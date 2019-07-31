2019 Relay And Industrial Control Manufacturing Market Outlook

TheBusinessResearchCompany.com offers Relay And Industrial Control Manufacturing Global Market from its research database.

The Relay And Industrial Control Industry Is Increasingly Adopting SCADA (Supervisory Control And Data Acquisition) Systems To Enhance Process Efficiency And Productivity

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 31, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global relay and industrial control manufacturing market was valued at around $59 billion in 2017. Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the relay and industrial control manufacturing market in 2017, accounting for around 37% of the total market. China was the largest country in the market in 2017, accounting for around 25% of the total market.

The relay and industrial control manufacturing industry comprise establishments manufacturing relays, motor starters and controllers and other industrial controls and control accessories. Major products in this industry are control circuit relays and devices, brakes and clutches, armature relays, motor controls and starters, solenoid switches, timing devices, rheostats and others.

The relay and industrial control manufacturing market is segmented into relays and industrial controls.

Relays comprise electro magnets and contact units. Relay receives electrical signals from a switch and passes the output to parts such as devices. Relays include PCB power relays, signal relays and plugin relays.

Industrial controls integrate several control systems and instrumentation used in industrial production that include SCADA (Supervisory control and data acquisition) systems, distribution control systems, PLC’s(programmable logic controllers) often found in industries and critical infrastructures.

Major players in the relay and industrial control manufacturing market include ABB Ltd., Rockwell Automation, Schneider Electric S.A., Omron Corporation, and Siemens. ABB Ltd. was the largest company in the relay and industrial control manufacturing market in 2017.

