Angeles office bringing nearly 25 years of structured finance and underwriting experience. Mr. Kevin Maitland joins White Oak in Boca Raton with over 14 years of asset-based lending and commercial banking experience.



“Small and medium-sized businesses across the U.S. are increasingly turning to non-bank lenders like White Oak to help them achieve their growth plans,” said Robert Grbic, President & CEO of White Oak Commercial Finance. “We are continuing to add to the White Oak team deeply experienced talent committed to creating bespoke solutions tailored to our clients’ needs, and welcome both Sudhir and Kevin whose backgrounds lend ideally to our client-focused mandate.”

Additional Biographical Information

Mr. Sudhir Chaudhry

Mr. Sudhir Chaudhry most recently served as a Vice President and Senior Underwriter for Ares Commercial Finance in Los Angeles where he conducted due diligence on and underwrote loans for businesses with revenues between $50 and $500 million. Mr. Chaudhry joined Ares after the portfolio at First Capital Corporation was acquired by Ares. Prior to First Capital Corporation, he held various roles in structured and corporate finance with Celtic Capital Corporation, Reliance Investments Incorporated, Guaranty Business Credit, Southern Pacific Bank, and CIT Bank. Mr. Chaudhry holds a Certified Public Accounting certificate, an MBA in Finance from Clarion University of Pennsylvania, an ICWA from the Institute of Cost and Works Accountants of India and a Bachelor’s degree from Shri Ram College of Commerce at Delhi University in India.

Mr. Kevin Maitland

Mr. Kevin Maitland has worked on over 350 middle-market financing transactions, primarily between $20 and $150 million in commitments over his career. He most recently served as a Vice President and Senior Underwriter for PNC Business Credit. Before joining PNC, he spent 13 years with Wells Fargo Bank in various roles, including as a Portfolio Manager and Senior ABL Underwriter in the Equipment Finance and Capital Finance teams. Mr. Maitland holds an MBA in Finance from Nova Southeastern University in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida and a Bachelor’s degree from Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton, Florida.

ABOUT WHITE OAK COMMERCIAL FINANCE, LLC

White Oak Commercial Finance, LLC is a global financial products and services company providing credit facilities to middle market companies between $5- $50 million. WOCF's solutions include asset-based lending, full-service factoring, invoice discounting, supply chain financing, inventory financing, U.S. import/export financing, trade credit risk management, account receivables management and credit and collections support. WOCF is an affiliate of White Oak Global Advisors, LLC, and its institutional clients. More information can be found at www.whiteoaksf.com.



ABOUT WHITE OAK GLOBAL ADVISORS, LLC

White Oak Global Advisors, LLC is a leading global alternative asset manager specializing in originating and providing financing solutions to facilitate the growth, refinancing and recapitalization of small and medium enterprises. Since its inception in 2007, White Oak Global Advisors, LLC's disciplined investment process aims to deliver risk-adjusted investment returns for our investors while establishing long term partnerships with our borrowers. More information can be found at www.whiteoaksf.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

Jonathan Setiabrata

Investor Relations

jsetiabrata@whiteoaksf.com





EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.