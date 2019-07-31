Global T-Cell Immunotherapies Market Sizing & Opportunity Analysis to 2030

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "T-Cell Immunotherapies Market (4th Edition), 2019-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The T-Cell Immunotherapy Market, 2019-2030 (4th edition) report features an extensive study of the current market landscape and the future potential of T-cell immunotherapies (focusing particularly on CAR-T therapies, TCR therapies and TIL therapies). The report highlights the efforts of both industry players and academic organizations.



One of the key objectives of the report was to estimate the existing market size and identify potential growth opportunities for T-cell immunotherapies over the coming decade. Based on several parameters, such as target consumer segments, region-specific adoption rates and expected prices of such products, we have provided an informed estimate on the likely evolution of the market over the period 2019-2030.



The report includes potential sales forecasts of T-cell immunotherapies that are currently marketed or are in late stages of development. Additionally, it provides forecasts for the overall T-cell immunotherapies market, wherein both the current and upcoming opportunity is segmented across [A] type of therapy (CAR-T, TCR and TIL), [B] target indications (acute lymphoblastic leukemia, non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, melanoma, bladder cancer, lung cancer, head and neck cancer, multiple myeloma, sarcoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, ovarian cancer, esophageal cancer, colorectal cancer, nasopharyngeal carcinoma, hepatocellular carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and renal cell carcinoma), [C] target antigens (CD19, BCMA, CD19/22, EGFR, NY-ESO-1, gp100, p53, EBV, MUC1, WT-1 and others) and [D] key geographies (North America, Europe and Asia Pacific).

Key Topics Covered



1. PREFACE



2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



3. INTRODUCTION

3.1. Chapter Overview

3.2. Pillars of Cancer Therapy

3.3. Overview of Immunotherapies

3.4. Fundamentals of Cancer Immunotherapy

3.5. Classification of Cancer Immunotherapies

3.5.1. By Mechanism of Action

3.5.2. By Type of Target

3.5.3. By Approach

3.5.4. By Product Class

3.6. T-Cell Immunotherapies

3.6.1. Historical Evolution

3.6.2. Key Considerations for Developing T-Cell Immunotherapies

3.6.3. Strategies Employed for the Redirection of T-Cells

3.6.4. Manufacturing of Engineered T-Cells

3.6.5. T-Cell Transduction and Transfection Methods

3.7. Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-Cell Therapy (CAR-T)

3.7.1. History of Development

3.7.2. Anatomical Layout of CAR

3.7.3. Development of CAR-T Cells

3.7.4. Universal CAR-T Cells

3.7.5. Route of Administration of CAR-T Cell Therapies

3.7.6. Case Study: CD19 CAR-T Cell Therapies

3.7.7. Other Important Biological Targets for CAR Development

3.7.8. Challenges Associated with CAR-T Cell Therapies

3.8. T-Cell Receptor (TCR)-based Cell Therapy

3.8.1. History of Development

3.8.2. Anatomical Layout of TCR

3.8.3. Development of TCR for Therapy

3.8.4. Differences between CAR-T and TCR-based Therapies

3.9. Tumor Infiltrating Lymphocyte (TIL)-based Cell Therapy

3.9.1. History of Development

3.9.2. Development of TILs for Therapy

3.10. Key Challenges and Roadblocks



4. EMERGING TRENDS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

4.1. Chapter Overview

4.2. T-Cell Immunotherapies: Trends on Twitter

4.2.1. Historical Trend in Volume of Tweets

4.2.2. Trending Words / Phrases on Twitter

4.2.3. Most Popular Drugs on Twitter

4.2.4. Most Prolific Authors on Twitter

4.2.5. Most Popular Indications and Target Antigens



5. MARKET LANDSCAPE

5.1. Chapter Overview

5.2. T-Cell Immunotherapies: Overall Market Overview

5.2.1. Analysis by Type of Product

5.2.2. Analysis by Type of Developer

5.2.3. Analysis by Phase of Development

5.2.4. Analysis by Target Oncological Indications

5.2.5. Analysis by Popular Target Antigens (CAR-T Cell Therapies and TCR-based Therapies)

5.2.6. Analysis by Source of T-Cells

5.2.7. Analysis by Route of Administration

5.2.8. Key Industry Players: Analysis by Number of Therapies in Development

5.2.9. Key Non-Industry Players: Analysis by Number of Therapies in Development



6. KEY INSIGHTS

6.1. Chapter Overview

6.2. T-Cell Immunotherapies: Competitive Analysis by Popular Target Antigens

6.2.1. Popular Targets Related to Hematological Malignancies

6.2.2. Solid Tumors: Popular Targets

6.3. T-Cell Immunotherapies: Key Opinion Leaders

6.4. T-Cell Immunotherapies: CAR Construct Analysis

6.4.1. Analysis by Generation of CAR

6.4.2. Analysis by Type of scFv Antibody

6.4.3. Analysis by Type of Vector

6.4.4. Analysis by Type of Co-Stimulatory Domain(s)



7. CLINICAL TRIAL ANALYSIS

7.1. Chapter Overview

7.2. CAR-T Cell Therapies: Clinical Trial Analysis

7.2.1. Methodology

7.2.2. Analysis by Trial Registration Year

7.2.3. Geographical Analysis by Number of Registered Trials

7.2.4. Case Study: CAR-T Cell Therapy Market in China

7.2.4.1. Factors Contributing to the Growth of CAR-T Cell Therapy Trials in China



8. CAR-T CELL THERAPY PROFILES

8.1. Chapter Overview

8.2. KYMRIAH / Tisagenlecleucel / CTL019 (Novartis)

8.2.1. Therapy Overview

8.2.2. Current Development Status

8.2.3. Key Clinical Trial Results

8.2.4. Dosage Regimen, Price and Manufacturing

8.3. YESCARTA/ Axicabtagene Ciloleucel / KTE-C19 (Kite Pharma)

8.3.1. Therapy Overview

8.3.2. Current Development Status

8.3.3. Key Clinical Trial Results

8.3.4. Dosage Regimen, Price and Manufacturing

8.4. JCAR (Juno Therapeutics)

8.4.1. Therapy Overview

8.4.2. Current Development Status

8.4.3. Key Clinical Trial Results

8.4.4. Dosage Regimen and Manufacturing

8.5. bb2121 (bluebird bio / Celgene)

8.6. LCAR-B38M CAR-T (Nanjing Legend Biotech / Janssen Biotech)

8.7. CD19 CAR-T Cell Therapy (Takara Bio)

8.8. Dual Targeting CAR-T Cell Therapy (Autolus)

8.9. CAR-T Cell Therapies (Sinobioway Cell Therapy / The First Affiliated Hospital of Anhui Medical University)



9. TCR-BASED THERAPY PROFILES

9.1. Chapter Overview

9.2. SPEAR T-Cells (Adaptimmune / GlaxoSmithKline)

9.3. IMCgp100 (Immunocore)

9.4. ALT-801 (Altor BioScience)

9.5. JTCR016 (Juno Therapeutics)

9.6. CMD-602 / WT1 TCR Therapy (Cell Medica)

9.7. TBI-1301 (Takara Bio)



10. TIL-BASED THERAPY PROFILES

10.1. Chapter Overview

10.2. Autologous TIL Therapies (Iovance Biotherapeutics)

10.2.1. Therapy Overview

10.2.2. Current Development Status

10.2.2.1. LN-144

10.2.2.2. LN-145

10.2.3. Key Clinical Trial Results

10.2.4. Dosage Regimen and Manufacturing

10.2.5. Patent Portfolio

10.3. TIL (Nantes University Hospital)

10.4. TIL (Netherlands Cancer Institute)



11. KEY THERAPEUTIC AREAS FOR T-CELL THERAPIES

11.1. Chapter Overview

11.2. Haematological Malignancies

11.2.1. Leukaemia and Lymphoma

11.2.2. Multiple Myeloma

11.3. Solid Tumors

11.3.1. Metastatic Melanoma

11.3.2. Lung Cancer

11.3.3. Pancreatic Cancer

11.3.4. Liver Cancer

11.3.5. Breast Cancer

11.3.6. Ovarian Cancer

11.3.7. Bladder Cancer

11.3.8. Kidney Cancer



12. EMERGING TECHNOLOGIES

12.1. Chapter Overview

12.2. Genome Editing Technologies

12.2.1. Applications of Genome Editing Technologies

12.2.2. Emerging Technology Platforms for T-Cell Therapy Development and Production

12.2.2.1. CRISPR / Cas9 System

12.2.2.2. TALENs

12.2.2.3. megaTAL

12.2.3. Competitiveness Analysis: Genome Editing Technologies

12.3. Designing T-Cell Therapies with Improved Characteristics

12.3.1. Technologies for Targeting Multiple Types of Cancers

12.3.2. Technologies for Improving Therapeutic Safety

12.3.2.1. Armored CAR and EGFRt Technology

12.3.2.1.1. Juno Therapeutics

12.3.2.2. RheoSwitch Therapeutic System

12.3.2.2.1. Intrexon

12.3.2.3. Inducible Caspase 9 Safety Switch

12.3.2.3.1. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals

12.3.2.3.1.1. CaspaCIDe Technology

12.3.2.3.1.2. CIDeCAR Technology

12.3.2.3.1.3. GoCAR-T Technology

12.3.2.4. On-Off Switch, Multiple Companies

12.3.2.3.1. Inhibitory CAR (iCAR) (Juno Therapeutics)

12.3.2.3.2. On-Off Switch (Theravectys)



13. PARTNERSHIPS AND COLLABORATIONS

13.1. Chapter Overview

13.2. Partnership Models

13.3. T-Cell Immunotherapies: List of Partnerships and Collaborations



14. FUNDING AND INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

14.1. Chapter Overview

14.2. Types of Funding

14.3. T-Cell Immunotherapies: Funding and Investment Analysis



15. OTHER T-CELL IMMUNOTHERAPIES

15.1. Chapter Overview

15.2. Other T-Cell Immunotherapies

15.2.1. Analysis by Phase of Development

15.2.2. Analysis by Target Therapeutic Area

15.2.3. Analysis by Type of Cells

15.2.4. Analysis by Source of T-Cells

15.3. Treg Cell Therapy

15.4. T-Cell-based Vaccines

15.5. Virus-Driven T-Cell Therapy

15.6. Fucosylated T-Cell Therapy

15.7. PD-1 Knockout Engineered T-Cell Therapy

15.8. TAC-T Cell Therapy

15.9. Gama Delta T-Cell Therapy



16. CASE STUDY: CELL THERAPY MANUFACTURING

16.1. Chapter Overview

16.2. Cell Therapy Manufacturing

16.3. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Models

16.3.1. Centralized Manufacturing

16.3.2. Decentralized Manufacturing

16.4. Scalability of Cell Therapy Manufacturing Processes

16.4.1. Scale-up

16.4.2. Scale-out

16.5. Types of Cell Therapy Manufacturers

16.6. Key Challenges Related to Manufacturing Cell Therapies

16.7. Important Factors for Cell Therapy Manufacturing

16.7.1. Cell Characterization

16.7.2. Cost of Goods

16.8. Automation of Cell Therapy Manufacturing Processes

16.9. Cell Therapy Manufacturing Supply Chain

16.10. Companies with In-House Capabilities

16.11. Contract Manufacturers

16.12. Regulatory Landscape



17. COST PRICE ANALYSIS

17.1. Chapter Overview

17.2. Factors Contributing to the High Price of Cell / Gene Therapies

17.3. Pricing Models for T-Cell Immunotherapies

17.3.1. Based on Associated Costs

17.3.2. Based on Availability of Competing Products

17.3.3. Based on Patient Segment

17.3.4. Based on the Opinions of Industry Experts

17.4. Reimbursement-related Considerations For T-Cell Immunotherapies

17.4.1. Case Study: The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence's (NICE) Appraisal of CAR-T Therapies



18. MARKET SIZING AND OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS

18.1. Chapter Overview

18.2. Scope and Limitations

18.3. Key Assumptions and Forecast Methodology

18.4. Overall T-Cell Immunotherapies Market, 2019-2030

18.5. T-Cell Immunotherapies Market: Value Creation Analysis

18.6. Overall CAR-T Cell Therapies Market, 2019-2030

18.6.5. Product Wise Sales Forecast

18.6.5.1. KYMRIAH (Novartis)

18.6.5.2. YESCARTA (Gilead Sciences)

18.6.5.3. bb2121 (bluebird bio / Celgene)

18.6.5.4. LCAR-B38M CAR-T (Nanjing Legend Biotech / Janssen)

18.6.5.5. MB-CART19.1 (Miltenyi Biotec)

18.6.5.6. CD19 CAR-T (Sinobioway Cell Therapy)

18.6.5.7. JCAR017 (Juno Therapeutics / Celgene / WuXi AppTec)

18.6.5.8. AUTO2 (Autolus)

18.6.5.9. AUTO3 (Autolus)

18.6.5.10. GPC3 CAR-T (Shanghai GeneChem)

18.6.5.11. BCMA CAR-T (The Pregene (ShenZhen) Biotechnology)

18.6.5.12. CD19 CAR-T (The Pregene (ShenZhen) Biotechnology)

18.6.5.13. CD19 CAR-T (Shanghai Bioray Laboratory)

18.6.5.14. Humanized CD19-CAR-T (Shanghai Unicar-Therapy Bio-medicine Technology)

18.6.5.15. PCAR-019 (PersonGen BioTherapeutics)

18.6.5.16. TBI-1501 (Takara Bio)

18.6.5.17. IM19 CAR-T Cell Therapy (Beijing Immunochina Medical Science & Technology)

18.6.5.18. CCT301 CAR-T Cell Therapy (Shanghai Sinobioway Sunterra Biotech)

18.6.5.19. BinD19 (Shenzhen BinDeBio)

18.6.5.20. CARCIK-CD19 (Formula Pharmaceuticals)

18.6.5.21. EGFR CART Cell Therapy (The Beijing Pregene Science and Technology)

18.6.5.22. Anti-MUC1 CAR-T Cell Therapy (Guangzhou Anjie Biomedical Technology)

18.7. Overall TCR-based Therapies Market

18.7.1. TCR-based Therapies Market: Distribution by Target Indication

18.7.2. TCR-based Therapies Market: Distribution by Target Antigen

18.7.3. TCR-based Therapies Market: Distribution by Key Players

18.7.4. TCR-based Therapies Market: Distribution by Geography

18.7.6. Product Wise Sales Forecast

18.7.6.1. GSK3377794 (GlaxoSmithKline / Adaptimmune Therapeutics / Merck)

18.7.6.2. IMCgp100 (Immunocore)

18.7.6.3. TBI-1301 (Takara Bio)

18.7.6.4. ALT-801 (Altor Bioscience)

18.7.6.5. JTCR016 (Juno Therapeutics)

18.7.6.6. LioCyx (Lion TCR)

18.8. Overall TIL-based Therapies Market

18.8.1. TIL-based Therapies Market: Distribution by Target Indication

18.8.3. TIL-based Therapies Market: Distribution by Key Players

18.8.4. TIL-based Therapies Market: Distribution by Geography

18.8.5. Product Wise Sales Forecast

18.8.5.1. TILs (Nantes University Hospital)

18.8.5.2. TILs (Netherlands Cancer Institute)

18.8.5.3. Lifileucel (LN-144) (Iovance Biotherapeutics)

18.8.5.4. LN-145 (Iovance Biotherapeutics)

18.8.5.5. LTX-315 and TILs (Lytix Biopharma)



19. PROMOTIONAL ANALYSIS

19.1. Chapter Overview

19.2. Channels used for Promotional Campaigns

19.3. Summary of Product Website Analysis

19.4. Summary of Patient Support Services and Informative Downloads

19.5. KYMRIAH: Promotional Analysis

19.6. YESCARTA: Promotional Analysis



20. COMPANY PROFILES

20.1. Chapter Overview

20.2. Adaptimmune Therapeutics

20.3. Autolus

20.4. bluebird bio

20.5. CARsgen Therapeutics

20.6. Celgene

20.7. Cell Medica

20.8. Cellectis

20.9. Cellular Biomedicine Group

20.10. Immunocore

20.11. Innovative Cellular Therapeutics

20.12. Iovance Biotherapeutics

20.13. Kite Pharma

20.14. Lion TCR

20.15. Noile-Immune Biotech

20.16. Novartis

20.17. Shanghai GeneChem

20.18. Sinobioway Cell Therapy

20.19. Takara Bio

20.20. Unum Therapeutics

20.21. ZIOPHARM Oncology



21. CONCLUDING REMARKS

21.1. Chapter Overview

21.2. Key Takeaways



22. EXECUTIVE INSIGHTS

22.1. Chapter Overview

22.2. Cell Therapies

22.3. Glycostem Therapeutics

22.4. Gracell Biotechnologies

22.5. Lion TCR

22.6. TxCell

22.7. Kite Pharma

22.8. Celyad

22.9. Iovance Biotherapeutics

22.10. Waisman Biomanufacturing

22.11. Theravectys

22.12. Changhai Hospital

22.13. University of Colorado



23. APPENDIX 1: TABULATED DATA



24. APPENDIX 2: LIST OF COMPANIES AND ORGANIZATIONS



