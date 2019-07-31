Hill International Selected to Provide OPM Support for the Town of Weymouth’s Chapman Middle School

/EIN News/ -- PHILADELPHIA and BOSTON, July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hill International (NYSE:HIL), the global leader in managing construction risk, announced today it has been awarded a contract to provide owner’s project management (OPM) services to the Town of Weymouth for the $164 million Maria Weston Chapman Middle School project. The contract has an expected value to Hill of more than $4 million.



The new school, funded in part by the Massachusetts School Building Authority (MSBA), will enable Weymouth to consolidate grade levels; reduce transitions between schools; deliver facilities important to the community, such as a separate cafeteria and auditorium; spaces for the fine and performance arts; manage future enrollment increases; and allow for greater integration of high-technology learning tools and curricula. The new school will also address life cycle costs to better control operational budgets and may also seek LEED certification.

Hill’s services will include the full suite of OPM support, encompassing design management, scheduling and budgeting, cost control, on-site monitoring and inspection, and project close-out. The Hill team will also help in building and maintaining community support for the project, and verifying MSBA procedures and processes are adhered to.

Hill Senior Vice President, Joseph A. Naughton, LEED AP, MCPPO, AIA, said of the project, “This is an important undertaking for Weymouth, one that has been carefully considered and well thought-out. The Hill team will support the Town with MSBA and technical expertise to make certain the project responds to the vision of students, faculty, and staff, and the entire town.”

Hill International, with approximately 2,700 professionals in more than 50 offices worldwide, provides program management, project management, construction management, and other consulting services to clients in a variety of market sectors. Engineering News-Record magazine recently ranked Hill as the eighth-largest construction management firm in the United States. For more information on Hill, please visit our website at www.hillintl.com .

