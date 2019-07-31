First Advantage Launches New Screening Product that Significantly Reduces Turnaround Times

Verified! Allows Customers to Leverage Existing Education and Employment Data to Speed Up Background Screening Process

Verified! leverages First Advantage’s existing education and employment dataset to confirm education and employment information. Backed by the power of 66+ million screens each year, Verified! significantly decreases customer turnaround time and allows customers to lock in candidates before they move on to other potential job opportunities.

First Advantage is currently running 12,000+ verifications per quarter through the system, and employment and education checks take only seconds to clear. Customers that have already benefitted from decreased time to hire include brands that rely on high volume hiring, such as those in the retail and staffing industries.

Kelly Services, a global leader in staffing, has already benefitted from Verified! Linda Bartalucci-Phelps, Director Screening & Compliance, shared, “The industry is ready for a product like Verified! Leveraging the power of existing datasets is key to moving the needle on background screening cycle time and cost, and we are excited to be a part of this game-changing effort.”

Any First Advantage customer can benefit from Verified!—but the solution will become increasingly robust as customers agree to contribute their confirmed data back to the overall dataset. This will decrease turnaround times further, and customers that participate will receive credits that they can apply to screening products and services.

About First Advantage

First Advantage provides comprehensive background screening, identity and information solutions that give employers and housing providers access to actionable information that results in faster, more accurate people decisions. With an advanced global technology platform and superior customer service delivered by experts who understand local markets, First Advantage helps customers around the world build fully scalable, configurable screening programs that meet their unique needs. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, First Advantage has offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

To learn more, please visit fadv.com .

