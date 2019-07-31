Online Course Provider Market to hit $2.25 billion by 2025 – Analysis by Key Trends, Growth Drivers, PESTEL and Value Chain Analysis with Business Opportunities: Adroit Market Research

Easy access, interactive learning, and higher value at cheaper cost is driving the market for online courses across the world. The North America region accounts for nearly 50% of the total online course providers market.

The "Global Online Course Provider Market Size 2018 by Application (Education and Corporate), by Provider (Content Provider and Service Provider), and region- Forecast 2019 to 2025" study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates. The global healthcare e-commerce market report also includes qualitative insights of the market such as pipeline analysis, porters five forces analysis, drivers and restraints.

The Global Online course provider market is expected to reach USD 2.25 billion by the year 2025. The market is primarily driven by the growing reputation, reach and brand awareness of online education among students and corporates across the world. New animated, engaging and interactive learning instruments provided to the users facilitate easy access and enhance efficiency. In addition, the market for online courses is anticipated to expand over the next few years as the use of the internet and mobile devices grows

The global online course provider market research report assesses market scenario over the period from 2015 to 2025. The report highlights the historic trends between 2015 and 2017 and the 2019 to 2025 market forecast. The report studies both at global and country-level the current status and future market prospects. The global Online course provider market is segmented by application, type of provider, and region.

The report also throws light on various aspects of the global online education industry by assessing the market using value chain analysis. The report covers several qualitative aspects of the online course provider industry in market drivers, market restraints and key industry trends. Furthermore, the report provides an in-depth assessment of the market competition with company profiles of global as well as local vendors.

The global Online course provider market has strong competition among the well-established and new emerging players. These market players target to gain a competitive advantage over the other players by participating in partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions and expanding their businesses.

In the application segment, the revenue for the education segment is expected to reach almost USD 985 million in 2025, with a growth rate of 6.5% during the forecast period of 2019-2025. Factors such as huge number of courses to select, ease of accessibility and opportunity to gain certifications from credible universities have created a boom in this market will continue to do so in the future.

In the Corporate segment, the companies with employees less than 1,500 are considered under SMEs in this study. SMEs are anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR of 9.5% under the ‘corporates’ segment, owing to the growing awareness of training and educating employees among the employers.

The North America region accounts for nearly 50% of the total online course providers market. The education system in the USA is growing rapidly with greater technological maturity trend in the learning technologies sector. Organizations have started to adopt learning technologies that are not limited internal training purposes in North America. Most of the global market players are based in the USA and generate the highest amount of revenue in this region.

The leading companies operating in online course market are Pluralsight, Udemy, Coursera, Edx, Codeacademy, Datacamp, Skillsoft, Khan Academy, Udacity, FutureLearn, and Lynda.com (Linkedin Learning).

