New credit card options offer CoinField users faster transfer benefits

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoinField is adding a Credit Card deposit/withdrawal option in August to offer a faster transferring method to its users globally.



Traders will be able to buy Bitcoin & other cryptocurrencies in a few minutes, or convert their digital assets to fiat and load up their credit cards instantly. Users will be able to fund or initiate a fiat withdrawal in one of the 6 fiat currencies supported on CoinField. (USD, EUR, CAD, GBP, JPY & AED)

Each user will be required to verify their identity and complete the required KYC/AML onboarding process by CoinField which usually takes a few minutes.

“We’ve ascertained that many users would rather use an instant method to process their fiat transfers, adding a credit card payment option will certainly increase our number of users and help the global adoption of cryptocurrency. We’re aiming to offer the lowest credit card processing fees in cryptocurrency industry to encourage more users to use this method globally,” said Bob Ras , CEO of CoinField.

CoinField is also in the process of adding SEPA payments for EU customers which is predicted to become available in September.

In addition to the existing platform users, in the month of June the company had on-boarded over 25,000 users through its brand new app which was released for both iOS & Android devices.

About CoinField

CoinField is Canada’s top cryptocurrency platform with a wide portfolio of coins. It was built with one goal in mind: to make the world of cryptocurrency more accessible globally. CoinField is the easiest way to Buy/Sell Bitcoin & other cryptocurrencies in 100 countries.

CoinField is based in Vancouver, Canada and is a digital currency trading platform built with advanced technologies ensuring fast trades, a smooth user experience, top-of-the-line security and offers one of the largest cryptocurrency portfolios worldwide.

PR & Media Inquiries

Darren Amner

Digital Content Marketing Manager

darren.amner@coinfield.com



