Algernon Pharmaceuticals Announces Russian Athletic Performance Enhancing Drugs Bemethyl (NP-135) and Bromantane (NP-160) Exhibited Potent Anti-Fibrotic Activity in NASH and CKD Studies

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CSE: AGN) (FRANKFURT: AGW) (OTCB: BTHCF) (the “Company” or “Algernon”), a clinical stage pharmaceutical development company, is pleased to report that its lead drugs for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and chronic kidney disease (CKD) are Bemethyl (NP-135) and Bromantane (NP-160). They are representative of a class of drugs called “actoprotectors” developed during the Soviet Union era to improve performance of their military, cosmonauts and national athletes under extreme physical conditions.



The Company confirmed, in multiple animal studies conducted by independent laboratories, that NP-135 (Bemethyl) and NP-160 (Bromantane), exhibited highly statistically significant anti-fibrotic activity in both NASH and CKD disease models and out performed known anti-fibrotic agents Telmisartan and Cenicriviroc.

“We are currently planning off-label phase II clinical trials for both drugs and pending the data, the company will begin the process for regulatory approval with the USFDA,” said Christopher J. Moreau, CEO of Algernon. “We also intend to publish our data in a peer-reviewed journal shortly. It is intriguing to think that drugs developed by the Soviet Union during the cold war could end up being viable treatment options for both NASH & CKD on a global scale.”

About NP-135 (Bemethyl)

NP-135 (Bemethyl: 2‐(Ethylthio) benzimidazole) is a drug developed in the USSR in the 1970s, and after initial tests on Soviet cosmonauts and soldiers in extreme conditions (fatigue, high altitude) the drug was used to improve athletic performance, including preparing the USSR national team for the Olympic Games. NP-135 (Bemethyl) remains registered as a drug in only three countries: Ukraine, Republic of Moldova, and Georgia (commercial names: Bemitil, Metaprot, and Bemaktor). Owing to its activity, the World Anti‐Doping Agency (WADA) included NP-135 (Bemethyl) in its 2018 monitoring program.

About NP-160 (Bromantane)

NP-160 (Bromantane: N-2-adamantil-N-(para-bromophenyl-amine) was also developed in the Soviet Union in the 1980s and has been manufactured in Russia (commercial name: Ladasten) since 1997. Most recently the drug was manufactured by Pharmstandard, a large Russian domestic pharmaceutical company, until the end of 2018. Similar to NP-135 (Bemethyl), NP-160 (Bromantane), also improved performance under extreme conditions and was later repurposed as a more general treatment for neurasthenia. The drug is currently on the WADA list of banned substances.

NASH Study Data Summary

NP-135 (Bemethyl) (200 mg/kg, QD) showed a 1.1 point drop in the NAFLD/NAS score vs controls (p>0.05) and a 84.4% reduction (p<0.0001) in fibrosis area.





(200 mg/kg, QD) showed a 1.1 point drop in the NAFLD/NAS score vs controls (p>0.05) NP-160 (Bromantane) (40 mg/kg, QD) showed a 1.25 point drop in the NAFLD/NAS score vs controls (p<0.05) and a 59.9% reduction (p<0.0001) in fibrosis area.





(40 mg/kg, QD) showed a 1.25 point drop in the NAFLD/NAS score vs controls (p<0.05) Cenicriviroc (40 mg/kg, QD) both a positive control and comparator arm in the study showed a 1.5 point drop in the NAFLD/NAS score vs controls (p<0.01) and 54.1% (p<0.0001) reduction in fibrosis area. (Cenicriviroc is a repositioned anti-HIV compound that was acquired by Allergan from Tobira for a deal value of up to US$1.7B.)

CKD Study Data Summary

NP-135 (Bemethyl) (200 mg/kg, QD) reduced fibrosis by 52.1% (p<0.000001)





(200 mg/kg, QD) reduced fibrosis NP-160 (Bromantane) (40 mg/kg, QD) reduced fibrosis by 57.6% (p <0.000001)





(40 mg/kg, QD) reduced fibrosis Telmisartan, a positive control in the study and a current standard of care for CKD, reduced fibrosis by 42.2% (p=0.004)

While the Company has not determined the exact mechanism of action, it may involve the ability of the dugs to improve physical performance under low oxygen conditions such as hypoxia, which is a known major contributor to fibrosis.

Algernon has filed several patent applications protecting their intellectual property rights with respect to both NP-135 (Bemethyl) and NP-160 (Bromantane).

About Algernon

The Algernon business model is to repurpose safe, approved generic drugs that are not available in the US or Europe, screen them in globally accepted animal models for new diseases, file new intellectual property rights and then move them into an off label phase II trial in the country where they are currently approved. Once a signal is established in a human trial, the company will begin to advance the drug through a USFDA registration.

The Company is preparing multiple compounds for phase II trials for the disease areas of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), chronic kidney disease (CKD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

CONTACT INFORMATION

Christopher J. Moreau

CEO

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

604.398.4175 ext 701

info@algernonpharmaceuticals.com

investors@algernonpharmaceuticals.com

www.algernonpharmaceuticals.com .

MEDIA ENQUIRIES

Crystal Quast

Bullseye Corporate

647.529.6364

quast@bullseyecorporate.com

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. The Canadian Securities Exchange has not in any way passed upon the merits of the proposed transaction and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

CAUTIONARY DISCLAIMER STATEMENT: No Securities Exchange has reviewed nor accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release. This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to product development, licensing, commercialization and regulatory compliance issues and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as “will”, “may”, “should”, “anticipate”, “expects” and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations include the failure to satisfy the conditions of the relevant securities exchange(s) and other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by applicable law.







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.