Optical Transport Network (OTN) Market Is Anticipated To Garner A CAGR Of 15.62% by Forecast 2023 | Optical Transport Network Market: North America to Acquire the Lion’s Share

A sudden boom has been identified in the number of internet business and home users. This has further propelled the growth of the OTN market across the globe. North America will lead the global market due to the growth in mobile data traffic, coupled with data center-driven WAN traffic. IT/telecom has been one of the major segments contributing to the market growth.

The global optical transport network market is anticipated to garner a CAGR of 15.62% during the forecast period (2017-2023), Market Research Future (MRFR) unveils in a detailed report. Optical transport network (OTN) is considered a set of optical network elements which are connected with the help of optical fiber links. They are capable of offering functionalities like multiplexing, supervision, management, switching of the signals, and transport. The Optical Transport Network Market has been experiencing a sturdy growth over the past few years due to the rapid growth in internet protocol and implementation of optical transport network across sectors.

Booming Internet Business & Home Users to Promote Optical Transport Network Market Growth

There has been a sudden growth in the number of internet business and home users, which has resulted in the growth of the optical transport network market. The rising demand for fast bandwidth is further boosting the growth of the market. Optical transport network offers smooth transmission of data and also helps to remove concerns associated with latency. This is a key factor driving the market growth. There is a surging demand for 100Gz system deployment for reliable and fast services in financial companies as well as in government organizations, which is likely to foster the market growth across the globe. Moreover, the optical transport network provides more benefits than synchronous digital hierarchy, including latency, transparent client signals, robust management, high scalability, and acceptance as a standard, bandwidth limitation. These technological advancements have encouraged the market growth.

The increasing conjunction in the mobile network, along with the need for faster communication triggers the demand from OTN market. OTN also supports high data transfer rates and scales the fastest progression of data traffic. This is further estimated to encourage the growth of the market. The advent of next-generation OTN is estimated to bring in efficient mapping, which will support IP and Ethernet.

Meanwhile, the need for high investments may impede the growth of the optical transport network market in the foreseeable future.

Key Players:

Some of the prominent players in the global optical transport network market: Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd, ZTE Corp, Cisco System Inc, Cienna Corporation, Alcatel-Lucent SA, Fujitsu Ltd, ADVA Optical Networking, Infinera and others.

Segmentation:

Dense wavelength division multiplexer (DWDN), wavelength division multiplexer (WDN), and others (SONET/SDH) form the technology segment of the optical transport network market. Of these, WDN is likely to dominate the market and is predicted to attain a CAGR of 15.65%.

The service segment comprises network design, network support, and others. Of these, network design segment dominates the market and is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 17.36% by 2023.

By component, the optical transport network market is segmented into optical packet platform, optical switch, and others. Among these, the optical switch is estimated to dominate the market and is likely to attain a CAGR of 17.01% by 2023.

Healthcare, IT/ telecom, retail, government, and others come under the end user segment. Of these, the IT/telecom sector is predicted to gain prominence. With the evolving wireless infrastructure market, 5G is expanding at a rapid pace. 5G mobile network technology is likely to has latent market potential due to the undue advantage of being faster than 4G.

Mapping the Global Market:

The regions discussed in the report covers North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Rest-of-the-World (RoW). North America leads the global optical transport network market in terms of market share and has huge demand since it offers greater bandwidth. The region experiences rapid growth owing to advancing technologies, along with the surging demand for effective telecom platforms across industry verticals. In this region, the U.S. acquires the major share, both in terms of adoption and revenue of cable in offering greater bandwidth. Growth in mobile data traffic and data center-driven WAN traffic are likely to influence the growth of the regional market. Moreover, heavy investments in R&D promotes the market growth.

Europe has emerged a lucrative market globally, owing to factors like evolving IT industries and economic development. The increasing cloud services, coupled with the presence of several telecom sectors in the Asia Pacific region, has propelled the growth of optical transport network market.

Head-to-Head

May 2019: Ekinops has signed definitive agreements to acquire the OTN-Switch platform, that has been developed by Padtec. The group has planned to carry out a capital increase by private placement for an amount capped at 10% of the capital stock.

