OSS Receives $1.1 Million Initial Order for New AI-Powered Satellite Signal Regeneration System

/EIN News/ -- ESCONDIDO, Calif., July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Stop Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: OSS), a leader in specialized high-performance edge computing, has won a $1.1 million initial order from a prominent satellite company for the supply and support of the OSS-Volta16 all-in-one AI on the Fly™ GPU accelerated computing system for satellite signal regeneration.



By integrating the latest generation NVIDIA GPUs with NVLink, high speed networking and powerful PCI Express scale-out switch technology, the all-in-one Volta-16 platform enables ground stations with previously unheard-of amounts of interconnect bandwidth, storage and real-time computational power deployed at the point of data collection.

Initial systems will be deployed across three satellite ground stations located around the world, first in the U.S., followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. The systems will allow the processing of satellite signals in each of the customer’s secure sites as they return to earth using AI deep learning models they developed.

The local high-performance computing equipment from OSS provides real-time signal transformation on premise rather than transporting the data to a remote data center or cloud provider for processing. Localized data collection with AI processing avoids issues with external network latency, congestion and security.

“We look forward to working with this customer to deploy another specialized high-performance computing system, this time for a new AI on the Fly application,” said Steve Cooper, CEO of OSS. “They chose OSS for this project because of our exceptional ability to provide high-performance edge computing for powering demanding AI applications. We will work closely with the customer to fulfill these initial orders, with the expectation for this design win to ramp up into full production in 2020.”

OSS AI on the Fly systems provide world-class data collection, network redundancy and processing performance. This is a must for the demanding on-board, real-time computational analysis required by the next generation of signal processing applications. OSS plans to ship the systems in the third quarter of 2019.



For more information about OSS-Volta16, go to www.onestopsystems.com.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc. (OSS) designs and manufactures innovative specialized high-performance computing modules and systems, including customized servers, compute accelerators, expansion systems, flash storage arrays and Ion Accelerator storage software. These products are used for deep learning, AI, defense, finance and entertainment applications, and empower scientists, engineers, creators and other professionals to push the boundaries of their industries.

OSS utilizes the power of PCI Express, the latest GPU accelerators and NVMe storage to build award-winning systems, including many industry firsts, for OEMs and government customers. The company enables AI on the Fly™ by bringing AI datacenter performance to ‘the edge’ and on mobile platforms, and by addressing the entire AI workflow, from high speed data acquisition to deep learning, training and inference. OSS products are available directly or through global distributors. For more information, go to www.onestopsystems.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

One Stop Systems cautions you that statements in this press release that are not descriptions of historical facts are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on the company's current beliefs and expectations. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding the speeds of the networking performance and other expected benefits of the OSS accelerators and CDI networking products. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by One Stop Systems that any of our plans will be achieved. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risk and uncertainties inherent in our business, including, without limitation: location customer deployments, timing of shipments by OSS and its ability to close future production business may not develop as we expect; and other risks described in our prior press releases and in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and we undertake no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Media Contact:

Katie Rivera

One Stop Systems, Inc.

Tel (760) 745-9883

Email contact

Investor Relations:

Ronald Both or Grant Stude

CMA

Tel (949) 432-7557

Email contact



