Intravenous (IV) Fluid Bags: Worldwide Market Forecast to 2023 Led by B. Braun Melsungen, Baxter Intl, Fresenius Kabi, ICU Medical, JW Lifescience Corp, and Sippex

The intravenous fluid bags market analysis considers the use of intravenous fluid bags in hospitals, home healthcare, and others. The analysis also considers the use of intravenous fluid bags in Asia, Europe, North America, and RoW. In 2018, the hospitals segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the availability of specialized medical equipment will play a significant role in the hospitals segment to maintain its market position.



Also, the market reports looks at factors such as the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, widespread availability, and affordability of IV fluid drugs, and increasing use of disposable IV fluid bags. However, health risks associated with the use of IV fluid bags, availability of counterfeit products, and the intense competition and pricing pressure among key vendors may hamper the growth of the intravenous fluid bags industry.



Increasing use of disposable IV fluid bags



To avoid cross-contamination and hospital-acquired infections, and to reduce costs associated with healthcare, end-users such as hospitals, diagnostic centers, ASCs, and clinics are increasingly adopting disposable IV fluid bags. Disposable IV fluid bags also gaining popularity in blood bank centers to meet emergency blood infusion requirements. Disposable IV fluid bags are also used for separating blood components such as plasma and platelets to treat various blood-borne diseases.



The growth of the healthcare sector across the world has significantly increased the use of IV fluid bags. This is expected to drive the growth of the global intravenous fluid bags market size at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period.



Innovations in IV fluid bags



Vendors in the market are consistently improving the features of their products. They are developing specialized IV fluid bags that can withstand low temperatures without compromising on the safety of the patient. Several vendors are offering customized IV fluid bags to provide personalized therapeutic solutions. Many such product innovations in the development of IV fluid bags will have a positive impact on the market's growth.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of quite a few players, the global intravenous fluid bags market is moderately fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several intravenous fluid bags manufacturers, that include:



B. Braun Melsungen AG

Baxter International Inc.

Fresenius Kabi AG

ICU Medical Inc.

JW Lifescience Corp.

Sippex - A MEDIPPEX Co.

Also, the intravenous fluid bags market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER



Comparison by end-user

Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Home healthcare - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE



Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Asia - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

RoW - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Innovations in IV fluid bags

Use of multi-chambered IV fluid bags for parenteral nutrition

Increasing preference for non-PVC IV fluid bags

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Baxter International Inc.

Fresenius Kabi AG

ICU Medical Inc.

JW Lifescience Corp.

Sippex - A MEDIPPEX Co.

