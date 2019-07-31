Strong Growth Highlights 10-Year Anniversary at Chicago-area Web Design & Marketing Agency

Idea Marketing Group celebrates 10 years in digital marketing and custom web design

We see the same issues regardless of which industries our clients come from. They don’t have in-house marketing leadership, so they aren't using best practices in strategy, delivery, and measurement.” — Bill Skowronski

YORKVILLE, IL, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Digital marketing has changed rapidly over the past decade, while many companies in industries like manufacturing, and the nonprofit sector have moved away from the traditional in-house marketing department. According to the Content Marketing Institute, only 8% of manufacturers had a dedicated marketing team just four years ago.During that same time, Idea Marketing Group has built a portfolio of clients seeking strategic direction and professional services from an outsourced partner.“Most of the companies we meet recognize they’re missing marketing opportunities, but they’re also unsure about how to invest their resources appropriately,” said Idea Marketing Group Director of Marketing, Bill Skowronski. “Often, they usually have an entry-level person managing social media or they have a slash marketer which means they’ve added marketing responsibilities to someone with another title--or several other titles.“In both cases, we see a lot of sales messaging published at one time, then nothing for weeks or months,” Skowronski added. “As a result, their content doesn’t attract new customers or engage existing ones. And worst of all, these companies aren’t even measuring what’s working and what’s not, so they may not even recognize they have a problem.”Founded in 2009, Idea Marketing Group built its roots in Chicago by offering web design and SEO (search engine optimization) for a variety of industries, including hospitality, events, tourism, manufacturing, and the nonprofit sector.Now celebrating its 10th-anniversary Idea continues to excel at custom WordPress web design, which often reveals a company’s deeper marketing pains below the surface.“We see the same issues regardless of which industries our clients come from,” Skowronski added. “If they don’t have in-house marketing leaders with a seat at the decision-making table, the organization isn’t likely using best practices in strategy, delivery, and measurement.”A company’s website is still its primary online marketing tool. With many more digital channels available now than ever before, it makes sense that companies have partnered with Idea to guide them through marketing partnerships over the past three years.“We obviously know how to grow a business because we’ve grown our own for a decade,” Idea Marketing Manager Steven Jack said. “We’re taking the same things that we’re applying to each client’s business and applying them to our own.”Those marketing best practices inform how Idea approaches custom web design, content strategy, SEO, email marketing, AdWords, and social media management.As the digital marketing industry has evolved, Idea has had to redefine what it looks like for clients.“If we truly want to be a strategic partner, we have to drive the conversation about what marketing opportunities are available today and how companies can leverage them across all channels throughout the year,” Skowronski said. “There are a hundred ways a company can move its customers from awareness to action online. Our job is to help them focus on delivering better marketing that includes the right message at the right time and place as opposed to just more of the same marketing they’ve been doing.”



