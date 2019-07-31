Star2Star Communications Named To Inaugural Frost Radar By Frost & Sullivan

/EIN News/ -- SARASOTA, Fla., July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Star2Star Communications, provider of the world’s only Full Spectrum Communications Solution, today announced that they have been recognized as a leader in growth and industry innovation by Frost & Sullivan in the inaugural Frost Radar report.



The Frost Radar is an industry analysis that reviews the North American Hosted IP Telephony and UCaaS market. Frost & Sullivan reviewed 30 companies in the North American market and plotted them according to Growth and Innovation index scores. Star2Star was ranked amongst the top providers due to its rapid global growth, commitment to exemplary service and continuous innovation, and holding the sixth largest position in terms of North American installed users.

Frost & Sullivan also reviewed Star2Star’s competitive strengths which include providing the end-to-end Full Spectrum Communications Solution, intelligent premises-based edge devices, offering free professional installation and software updates, providing different deployment options, SD-WAN, 4G LTE Failover, and the built-in disaster recovery capabilities offered with their solutions that comprise a compelling portfolio.

“We are elated to be placed in the Frost Radar,” said Michelle Accardi, President and Chief Revenue Officer at Star2Star. “Recognition by leading analysts like Frost & Sullivan are extremely meaningful to us as well as our Partners and their customers. We will share these results proudly to demonstrate how dedicated we are to providing the highest quality communications.”

“Star2Star has proven themselves to be a forward-thinking leader in the UCaaS space,” said Elka Popova, Vice President of Information and Communications at Frost & Sullivan. “Our analysis revealed that they consistently push the industry forward with their unique Full Spectrum portfolio of solutions and are a distinctive leader in the channel.”

About Star2Star Communications

Founded in 2006 in Sarasota, Florida, Star2Star Communications empowers global business success with a Full Spectrum Communications Solution. With options ranging from pure to on-premises cloud, Star2Star offers unparalleled value, reliability, quality, and scalability. Star2Star unifies business communications including voice, video, fax, mobile, chat, and presence management. Merged with Blueface, the leading pan-European UCaaS provider, Star2Star possesses a global influence and customer base.

Star2Star's award-winning, patented Constellation Network overcomes the reliability and quality limitations of other communications technologies and enables companies to choose the deployment methodology that aligns best with their needs. For businesses who require high-quality voice, redundant networks for continuity, and ultra-reliable communications, Star2Star's StarCloud+ architecture offer the highest guaranteed SLAs in the industry at an affordable price. Businesses with less complexity, who seek the best communications capabilities for their employees and customers, can consider the StarCloud solution the optimal choice.

With a customer retention rate of 99.85%, Star2Star has been recognized by a multitude of leading analysts. Star2Star was named to the Forbes Most Promising Companies list, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 five times, and the Inc. 500|5000 seven times. The company was also named by IHS as a Top 10 Hosted Business VoIP/UC Provider and has been in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for UCaaS, Worldwide for the last four years.

Casey O'Loughlin

coloughlin@star2star.com



