Zylotech Cited in the Gartner Hype Cycle for Digital Marketing and Advertising, 2019 and the Gartner Hype Cycle for IT in GCC, 2019

According to the Gartner Hype Cycle for Digital Marketing and Advertising, 2019, Gartner defines the CDP as, “A customer data platform (CDP) is a marketing system that unifies a company’s customer data from marketing and other channels to enable customer modeling, and optimize the timing and targeting of messages and offers.” According to the Gartner Hype Cycle for IT in GCC, 2019, “The Hype Cycle for IT in GCC presents a snapshot of technologies and services that CIOs should consider. The technologies and services included have direct impact on revenue generation, cost optimization, efficiency and/or quality improvement opportunities.”

In both reports, Gartner describes the business impact of CDP as follows: “As marketers place increasing value on customer data modeling and personalization initiatives, the challenge to unify and manage customer data is more pressing than ever. The CDP helps marketers integrate and activate their first-party data. As the market matures, CDPs have the potential to become a system of record, transforming marketers’ ability to deliver consistent, targeted, contextually relevant experiences across channels.”

Zylotech is a self-learning B2B CDP that keeps customer data live and enriched for 1:1 personalization, cross/up-selling and retention marketing. Powered by automated machine learning, Zylotech’s platform continuously unifies ID level data, and enables ongoing micro-segmentation and recommendations, which can be activated through a variety of martech tools. The Zylotech CDP serves as a bridge across marketing, sales and customer success departments, a critical component of any B2B organizations’ revenue operations (RevOps) strategy, by providing a unified view of customers. This allows cross-functional teams to achieve greater agility, efficiency and consistency and also attain a common goal that will directly result in increased revenue and accelerated growth.

Leading enterprise businesses and brands are already attaining measurable results with the Zylotech CDP. Keurig, the leading ecommerce and store brand of coffee, is using the Zylotech CDP to reduce churn as well as improve its cross-sell and customer insights for target campaigns. To date, the company has realized a $15 million revenue increase as its customer churn hit industry lows. Staples, the major office supplies retailer has implemented the Zylotech CDP to increase customer retention and uncover numerous profitable micro-segments, experiencing a 4-time lift in campaign success with a 50 percent increase in product purchase per customer.

“We are excited to be included in these new Gartner Hype Cycle reports,” said Abhi Yadav , Co-Founder and CEO of Zylotech. “Data is at the center of building a successful RevOps strategy to transform the funnel and scale of customer interactions for marketing and sales. Zylotech’s self-learning CDP with advanced analytics is helping B2B companies align their processes towards optimizing engagement strategies and achieve quantifiable results today.”

For more information, subscribers can access the Gartner, Hype Cycle for Digital Marketing and Advertising, 2019 by Mike McGuire and Colin Reid, published July 12, 2019 here ; and the Gartner, Hype Cycle for IT in GCC, 2019 by Santhosh Rao and Bettina Tratz-Ryan, published July 15, 2019 here .

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Zylotech

Zylotech’s Self-Learning CDP provides B2B organizations with a complete, unified view of all customer data empowering cross-functional teams with greater agility, efficiency, and consistency. This approach is leading to new operational strategies that address each stage of the customer journey to meet evolving requirements. Zylotech has developed its Revenue Operations (RevOps) Framework to provide the necessary guidance for B2B organizations to meet these evolving requirements and to break through marketing, sales and customer operations silos to establish alignment across customer-facing teams. For more information, please visit: www.zylotech.com/ .

