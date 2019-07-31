Department of Commerce to Brief on Emerging and Foundational Technologies at the Defence Exports 2019 Conference

14th Annual Defence Exports

SMi Reports: Exclusive briefing on emerging and foundational technologies to be presented at the 14th annual Defence Exports conference this September

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 31, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the US Commerce Department is planning to announce a notice seeking comments on how it should draw up export control rules for foundational technologies, SMi’s Defence Exports conference will feature an exclusive briefing from Matthew Borman, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Export Administration, Department of Commerce on:‘An Insight into U.S. Export Controls from the Bureau of Industry and Security’ covering:• An update on the activities of the BIS in reforming export controls• Underlining crucial developments in aims to increase efficiency across the system• Potential future controls on trade with China• Potential future controls on emerging and foundational technologies The Defence Exports conference , commencing on 25th and 26th September in Amsterdam, comes at a time of renewed importance. Divergence on sanctions policies and new controls on emerging and foundational technologies are just two topics of current interest that the event will cover.Day 1 of the conference will explore US related export policies and regulations, while Day 2 will largely focus on the rest of the world, with presentations and panel debates on international case studies, EU regulations and BREXIT.The event brochure with the full programme is available to download online at www.defence-exports.com/ein Plus, there will be four focused workshops on Tuesday 24th September and Friday 27th September:Workshop A on Tuesday 24th September: ‘Jurisdiction, Classification, and Licensing: How to Police your U.S. Suppliers’ hosted by Gary Stanley, President, Global Legal Services and Ed Peartree, Group Deputy Head of Export Controls, Licensing and Policy, BAE SystemsWorkshop B on Tuesday 24th September: ‘Managing Export Compliance with U.S. Suppliers: Essential Knowledge on License Exceptions, U.S. Re-Export Controls, and Catch-All’s’ hosted by Matthew Borman, Department of Assistant Secretary, Department of Commerce, Bureau of Industry and SecurityWorkshop C on Friday 27th September: ‘The Identification and Management of Export Controlled Technical Information Within the UK Ministry of Defence’ hosted by Mark Jones, WATERGUARD ASSC Compliance Manager, UK Ministry of DefenceWorkshop D on Friday 27th September: ‘Defense and Dual-Use Export Controls of Asia Pacific Countries’ hosted by Jay Nash, Principal, Nash Global Trade ServicesPlease note that, with only 8 weeks to go, places will be limited for the conference and workshops. Registrations can be made on the event website at www.defence-exports.com/ein Defence Exports 2019Conference: 25th – 26th September 2019Workshops: 24th and 27th September 2019Amsterdam, NetherlandsSponsored by FTI Consulting, OCR and PillsburyFor sponsorship enquiries, contact Sadia Malick on +44 (0) 207 827 6748 / smalick@smi-online.co.ukFor delegate enquiries, contact James Hitchen on +44 (0) 207 827 6054 / jhitchen@smi-online.co.uk--END—About SMi Group: Established since 1993, SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



