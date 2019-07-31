China Furniture Market Size, Trends & Forecasts 2019-2023 with Focus on Custom Furniture

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China Furniture Market with Focus on Custom Furniture: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2019-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



China Furniture Market with Focus on Custom Furniture: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2019-2023), provides analysis of the China furniture market with focus on custom furniture, with detailed analysis of market size and growth, and segmentation of the industry. The analysis includes the market by value, by export value and by segmentation.



Furniture are those moveable objects which are manufactured with the intention to support human activities such as seating, eating, and sleeping. Furniture are of various types such as table, chair, sofa, bed, wardrobes, cabinets etc. Moreover, furniture can also be designed for decorative purposes. Wood is the most important raw material for furniture.



Furniture can be classified into three types: home, office and contract. Home furniture are the one which are manufactured as per any house requirements. This segment includes bed, sofas, dining table, kitchen cabinets, wardrobes, etc. Office furniture's are applied in offices such as desks, chairs, reception desks, etc.



Production of a furniture is accomplished in three ways. These are hand made, finished furniture and custom furniture. Custom furniture are those furniture that a craftsmen builds in accordance to the customers specifications. Customized furniture's permits customers to select various features on their own such as color, type of material used, finish, and design, among other things. Owing to the changing demand, many furniture companies are coming up with personalized product designs, and have established factories which are capable of large-scale production, and offers installation services.



China custom furniture market is expected to increase at high growth rates during the forecasted period (2019-2023). China furniture market is supported by various growth drivers, such as rising urban population, growing online furniture shopping, increasing demand for furniture upgrade from luxury hotels, etc. The market faces certain challenges, such as, challenge from real estates cycle, high raw material prices compared to profits, etc. Few new market trends are also provided such as, Acceptance for eco-friendly furniture, inauguration of furniture malls, etc.

Moreover, the report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall China furniture market with focus on custom furniture has also been forecasted for the years 2019-2023, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.



Suofeiya, Oppein Homes, Holike and Shangpin are some of the key players operating in the China custom furniture market, whose company profiling has been done in the report. In this segment of the report, business overview, financial overview and business strategies of the companies are provided.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1.1 Furniture: Meaning

2.1.2 Segments of Furniture Industry

2.1.3 Types of Furniture

2.1.4 Furniture Industry by End-Users

2.2 Custom Furniture: An Overview

2.2.1 Custom Furniture: Meaning

2.2.2 Custom Furniture Production



3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Furniture Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 Global Furniture Market by Value

3.1.2 Global Furniture Market by Region (China and Rest of the World)



4. China Market Analysis

4.1 China Furniture Market: An Analysis

4.1.1 China Furniture Market by Value

4.1.2 China Furniture Export Market by Value

4.1.3 China Furniture Market by Segment (Custom Furniture and Others)



5. China Custom Furniture Market Analysis

5.1 China Custom Furniture Market: An Analysis

5.1.1 China Custom Furniture Market by Value

5.1.2 China Custom Furniture Market by Segment (Custom Kitchen Cabinets, Custom Wardrobes and Other Custom Furniture)

5.2 China Custom Furniture Market: Segment Analysis

5.2.1 China Custom Kitchen Cabinets Market by Value

5.2.2 China Custom Wardrobes Market by Value

5.2.3 China Other Custom Furniture Market by Value

5.2.4 China Custom Furniture Market Segment by Share



6. Market Dynamics

6.1 Growth Drivers

6.1.1 Rising Urban Population

6.1.2 Growing Online Furniture Shopping

6.1.3 Rising Disposable Income

6.1.4 Increasing Demand for Furniture Upgrade From Luxury Hotels

6.1.5 Increasing Demand for Office Furniture

6.1.6 Benefits of Importing

6.2 Challenges

6.2.1 Challenge from Real Estates Cycle

6.2.2 High Raw Material Prices Compared to Profits

6.3 Market Trends

6.3.1 Acceptance for Eco-Friendly Furniture

6.3.2 New Channels for Procuring Furniture

6.3.3 Inauguration of Furniture Malls

6.3.4 Kids Furniture Demand

6.3.5 Renovation Industry Offsetting Slowdown of Real Estate



7. Competitive Landscape

7.1 China Custom Furniture Market: Player Analysis

7.1.1 China Custom Furniture Market Players by Share

7.1.2 China Custom Kitchen Cabinets Market Players by Share

7.1.3 China Custom Wardrobes Market Players by Share

7.1.4 China Custom Furniture Market Players Comparison by Number of Distributor Franchised Stores

7.1.5 China Custom Furniture Market Players by Revenue Comparison

7.1.6 China Custom Furniture Market Players by Market Capital Comparison

7.1.7 China Custom Furniture Market Players by Single Store Purchase by Distributors Comparison



8. Company Profiling



Holike

Oppein Homes

Shangpin

Suofeiya

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/igawxj

