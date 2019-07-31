Global Military Training & Simulation Market, 2019-2027: Adopting New Technologies & Business Models to Deliver Innovative Training Solutions in an Increasingly Competitive Market
This study delves into the key trends in the T&S market, identifies the drivers and constraints, and sheds light on the competitive landscape and evolving market share of major participants. Based on a thorough analysis, it seeks to generate a forecast for the global market, identifying future opportunities for T&S systems across the land, maritime, and air domains.
The global military training and simulation (T&S) market is witnessing a growing shift away from traditional live methodologies towards a more blended environment, with T&S contracts becoming imbedded within platform procurement (aircraft and vehicle) contracts.
Several Western countries have already started implementing live, virtual, and constructive (LVC) visions in T&S, facilitating the evolution of training environments through multiphased projects involving multiple defence and commercial industry participants. Although live training will still be predominantly used by Armed Forces globally, the adoption of virtual and constructive simulation is expected to increase during the forecast period.
There will also be a growing emphasis on blended synthetic architectures through LVC solutions and an increasing demand for LVC networked architectures that are interoperable with existing systems. However, the integration of legacy systems with these new architectures will come with certain challenges.
High operational tempos and stretched defence budgets have resulted in the need for new business models for cost reduction. The Training as a Service (TaaS) model will increasingly become prevalent, especially in the air domain where the delta between military and civil aircraft is small. This will usher in greater market opportunities for new entrants that can leverage these novel business models rather than traditional T&S offerings.
Commercially developed technologies are increasingly becoming relevant for T&S in the defence industry and displacing traditional T&S technology leaders. Particularly, developments in the video gaming industry are paving the way for technologies that allow for greater levels of visual fidelity in T&S systems (such as Bohemia Interactive Simulations' Virtual Battlespace 3).
The proliferation of commercial off-the-shelf technologies (COTS) will further increase market competition. Technologies such as augmented reality and virtual reality will play a greater role in the T&S market as they mature.
As T&S solutions become more mobile to meet the demands of global force deployments, the role of material science and technologies in different industries will become increasingly important. These will facilitate a decrease in the size, weight, and power requirements of T&S systems. Traditional T&S companies will need to adapt to and integrate these COTS technologies in order to stay relevant in this evolving market environment.
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
- Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- CEO's Perspective
2. Research Scope, Objectives, Methodology, and Background
- Research Scope
- Key Questions this Study will Answer
- Methodology and T&S Market Definitions
- Training and Simulation Solutions
- Training and Simulation - Market Segmentation
- Market Segmentation - Percent Revenue by Segment
3. General Trends, Drivers, and Restraints
- General Trends in Training and Simulation
- Military Training and Simulation - Drivers and Restraints
- Market Drivers Summary
- Training and Simulation - Market Drivers
- Market Restraints Summary
- Training and Simulation - Market Restraints
4. Market Forecast Analysis
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Forecast Assumptions
- Training and Simulation - Revenue Forecast
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Training and Simulation - Regional Trends
5. Competitor Analysis
- Training and Simulation - Competitive Environment
- Competitive Landscape - An Overview
- Land Training and Simulation - Competitive Overview
- Air Training and Simulation - Competitive Overview
- Maritime Training and Simulation - Competitive Overview
- Competitive Market Share in 2018
- Market Share Forecast Evolution
- Competitive Environment
6. Growth Opportunities
- Growth Opportunity 1 - LVC Network Architecture
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Virtual T&S
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Operationally Managed Contracts
- Strategic Imperatives for Growth in the T&S Ecosystem
7. Training and Simulation Segment Analysis - Land Training and Simulation
- Land Segment - Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Land Training and Simulation - Conceptual Trends
- Land Training and Simulation
- Land Training and Simulation - Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Land Training and Simulation - Opportunities and Drivers
- Land Training and Simulation - Challenges
8. Maritime Training and Simulation
- Maritime Segment - Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Maritime Training and Simulation - Conceptual Trends
- Maritime Training and Simulation
- Maritime Training and Simulation - Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Maritime Training and Simulation - Opportunities and Drivers
- Maritime Training and Simulation - Challenges
9. Air Training and Simulation
- Air Segment - Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Air Training and Simulation - Conceptual Trends
- Air Training and Simulation
- Air Training and Simulation - Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Air Training and Simulation - Opportunities and Drivers
- Air Training and Simulation - Challenges
10. Regional Training and Simulation Analysis - Africa
- Africa - Trends, Drivers, and Constraints
- Africa - Country Hot Spots
- Africa Forecast
- Market Share
- Competitive Environment
11. Asia-Pacific
- Asia-Pacific - Trends, Growth, and Challenges
- Asia-Pacific - Country Hot Spots
- Asia-Pacific Forecast
- Market Share
- Competitive Environment
12. South America
- South America - Trends, Growth, and Challenges
- South America - Country Hot Spots
- South America Forecast
- Market Share
- Competitive Environment
13. Central and South Asia
- Central and South Asia - Trends, Growth, and Challenges
- Central and South Asia - Country Hot Spots
- Central and South Asia Forecast
- Market Share
- Competitive Environment
14. Europe
- Europe - Trends, Growth, and Challenges
- Europe - Country Hot Spots
- Europe Forecast
- Market Share
- Competitive Environment
15. Middle East
- Middle East - Trends, Growth, and Challenges
- Middle East - Country Hot Spots
- Middle East Forecast
- Market Share
- Competitive Environment
16. North America
- North America - Trends, Growth, and Challenges
- North America - Country Hot Spots
- North America Forecast
- Market Share
- Competitive Environment
17. The Last Word
- The Last Word - 3 Big Predictions
18. Appendix
- Market Engineering Methodology
- Additional Sources of Information
- List of Companies in Others
- Learn More - Next Steps
- Acronyms
- List of Exhibits
