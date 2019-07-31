Altus Group Bolsters Global CRE Asset & Investment Management with Cloud-Enabled ARGUS Enterprise 12

New version of ARGUS Enterprise, powered by ARGUS Cloud, allows users to do more with their CRE data through new benchmarking capabilities, enhanced workflows and support for European valuations

AE 12 enables clients to model, forecast, manage, analyze and report on their CRE assets and cash flows from acquisition to disposition, while now delivering greater value through the ability to store, backup and access ARGUS files in one centralized cloud-based platform. AE 12 opens new doors to greater collaboration, streamlines workflows across teams and business functions and unlocks existing client data to deliver a heightened level of decision-making and portfolio transparency.

“The commercial real estate industry is challenged with how to get more from their data and create a more direct line of sight from investments and investors to results and returns,” said Carl Farrell, President at Altus Group. “Taking AE to the cloud provides our customers with greater insights, flexibility and investment visibility through more extensive collaboration and better utilization of their data.”

AE 12 is a more accessible and powerful version of ARGUS Enterprise, with more ways for users to set-up and work with teams, use existing data, and leverage new functionality and applications including:

Cloud-Only Deployment & Multi-Instance Support of AE – Cloud-only deployment enables users to quickly and easily update to the latest version while delivering the benefits and flexibility of a cloud-based environment and reducing related IT infrastructure costs. Multi-instance support of AE allows customers to maintain multiple server and database instances of AE within a dedicated cloud environment providing enhanced access and visibility of AE files across their entire organizations.



– Cloud-only deployment enables users to quickly and easily update to the latest version while delivering the benefits and flexibility of a cloud-based environment and reducing related IT infrastructure costs. Multi-instance support of AE allows customers to maintain multiple server and database instances of AE within a dedicated cloud environment providing enhanced access and visibility of AE files across their entire organizations. Benchmarking & Dashboards – Enables users to get more value out of their AE data through the ability to benchmark assumptions, quickly compare multiple scenarios, view KPIs and slice and dice their portfolios to find instant insights with portfolio-level dashboards. Future functionality will enable benchmarking with third-party data and select aggregated AE peer data.



– Enables users to get more value out of their AE data through the ability to benchmark assumptions, quickly compare multiple scenarios, view KPIs and slice and dice their portfolios to find instant insights with portfolio-level dashboards. Future functionality will enable benchmarking with third-party data and select aggregated AE peer data. Streamlined & Simplified Workflows – AE 12 integrates with ARGUS Taliance and ARGUS Voyanta allowing the ability to aggregate all investments, structures, assets and data into a single solution reducing complexity and resulting in unified end-to-end asset and investment management. In addition, AE 12 streamlines the acquisitions process by connecting to ARGUS Acquire with a seamless link to AE models and enhanced role-based access.



– AE 12 integrates with ARGUS Taliance and ARGUS Voyanta allowing the ability to aggregate all investments, structures, assets and data into a single solution reducing complexity and resulting in unified end-to-end asset and investment management. In addition, AE 12 streamlines the acquisitions process by connecting to ARGUS Acquire with a seamless link to AE models and enhanced role-based access. Support for German & French Valuations – AE 12 now supports specific valuation methods widely used in German and French markets (in addition to already supported valuation methods including UK Traditional Valuation, DCF and Australian Valuation). This functionality enables users to roll-up and consolidate analysis and provides for diverse reporting capabilities in their valuation method of choice, allowing for easy consolidation on a local and global basis, incorporating region-specific assumptions and leasing conventions.

For more information on ARGUS Enterprise 12, please visit https://argus.altusgroup.com/products/argus-enterprise/ .

About Altus Group Limited

Altus Group Limited is a leading provider of software, data solutions and independent advisory services to the global commercial real estate industry. Our businesses, Altus Analytics and Altus Expert Services, reflect decades of experience, a range of expertise, and technology-enabled capabilities. Our solutions empower clients to analyze, gain insight and recognize value on their real estate investments. Headquartered in Canada, we have approximately 2,500 employees around the world, with operations in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. Our clients include some of the world’s largest real estate industry participants. Altus Group pays a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share and our shares are traded on the TSX under the symbol AIF.

For more information on Altus Group, please visit: www.altusgroup.com .

