Current Salon & Color Bar Named Favorite Hair Salon by Loudoun Now

/EIN News/ -- ASHBURN, Va., July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Current Salon & Color Bar is celebrating the recent announcement that they have been voted Loudoun County’s 2019 Favorite Hair Salon by the readers of Loudoun Now magazine.



“We never get tired of hearing how much people love coming in and how amazing they feel when they leave,” said Nese Altas , Co-Owner and Master Stylist.

Now at its new location in One Loudoun for almost two years, Current Salon continues to expand its team and menu of services in an ongoing effort to stay relevant with industry trends. And the salon isn’t just a local favorite—its stylists and even the design of the salon itself have caught national attention.

“This latest recognition from Loudoun Now affirms what we are trying to build here,” said Ryan Mallard , Co-Owner and Managing Director. “We try to make each person who walks through our door feel special; recognizing that every client has a different desired outcome. We listen, we ask questions, and we get a feel for how their new look will fit into their busy lives. It’s exciting when we can get them to consider something different, and it’s rewarding when they ask us to repeat a look they love.”

The curated team of stylists at Current Salon are selected for their artistic talent, commitment to ongoing education, and passion for customer service. “This recognition belongs to our team--and to everyone who voted,” adds Altas. “Your confidence in us—and, ultimately, yourselves—is why we’re here.”

ABOUT CURRENT SALON & COLOR BAR

Since 2012, Current Salon has been consistently recognized as one of the top hair salons in Northern Virginia. Located in One Loudoun, Current Salon’s award-winning stylists offer contemporary and classic cuts, styling, and color services, as well as highly sought-after cosmetic treatments. To learn more or to schedule an appointment, visit https://www.currentbynese.com or call 703-724-9444.







