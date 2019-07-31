Takeaway Food Market 2019: Global Analysis, Share, Trends, Application Analysis and Forecast To 2024

Takeaway Food -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024

Description

The term “take-away” food, describes a way of eating restaurant food outside the restaurant or a growing variety of prepared foods that consumers purchase from food stands and drive-in locations. The concept of takeaway food lies in the changing lifestyles and eating habits of people, who largely prefer takeaway food due to busy life schedule and increasing traffic congestion.

Takeaway food orders are made via telephone, restaurant websites and apps, online restaurant places, and dine-ins. The US stood as the largest takeaway food market with highest revenue contribution, whereas, the UK was the largest takeaway market within Europe. Growth of the market was driven by increased urbanization, increased usage of internet worldwide, and rising use of mobile internet. Some of the noteworthy trends of the industry includes emerging multicultural population, online market place convenience and strategic mergers and acquisitions.

Key challenges include barriers to entry because of high logistical complexities and tedious development and implementation of systems that accept orders online. Setting up things turn out to be very expensive and time consuming for new players in the market.

The report “Global Takeaway Food Market: Industry Analysis & Outlook (2017-2021)” by Koncept Analytics provides a comprehensive study of global market and major regional markets. The global takeaway food market remains highly competitive consisting of several large enterprises including Just Eat Plc, Grubhub Inc., Takeaway.com and Delivery Hero. The competitive landscape of the respective market, along with the company profiles of the leading players are discussed in detail.

Table of Content

1. Market Overview

1.1 Take Away

1.2 Methods for Food Delivery Orders

1.3 Benefits of Food Delivery

2. Global Market Analysis

2.1 Global Food Services Market by Value

2.2 Global Food Services Market Forecast by Value

2.3 Global Takeaway Food Market

2.3.1 Global Takeaway Food Market by Value

2.3.2 Global Takeaway Food Market Forecast by Value

2.3.3 Global Takeaway Food Market by Country

2.3.4 Global Takeaway Food Market Penetration by Country

3. Regional Market Analysis

3.1 The US

3.1.1 The US Takeaway Food Market by Value

3.1.2 The US Takeaway Food Market Forecast by Value

3.1.3 The US Online Food Delivery and Pickup Market by Value

3.1.4 The US Online Food Delivery and Pickup Market Forecast by Value

3.2 The UK

3.2.1 The UK Takeaway Food Market by Value

3.2.2 The UK Takeaway Food Market Forecast by Value

3.2.3 The UK Takeaway Food Order Per Household

3.2.4 The UK Takeaway Food Order Per Household Forecast

3.2.5 The UK Takeaway Food Order by Volume

3.2.6 The UK Takeaway Food Order Forecast by Volume

3.2.7 The UK Takeaway Food Market by Commission

3.2.8 The UK Takeaway Food Market by Commission Forecast

3.3 Brazil

3.3.1 Brazil Takeaway Food Market by Value

3.3.2 Brazil Takeaway Food Market Forecast by Value

3.3.3 Brazil Takeaway Food Market by Platform

3.3.4 Brazil Takeaway Food Market Forecast by Platform

3.4 Germany

3.4.1 Germany’s Takeaway Food Market by Value

3.4.2 Germany’s Takeaway Food Market Forecast by Value

3.4.3 Germany’s Takeaway Food Average Order Size

3.4.4 Germany’s Takeaway Food Average Order Size Forecast

3.4.5 Germany’s Takeaway Food Market by Commission

3.4.6 Germany’s Takeaway Food Market by Commission Forecast

3.5 Netherlands

3.5.1 Netherlands Takeaway Food Market by Value

3.5.2 Netherland’s Takeaway Food Market Forecast by Value

3.5.3 Netherland’s Takeaway Food Average Order Size

3.5.4 Netherland’s Takeaway Food Average Order Size Forecast

3.5.5 Netherland’s Takeaway Food Market by Commission

3.5.6 Netherland’s Takeaway Food Market Forecast by Commission

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.1.1 Rising Urbanization

4.1.2 Increasing Traffic Congestion

4.1.3 High Food Pricing

4.1.4 Increasing Internet and Smartphone Penetration

4.2 Key Trends & Opportunities

4.2.1 Emerging Multi-Cultural Population

4.2.2 Online Market Place Convenience

4.2.3 Mergers and Acquisitions

4.2.4 High Growth Prospects in the Emerging Economies

4.3 Challenges & Issues

4.3.1 Barriers to Entry

4.3.2 Seasonality of Demand

5. Competitive Landscape

5.1 Global Takeaway Food Market

5.1.1 Revenue Comparison

5.1.2 Market Cap Comparison

5.1.3 Active Users Comparison

5.1.4 Functional Operation Comparison

6. Company Profiles

6.1 Just Eat PLC

6.1.1 Business Overview

6.1.2 Financial Overview

6.1.3 Business Strategies

6.2 Grubhub Inc.

6.2.1 Business Overview

6.2.2 Financial Overview

6.2.3 Business Strategies

6.3 Takeaway.com

6.3.1 Business Overview

6.3.2 Financial Overview

6.3.3 Business Strategies

6.4 Delivery Hero

6.4.1 Business Overview

6.4.2 Financial Overview

6.4.3 Business Strategies

List of Charts

Global Food Services Market by Value (2012-2016)

Global Food Services Market Forecast by Value (2017-2021)

Global Takeaway Food Market by Value (2012-2016)

Global Takeaway Food Market Forecast by Value (2017-2021)

Global Takeaway Food Market by Country (2016)

Global Takeaway Food Market Penetration by Country (2016)

The US Takeaway Food Market by Value (2012-2016)

The US Takeaway Food Market Forecast by Value (2017-2021)

The US Online Food Delivery and Pickup Market by Value (2012-2016)

The US Online Food Delivery and Pickup Market Forecast by Value (2017-2021)

The UK Takeaway Food Market by Value (2012-2016)

The UK Takeaway Food Market Forecast by Value (2017-2021)

The UK Takeaway Food Order Per Household (2012-2016)

The UK Takeaway Food Order Per Household Forecast (2017-2021)

The UK Takeaway Food Order by Volume (2012-2016)

The UK Takeaway Food Order Forecast by Volume (2017-2021)

The UK Takeaway Food Market by Commission (2012-2016)

The UK Takeaway Food Market by Commission Forecast (2017-2021)

