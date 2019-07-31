Global Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Markets, 2014-2018 & 2019-2023

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2019 Edition)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Point of Sale (POS) Terminal Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2019 Edition), provides an in-depth analysis of the global POS terminals market by value, by shipment and by installed base. The report also gives an insight into the global POS terminals market by applicability, by products, by components, by region, etc.



Point of sale (POS) refers to capturing of data related to customer payment information when goods and services are bought and sold at any physical location or on online platform. POS transaction can be captured using a variety of devices via computer, barcode and optical scanner, magnetic card readers or any combination of such devices. Point of sale (POS) terminals market has gained significant momentum in recent years due to the ease of use, enhancing customer experience and improved return on investment being offered by these systems.



Point of sale has applicability in millions of retail business, education, supermarkets, hospitality businesses, healthcare, etc. The major functions of POS Terminals are: calculate cash due for every value entered, keep track of cash in the cash drawer, calculate labor and payroll data, record information on repeat customers, record daily check averages for every worker, etc.



The POS terminals market can be segmented according to the components, into hardware POS terminals and software POS terminals. The POS terminal market can also be segmented according to the product type, into fixed POS terminals and wireless/mobile POS terminals. The POS Terminal market could also be segmented on the basis of technology into NFC enabled POS terminals and non-NFC enabled POS terminals.



The global POS terminal market has increased at a significant CAGR during the years 2014-2018 and projections are made that the market would rise in the next four years i.e. 2019-2023 tremendously. The POS terminal market is expected to increase due to rising e-commerce sales, growing adoption of smartphones, technological upgradation, rising number of electronic payment transactions, adoption of cloud technology etc. Yet the market faces some challenges such as, non compliance to PCI, low POS terminal penetration rate in ASEAN countries, and selection of wrong POS.



The report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry.



Growth of the overall global POS terminals market has also been forecasted for the period 2019-2023, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.



The competition in the global POS terminal market is dominated by the two big players, Ingenico and Verifone. Further, key players of the POS terminal market Ingenico, Verifone, Toshiba Tech Corp and PAX Global are also profiled with their financial information and respective business strategies.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 Point of Sale: An Overview

2.2 History of Point of Sale

2.3 Advantages and Disadvantages of POS

2.4 POS Market: An Overview

2.5 Point of Sales Market Segments



3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global POS Terminals Market: Value Analysis

3.1.1 Global POS Terminal Market by Value

3.1.2 Global POS Terminal Market Value by Products

3.1.3 Global POS Terminal Market by Components

3.1.4 Global POS Terminal Market Value by Geography

3.2 Global POS Terminals Market: Shipment Analysis

3.2.1 Global POS Terminal Market by Shipments

3.2.2 Global POS Terminal Shipment Market by Products

3.2.3 Global POS Terminal Market Shipment Market by Geography

3.3 Global POS Terminals Market: Product Analysis

3.3.1 Global Fixed/Wired POS Terminal Market by Value

3.3.2 Global Fixed/Wired POS Terminal Market by Shipment

3.3.3 Global mPOS Terminal Market by Value

3.3.4 Global mPOS Terminal Market by Shipment

3.3.5 Global mPOS Terminal Market Shipment by Technology

3.3.6 Global NFC Enabled mPOS Terminal Market by Shipment

3.3.7 Global Non-NFC Enabled mPOS Terminal Market by Shipment

3.4 Global POS Terminals Market: Installation Base Analysis

3.4.1 Global NFC Enabled POS Terminal Market by Installed Base

3.4.2 Global NFC Enabled POS Terminal Market by Product

3.4.3 Global NFC Enabled mPOS Terminal Market by Installed Base

3.4.4 Global NFC Enabled Fixed/Wired POS Terminal Market by Installed Base

3.5 Global POS Terminals Market: Component Analysis

3.5.1 Global POS Terminal Software Market by Value

3.5.2 Global POS Terminal Hardware Market by Value



4. Regional Market Analysis

4.1 North America POS Terminal Market: An Analysis

4.1.1 North America POS Terminal Market by Value

4.1.2 The US/Canada POS Terminal by Shipment

4.2 Europe POS Terminal Market: An Analysis

4.2.1 Europe POS Terminal Market by Value

4.2.2 Europe POS Terminal by Shipment

4.3 Asia-Pacific POS Terminal Market: An Analysis

4.3.1 Asia-Pacific POS Terminal Market by Value

4.3.2 Asia Pacific POS Terminal Market by Shipment

4.4 Latin America POS Terminal Market: An Analysis

4.4.1 Latin America POS Terminal Market by Value

4.4.2 Latin America POS Terminal Market by Shipment

4.5 The Middle East and Africa POS Terminal Market: An Analysis

4.5.1 The Middle East and Africa POS Terminal Market by Value

4.5.2 The Middle East and Africa POS Terminal Market by Shipment



5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Rising E-commerce Sales

5.1.2 Growing China POS Terminals Market by Installed Base

5.1.3 Increasing Shipments of NFC Enabled Handsets

5.1.4 Growing Number of Smartphones Users

5.1.5 Increased Use of Mobile POS by SMEs

5.2 Challenges

5.2.1 Selection of Wrong POS

5.2.2 Non Compliance to PCI

5.2.3 Low POS Terminal Penetration Rate in ASEAN Countries

5.3 Market Trends

5.3.1 Rising Number of Electronic Payment Transactions

5.3.2 POS and Artificial Intelligence

5.3.3 Personalized In-store Customer Experience

5.3.4 Adoption of Cloud Technology



6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Global POS Terminal Market Players Financial Comparison



7. Company Profiles

7.1 Ingenico Group

7.2 Verifone Systems Inc.

7.3 Toshiba TEC Corporation

7.4 PAX Global Technology Limited



