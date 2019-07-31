Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

United Kingdom Consumer Lending Market: key Players, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, and Forecast to 2019-2023

Wise.Guy12

Wise.Guy.

WiseGuyReports.com has been added report of “Consumer Lending in United Kingdom” to its Research Database.

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, July 31, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ --
Description:-

Consumer Lending Market United Kingdom 2023

For the second time in a decade, the rate was raised by a quarter of a percentage point, from 0.5% to 0.75% at the start of August 2018, the highest level since March 2009. Expected to raise the interest rate in May 2018, the Bank of England waited because of the economic dip at the start of the year; however, concerns over spending growth combined with a shortage of available workers leading to rising inflation convinced them to raise the interest rate. There will probably be further interest r...

The Consumer Lending in United Kingdom report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.

Product coverage: Consumer Credit, Mortgages/Housing.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report? 

* Get a detailed picture of the Consumer Lending market; 

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change; 

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands; 

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.


Get a Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/946625-consumer-lending-in-the-united-kingdom

 

It has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, It has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

Headlines

Prospects

Consumer Confidence Remains Fragile

A Positive Property Investment Outlook Despite Brexit

the Overdraft Debt Spiral

Competitive Landscape

the UK Fintech Industry Is Booming

A Cloudy Future for Payday Loans in the UK

Competition Is High in Consumer Credit

Category Data


Leave a Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/946625-consumer-lending-in-the-united-kingdom

 

Executive Summary

Bank of England Raises UK Interest Rate

Legitimate Worries Over Consumer Debt

Volatility in Auto Lending

Fall in Mortgage Lending and Uncertainty Surrounding Property Values

Savings Growth Languishes at Historic Lows in the UK

Market Data

Continued......

 

Contact Us: Sales@Wiseguyreports.Com Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (Us) Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (Uk)

NORAH TRENT
WISE GUY RESEARCH CONSULTANTS PVT LTD
646-845-9349 (US), +44 208 133 9349 (UK)
email us here
["facebook", "twitter", "linkedin"]
{"facebook"=>"", "twitter"=>"", "linkedin"=>""}

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Education, Insurance Industry, World & Regional


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.

Press Contact
NORAH TRENT
WISE GUY RESEARCH CONSULTANTS PVT LTD
646-845-9349 (US), +44 208 133 9349 (UK)
Share This Story
Company Details
Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers,
Pune
411028
India
+1 646 845-9349/ +44-208-133-9346/ +1 339 368 6938
Visit Newsroom
About

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

wiseguyreports

More From This Author
Digital Scent Technology‎ Market 2019 Global Key Players, Size, Applications & Growth Opportunities - Analysis to 2024
Fashion Retailing Market 2019 Global Share,Trend,Segmentation and Forecast to 2023
Alcoholic Beverage Flavoring System Market Size, Trend, Segmentation, Growth And Opportunities Forecast To 2024
View All Stories From This Author