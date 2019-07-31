Wabash National Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results

Revenue grew at 2 percent year-over-year, all-time quarterly sales record of $626M





Operating margin reached a two-year high of 7.6 percent





Strong cash generation and active capital deployment in Q2





Earnings Per Share of $0.56





Full year 2019 EPS outlook raised at midpoint by $.05 to $1.65, range narrowed to $1.58 to $1.72 per share

LAFAYETTE, Ind., July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wabash National Corporation (NYSE: WNC), a diversified industrial manufacturer and a leading producer of semi-trailers, truck bodies and liquid transportation systems, today reported results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.

Net sales for the second quarter 2019 increased 2 percent to $626 million from $613 million in the prior year quarter, as growth was led by the Company’s Final Mile and Diversified Products Group Segments. Operating income was $47.5 million in the second quarter of 2019 and the Company achieved a consolidated operating margin of 7.6 percent during the second quarter of 2019, which represents an improvement of 10 basis points from the second quarter of 2018, highlighting the success of both short and long-term initiatives targeting margin expansion.

“I am very pleased with our operating performance during the second quarter. We delivered revenue of $626 million which is an all-time record for Wabash National and we generated our strongest operating margins in two years, driven by the Wabash Management System," explained Brent Yeagy, president and chief executive officer. "The strength of our free cash generation allowed us the flexibility not only to pay our regular quarterly dividend and make progress on debt-reduction, but also to repurchase shares during the quarter.”

Net income for the second quarter 2019 was $31.0 million, or 56 cents per diluted share, which compares to 54 cents in the second quarter of 2018 or 49 cents on a Non-GAAP Adjusted basis. Operating EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure that excludes the effects of certain items, for the second quarter 2019 was $61.0 million, or 9.7 percent of net sales.

Mr. Yeagy continued, “We are pleased to raise the midpoint of our full-year EPS outlook by 5 cents to $1.65 based on our strong second quarter performance. The midpoint of our outlook for the second half of the year remains unchanged as our stable backlogs give us visibility to strong revenue.”

Business Segment Highlights

The table below is a summary of select segment operating and financial results prior to the elimination of intersegment sales for the second quarter of 2019 and 2018. A complete disclosure of the results by individual segment is included in the tables following this release.

Commercial Trailer

Products Diversified Products Final Mile Products Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 2019 2018 (dollars in thousands) New trailers shipped 14,250 15,650 750 650 — — Net sales $ 400,864 $ 402,507 $ 97,026 $ 94,085 $ 134,817 $ 121,209 Gross profit $ 46,906 $ 47,513 $ 20,123 $ 16,692 $ 21,289 $ 20,923 Gross profit margin 11.7 % 11.8 % 20.7 % 17.7 % 15.8 % 17.3 % Income (loss) from operations $ 39,918 $ 40,784 $ 8,911 $ 4,395 $ 9,221 $ 10,258 Income (loss) from operations margin 10.0 % 10.1 % 9.2 % 4.7 % 6.8 % 8.5 %

Commercial Trailer Products’ net sales for the second quarter was $401 million, a decrease of $1.6 million, or 0.4 percent as compared to the prior year quarter. Gross profit margin for the second quarter decreased 10 basis points as compared to the prior year period primarily due to product and customer mix. Operating income decreased $0.9 million, or 2.1 percent, from the second quarter last year to $39.9 million, or 10.0 percent of net sales.

Diversified Products’ net sales for the second quarter were $97 million, an increase of $2.9 million, or 3.1 percent, as compared to the prior year, due primarily to increased demand for liquid tank trailers. Gross profit and profit margin as compared to the prior year period increased $3.4 million and 300 basis points, respectively, as the segment benefited from product mix and cost recovery among other internal initiatives driven by the Wabash Management System. Operating income in the second quarter of 2019 was $8.9 million, or 9.2 percent of net sales, representing an increase of $4.5 million as compared to the prior year period.

Final Mile Products’ net sales for the second quarter totaled $135 million, an increase of $13.6 million, or 11.2 percent, as compared to the prior year, due to strong market and customer demand. Gross profit margin for the second quarter decreased 150 basis points as compared to the prior year period primarily due to product mix and higher employee-related costs. Operating income was $9.2 million, or 6.8 percent of net sales, compared to $10.3 million, or 8.5 percent of net sales in the prior year period.

Non-GAAP Measures

In addition to disclosing financial results calculated in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the financial information included in this release contains non-GAAP financial measures, including operating EBITDA, adjusted operating income, adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per diluted share. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures and results calculated in accordance with GAAP, including net income, and reconciliations to GAAP financial statements should be carefully evaluated.

Operating EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation, acquisition expenses and related charges, and other non-operating income and expense. Management believes providing operating EBITDA is useful for investors to understand the Company’s performance and results of operations period to period with the exclusion of the items identified above. Management believes the presentation of operating EBITDA, when combined with the GAAP presentations of operating income and net income, is beneficial to an investor’s understanding of the Company’s operating performance. A reconciliation of operating EBITDA to net income is included in the tables following this release.

Adjusted operating income, a non-GAAP financial measure, excludes certain costs, expenses, other charges, gains or income that are included in the determination of operating income under U.S. GAAP, but that management would not consider important in evaluating the quality of the Company’s operating results as they are not indicative of the Company’s core operating results or may obscure trends useful in evaluating the Company’s continuing activities. Accordingly, the Company presents adjusted operating income excluding these Special Items to help investors evaluate our operating performance and trends in our business consistent with how management evaluates such performance and trends. Further, the Company presents adjusted operating income to provide investors with a better understanding of the Company’s view of our results as compared to prior periods. A reconciliation of adjusted operating income to operating income, the most comparable GAAP financial measure, is included in the tables following this press release.

Adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per diluted share, each reflect adjustments for acquisition expenses, the losses attributable to the Company’s extinguishment of debt, income or losses recognized on the sale and/or closure of former Company locations. Management believes providing adjusted measures and excluding certain items facilitates comparisons to the Company’s prior year periods and, when combined with the GAAP presentation of net income and diluted net income per share, is beneficial to an investor’s understanding of the Company’s performance. A reconciliation of each of adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per diluted share to net income and net income per diluted share is included in the tables following this release.

Second Quarter 2019 Conference Call

Wabash National will discuss its results during its quarterly investor conference call on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, beginning at 10:00 a.m. EDT. The call and an accompanying slide presentation will be accessible on the "Investors" section of the Company’s website www.wabashnational.com. The conference call will also be accessible by dialing (844) 778-4139, conference ID 7848058. A replay of the call will be available on the site shortly after the conclusion of the presentation.

About Wabash National Corporation

Headquartered in Lafayette, Indiana, Wabash National Corporation (NYSE: WNC) is a diversified industrial manufacturer and a leading producer of semi-trailers, truck bodies and liquid transportation systems. Established in 1985, the Company manufactures a diverse range of products including: dry freight and refrigerated trailers, platform trailers, bulk tank trailers, dry and refrigerated truck bodies, truck-mounted tanks, intermodal equipment, structural composite panels and products, trailer aerodynamic solutions, and specialty food grade and pharmaceutical equipment. Its innovative products are sold under the following brand names: Wabash National®, Beall®, Benson®, Brenner® Tank, Bulk Tank International, DuraPlate®, Extract Technology®, Supreme®, Transcraft®, Walker Engineered Products, and Walker Transport. Learn more at www.wabashnational.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements convey the Company’s current expectations or forecasts of future events. All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, all statements regarding the Company’s outlook for trailer and truck body shipments, backlog, expectations regarding demand levels for trailers, truck bodies, non-trailer equipment and our other diversified product offerings, pricing, profitability and earnings, cash flow and liquidity, opportunity to capture higher margin sales, new product innovations, our growth and diversification strategies, our expectations for improved financial performance during the course of the year and our expectations with regards to capital allocation. These and the Company’s other forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those implied by the forward-looking statements. Without limitation, these risks and uncertainties include the continued integration of Supreme into the Company’s business, adverse reactions to the transaction by customers, suppliers or strategic partners, uncertain economic conditions including the possibility that customer demand may not meet our expectations, increased competition, reliance on certain customers and corporate partnerships, risks of customer pick-up delays, shortages and costs of raw materials including the impact of tariffs or other international trade developments, risks in implementing and sustaining improvements in the Company’s manufacturing operations and cost containment, dependence on industry trends and timing, supplier constraints, labor costs and availability, customer acceptance of and reactions to pricing changes and costs of indebtedness. Readers should review and consider the various disclosures made by the Company in this press release and in the Company’s reports to its stockholders and periodic reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q.





WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited - dollars in thousands)

June 30,

2019 December 31,

2018 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 140,155 $ 132,690 Accounts receivable, net 170,177 181,064 Inventories 264,567 184,404 Prepaid expenses and other 40,550 51,261 Total current assets 615,449 549,419 Property, plant, and equipment, net 208,718 206,991 Goodwill 311,085 311,084 Intangible assets 200,089 210,328 Other assets 39,488 26,571 Total assets $ 1,374,829 $ 1,304,393 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt $ — $ 1,880 Current portion of finance lease obligations 317 299 Accounts payable 200,641 153,113 Other accrued liabilities 120,356 116,384 Total current liabilities 321,314 271,676 Long-term debt 489,865 503,018 Finance lease obligations 544 714 Deferred income taxes 32,691 34,905 Other non-current liabilities 28,850 20,231 Total liabilities 873,264 830,544 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Common stock 200,000,000 shares authorized, $0.01 par value, 54,675,691 and 55,135,788 shares outstanding, respectively 749 744 Additional paid-in capital 634,465 629,039 Retained earnings 186,934 150,244 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (3,896 ) (3,343 ) Treasury stock at cost, 20,331,511 and 19,372,735 common shares, respectively (316,687 ) (302,835 ) Total stockholders' equity 501,565 473,849 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,374,829 $ 1,304,393







WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited - dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net sales $ 626,053 $ 612,690 $ 1,159,227 $ 1,104,009 Cost of sales 538,403 527,375 1,002,887 954,576 Gross profit 87,650 85,315 156,340 149,433 General and administrative expenses 26,509 25,778 56,649 50,887 Selling expenses 8,494 8,556 16,717 16,901 Amortization of intangible assets 5,109 4,940 10,238 9,881 Acquisition expenses — — — 68 Income from operations 47,538 46,041 72,736 71,696 Other income (expense): Interest expense (7,020 ) (7,151 ) (14,110 ) (14,605 ) Other, net 1,081 4,037 912 11,953 Other expense, net (5,939 ) (3,114 ) (13,198 ) (2,652 ) Income before income tax 41,599 42,927 59,538 69,044 Income tax expense 10,639 11,025 13,798 15,870 Net income $ 30,960 $ 31,902 $ 45,740 $ 53,174 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.56 $ 0.55 $ 0.83 $ 0.92 Diluted $ 0.56 $ 0.54 $ 0.82 $ 0.89 Weighted average common shares outstanding (in thousands): Basic 55,197 57,879 55,233 57,836 Diluted 55,668 59,274 55,719 60,023 Dividends declared per share $ 0.080 $ 0.075 $ 0.160 $ 0.150









WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited - dollars in thousands)

Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 45,740 $ 53,174 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 10,957 10,330 Amortization of intangibles 10,238 9,881 Net loss (gain) on sale of property, plant and equipment 481 (9,743 ) Loss on debt extinguishment 53 174 Deferred income taxes (2,214 ) (81 ) Stock-based compensation 5,377 5,390 Non-cash interest expense 523 1,110 Changes in operating assets and liabilities Accounts receivable 10,886 (46,564 ) Inventories (80,163 ) (56,057 ) Prepaid expenses and other (325 ) 1,756 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 58,210 72,792 Other, net 1,210 (1,691 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 60,973 40,471 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (14,995 ) (11,117 ) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 38 16,426 Other, net — 3,060 Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (14,957 ) 8,369 Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from exercise of stock options 55 910 Dividends paid (9,061 ) (9,271 ) Borrowings under revolving credit facilities 288 423 Payments under revolving credit facilities (288 ) (423 ) Principal payments under finance lease obligations (152 ) (143 ) Principal payments under term loan credit facility (15,470 ) (940 ) Principal payments under industrial revenue bond — (92 ) Debt issuance costs paid (71 ) — Convertible senior notes repurchase — (80,200 ) Stock repurchase (13,852 ) (21,413 ) Net cash used in financing activities (38,551 ) (111,149 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash: Net increase (decrease) for the period 7,465 (62,309 ) At beginning of period 132,690 191,521 At end of period $ 140,155 $ 129,212 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Cash paid for interest $ 13,661 $ 14,071 Cash paid for income taxes $ 10,567 $ 12,700









WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION

SEGMENTS AND RELATED INFORMATION

(Unaudited - dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended June 30, Commercial

Trailer Products Diversified

Products Final Mile

Products Corporate and

Eliminations Consolidated 2019 New trailers shipped 14,250 750 — — 15,000 Used trailers shipped — 25 — — 25 New Trailers $ 385,842 $ 49,325 $ — $ — $ 435,167 Used Trailers 13 739 — — 752 Components, parts and service 10,622 29,007 4,447 (6,575 ) 37,501 Equipment and other 4,387 17,955 130,370 (79 ) 152,633 Total net external sales $ 400,864 $ 97,026 $ 134,817 $ (6,654 ) $ 626,053 Gross profit $ 46,906 $ 20,123 $ 21,289 $ (668 ) $ 87,650 Income (Loss) from operations $ 39,918 $ 8,911 $ 9,221 $ (10,512 ) $ 47,538 2018 New trailers shipped 15,650 650 — — 16,300 Used trailers shipped 250 50 — — 300 New Trailers $ 385,131 $ 37,602 $ — $ — $ 422,733 Used Trailers 2,499 628 — — 3,127 Components, parts and service 9,042 31,926 2,623 (5,091 ) 38,500 Equipment and other 5,835 23,929 118,586 (20 ) 148,330 Total net external sales $ 402,507 $ 94,085 $ 121,209 $ (5,111 ) $ 612,690 Gross profit $ 47,513 $ 16,692 $ 20,923 $ 187 $ 85,315 Income (Loss) from operations $ 40,784 $ 4,395 $ 10,258 $ (9,396 ) $ 46,041





Six Months Ended June 30, Commercial

Trailer Products Diversified

Products Final Mile

Products Corporate and

Eliminations Consolidated 2019 New trailers shipped 26,650 1,450 — — 28,100 Used trailers shipped 50 50 — — 100 New Trailers $ 711,661 $ 95,124 $ — $ — $ 806,785 Used Trailers 150 1,326 — — 1,476 Components, parts and service 20,955 64,891 7,863 (14,495 ) 79,214 Equipment and other 9,143 35,333 227,803 (527 ) 271,752 Total net external sales $ 741,909 $ 196,674 $ 235,666 $ (15,022 ) $ 1,159,227 Gross profit $ 82,846 $ 40,222 $ 34,813 $ (1,541 ) $ 156,340 Income (Loss) from operations $ 66,239 $ 16,955 $ 11,090 $ (21,548 ) $ 72,736 2018 New trailers shipped 28,300 1,200 — — 29,500 Used trailers shipped 750 50 — — 800 New Trailers $ 695,449 $ 71,441 $ — $ — $ 766,890 Used Trailers 6,906 1,714 — — 8,620 Components, parts and service 17,690 65,894 5,036 (11,853 ) 76,767 Equipment and other 9,884 50,239 191,632 (23 ) 251,732 Total net external sales $ 729,929 $ 189,288 $ 196,668 $ (11,876 ) $ 1,104,009 Gross profit $ 84,036 $ 33,990 $ 32,455 $ (1,048 ) $ 149,433 Income (Loss) from operations $ 70,265 $ 9,423 $ 10,867 $ (18,859 ) $ 71,696









WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION

SEGMENT AND COMPANY FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(Unaudited - dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Commercial Trailer Products Income from operations $ 39,918 $ 40,784 $ 66,239 $ 70,265 Diversified Products Income from operations 8,911 4,395 16,955 9,423 Final Mile Products Income from operations 9,221 10,258 11,090 10,867 Adjustments: Acquisition expenses and related charges — (164 ) — 751 Adjusted operating income 9,221 10,094 11,090 11,618 Corporate Income from operations (10,512 ) (9,396 ) (21,548 ) (18,859 ) Adjustments: Acquisition expenses and related charges — — — 68 Adjusted operating income (10,512 ) (9,396 ) (21,548 ) (18,791 ) Consolidated Income from operations 47,538 46,041 72,736 71,696 Adjustments: Acquisition expenses and related charges — (164 ) — 819 Adjusted operating income $ 47,538 $ 45,877 $ 72,736 $ 72,515









WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(Unaudited - dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

Operating EBITDA1: Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net income $ 30,960 $ 31,902 $ 45,740 $ 53,174 Income tax expense 10,639 11,025 13,798 15,870 Interest expense 7,020 7,151 14,110 14,605 Depreciation and amortization 10,646 10,107 21,195 20,211 Stock-based compensation 2,791 2,733 5,377 5,390 Acquisition expenses — — — 68 Other non-operating income (1,081 ) (4,037 ) (912 ) (11,953 ) Operating EBITDA $ 60,975 $ 58,881 $ 99,308 $ 97,365





Adjusted Net Income2: Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net income $ 30,960 $ 31,902 $ 45,740 $ 53,174 Adjustments: Facility transactions3 — (3,506 ) — (10,629 ) Loss on debt extinguishment — — — 174 Acquisition expenses and related charges — (164 ) — 819 Tax effect of aforementioned items — 954 — 2,505 Adjusted net income $ 30,960 $ 29,186 $ 45,740 $ 46,043





Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share2: Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.56 $ 0.54 $ 0.82 $ 0.89 Adjustments: Facility transactions3 — (0.06 ) — (0.18 ) Acquisition expenses and related charges — — — 0.01 Tax effect of aforementioned items — 0.02 — 0.04 Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 0.56 $ 0.49 $ 0.82 $ 0.77 Weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding (in thousands) 55,668 59,274 55,719 60,023

1Operating EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation, acquisition expenses and related charges, and other non-operating income and expense.

2Adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per diluted share reflect adjustments for acquisition expenses, the losses attributable to the Company’s extinguishment of debt, income or losses recognized on the sale and/or closure of former Company locations.

3Facility transactions in 2018 and 2019 relate to gains and/or losses incurred for the sale or closure of former Company locations.





Media Contact:

Dana Stelsel

Director, Corporate Communications

(765) 771-5766

dana.stelsel@wabashnational.com

Investor Relations:

Ryan Reed

Director, Investor Relations

(765) 771-5805

ryan.reed@wabashnational.com



