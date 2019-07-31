European Sporting Goods Market Size, Trends & Forecasts Report 2019-2023

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "European Sporting Goods Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2019-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



European Sporting Goods Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2019-2023) provides a detailed analysis of the sports goods market in Europe with analysis of market by value, growth and segments.



The report also includes analysis of the market in terms of value for some of the major European countries such as Germany, France, United Kingdom and Spain. Under competitive analysis, analysis of various brands and distributors of sports goods in Germany, France and Sweden has been done respectively. Moreover, the report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall sports goods market in Europe has also been forecasted for the years 2019-2023, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Sporting goods consist of two types of equipment namely game and player. The game equipment is the one which is required in order to play the sport whereas the player equipment is basically the protective clothing required by the player in order to participate in the sport. Some of examples of game equipment would be clubs, cricket balls, nets etc. Protective equipments are gloves, pads, helmets etc.



The sports goods market can be segmented on the basis of type of sport and distribution channel. The market can be split on the basis of sports into team sports, outdoor sport and recreation & exercise. On the basis of distribution channel the market can be bifurcated into store based retail and online/ internet.



European sporting goods market is forecasted to grow at a healthy rate during the projected period (2019-2023). The market is supported by growth drivers such as increasing awareness of the general public regarding health and fitness, hectic work life persuading people to include sports in their daily routines and rising prevalence of obesity in the region. The market is also confronted by some challenges such as seasonal nature of the sports goods industry, counterfeit products and increasing time spent by the youth on the internet.



Growing prominence of sports goods distribution through DTC (direct to customer) channels, swelling demand for technologically advanced sports goods and rising popularity of athleisure's are some of the latest trends existing in the market.

Adidas Group, Nike Inc. and PUMA are some of the key players operating in the Europe sports goods market whose company profiling is done in the report. In this segment of the report, business overview, financial overview and the business strategies of the companies are provided.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 Sports Goods: An Overview

2.2 Sports Goods Market Segments

2.3 Europe Sports Goods Market: An Overview



3. Europe Market Analysis

3.1 Europe Sports Goods Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 Europe Sports Goods Market by Value

3.2 Europe Sports Goods Market: Segment Analysis

3.2.1 Europe Sports Goods Market by Distribution Channel

3.2.2 Europe Store Based Sports Goods Market by Value

3.2.3 Europe Online Sports Goods Market by Value

3.3 Europe Sports Goods Market: Country Analysis

3.3.1 Europe Sports Goods Market by Countries

3.3.2 Germany Sports Goods Market by Value

3.3.3 France Sports Goods Market by Value

3.3.4 United Kingdom Sports Goods Market by Value

3.3.5 Spain Sports Goods Market by Value



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.1.1 Rising Awareness on Health and Fitness

4.1.2 Hectic Work life

4.1.3 Spike in Prevalence of Obesity

4.2 Challenges

4.2.1 Increasing Time Spent by People on the Internet

4.2.2 Seasonal Nature of Sports Goods Business

4.2.3 Counterfeit Products

4.3 Market Trends

4.3.1 Growing Prominence of Sports Goods Distribution via DTC Channels

4.3.2 Swelling Demand for Advanced Sports Equipments

4.3.3 Surging Popularity of Athleisure's



5. Competitive Landscape

5.1 Europe Sports Goods Market: Players Analysis

5.1.1 Germany Sports Goods Market by Brands

5.1.2 Germany Sports Goods Market by Distributors

5.1.3 France Sports Goods Market by Brands

5.1.4 France Sports Goods Market by Distributors

5.1.5 Sweden Sports Goods Market by Brands

5.1.6 Sweden Sports Goods Market by Distributors



6. Company Profiles

6.1 Nike Inc.

6.2 Adidas Group

6.3 PUMA



