THE REPUBLIC OF TEA DEBUTS LIMITED EDITION DOWNTON ABBEY® MOVIE TEAS

Premium Tea Company Expands Its Downton Abbey® Tea Collection With Three Exclusive Character-Inspired Blends

NOVATO, CALIF., July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The Republic of Tea, leading purveyor of premium teas and herbs, is pleased to introduce three Limited Edition Downton Abbey® Movie Teas in celebration of the highly anticipated Downton Abbey film by Focus Features, hitting theaters on September 20, 2019.

The new blends commemorating the movie – Lord & Lady Grantham’s Tea, Violet & Mary’s Tea and The Bates’ Tea – are inspired by the award-winning TV series’ characters, bringing to life the drama, relationships and intriguing personalities of the Crawley household.

Lord & Lady Grantham’s Tea – The combination of traditional black tea and rich, fragrant spices makes a tea that is fit for royalty. Steep a pot and fill your house, manor or castle with the warm aromas of sweet cinnamon and cloves to welcome your most esteemed guests.

– The combination of traditional black tea and rich, fragrant spices makes a tea that is fit for royalty. Steep a pot and fill your house, manor or castle with the warm aromas of sweet cinnamon and cloves to welcome your most esteemed guests. Violet & Mary’s Tea – Life has its ups and downs, but you can always count on a good cup of tea. Ginger, orange bergamot mint and lemon thyme mingle in this strong-willed cup. Pull on the long gloves and take a sip of this sophisticated herbal tea that will soften even the sharpest of tongues.

– Life has its ups and downs, but you can always count on a good cup of tea. Ginger, orange bergamot mint and lemon thyme mingle in this strong-willed cup. Pull on the long gloves and take a sip of this sophisticated herbal tea that will soften even the sharpest of tongues. The Bates’ Tea – The traditional flavors of plum pudding – baked fruit and spices – are married with the virtuous flavor of vanilla in a fine black tea base. This heartfelt cup is perfect for high tea and is equally delicious paired with a hearty sandwich or sweet biscuits.

Lord & Lady Grantham’s Tea, Violet & Mary’s Tea and The Bates’ Tea retail at $12.50/tin. The new Downton Abbey Movie teas are available on August 1, for a limited time only at www.republicoftea.com and specialty retailers across the country. Each tin holds 36 round, gluten-free, unbleached tea bags free of tags, strings and staples.

In addition to the three new movie-inspired teas, several blends from The Republic of Tea’s existing popular Downton Abbey Tea collection have been refreshed with elevated new packaging and label designs. The collection includes English Rose, Grantham Breakfast Blend, Downton Estate, Butler’s Pantry, Mrs. Patmore’s Pudding, Lady Cora’s Evening, Bates’ Brambleberry, Afternoon Garden, Crawley Sisters, Downton Christmas teas, and the new Gratham’s English Breakfast.

The award-winning TV series, Downton Abbey, has entranced millions of viewers and become a modern media sensation. Every episode is an explosion of drama, relationships and intrigue. Downton Abbey is home to the aristocratic Crawley family and their servants. From the pen of Academy Award® winner Julian Fellowes, Downton Abbey is the most watched drama ever on PBS.

For more information on The Republic of Tea’s premium tea and herbs, visit www.republicoftea.com, and stay up to date with the brand on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About Downton Abbey

Downton Abbey the series is a critically acclaimed and multi award-winning period drama, written and created by Julian Fellowes and executive produced by Gareth Neame, Liz Trubridge, Nigel Marchant and Fellowes. The series aired for six seasons on ITV in the UK and on MASTERPIECE on PBS in the US. It reached more than 26 million viewers in its final season, making it the highest-rated PBS drama series of all time. It has also been distributed in over 250 territories worldwide.

Winner of numerous national and international awards, Downton Abbey's notable accolades include three Golden Globes and fifteen Primetime Emmy Awards. With a total of 69 nominations, Downton Abbey is the most nominated non-US show in the history of the Emmys, and probably Britain's most successful scripted television export. The show even garnered a Guinness World Record for highest critical ratings for a TV show, and was honoured with a Special BAFTA Award in recognition of its outstanding global success.

The Downton Abbey movie will be released in September 2019 in the UK. It is a Carnival Films production, with Focus Features and Universal Pictures International distributing.

About Focus Features:

Focus Features acquires and produces specialty films for the global market. The anticipated Downton Abbey movie starring the entire original cast will be released in September 2019.

Focus is part of Universal Filmed Entertainment Group (UFEG). UFEG is part of NBCUniversal, one of the world's leading media and entertainment companies. NBCUniversal is a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation.

For more information please visit www.focusfeatures.com

About The Republic of Tea:

The Republic of Tea enriches people’s lives through its premium teas and herbs, education and innovation, as it emphasizes a “Sip by Sip Rather Than Gulp by Gulp” lifestyle. Founded in 1992, The Republic of Tea sparked a specialty tea revolution. Today the brand delivers an unequaled selection of the highest-quality teas, herbal blends, books and nature-inspired sipware. The Republic of Tea’s collections boast over 300 all-natural premium teas and diverse offerings which include, but are not limited to: organic SuperAdapt Teas, Beautifying Botanicals, SuperGreen Teas, HiCAF® Teas, Downton Abbey™ Teas, Biodynamic® Teas, organic Superfruit™ Teas, Be Active® Teas, organic SuperHerb® Teas, 100-Percent White Teas, U-Matcha™, Single Sips ®, teaware and a collection of unsweetened, premium glass-bottled iced teas crafted exclusively for fine restaurants and hotels. Further, The Republic of Tea is mindful of how its actions impact the greater community and actively supports organizations like The Ethical Tea Partnership, Homeward Bound of Marin, and The Women of Tea: Sri Lanka, an initiative by The Republic of Tea focused on improving nutrition, hygiene and financial literacy for the women tea workers living in Sri Lanka. Certifications include Demeter USA Certified Biodynamic, Fair Trade certification, Gluten-Free certification, Non-GMO Project verification, OU Kosher certification, and USDA Organic certification. For more information, please visit www.REPUBLICofTEA.com or call 1.800.298.4832. Follow The Republic of Tea on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat @RepublicofTea.

Nicole Lax, Becky Sprinzen, Blake Willahan and Alyssa Gonzales The Republic of Tea 415.325.5519 pr@republicoftea.com



