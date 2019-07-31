Anexinet Named a 2019 Best Place to Work by Philadelphia Business Journal

Digital Transformation Leader’s Company Culture and Professional Development Rank High Among Employees

/EIN News/ -- PHILADELPHIA, July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anexinet Corporation, a leading provider of digital business solutions, announced today that it has been named a Philadelphia Business Journal Best Place to Work in the Large Companies category for the ninth consecutive year.

Each year, the Philadelphia Business Journal teams with Quantum Workplace to find the very best workplaces in the Philadelphia region. Quantum Workplace utilizes an Employee Engagement Survey as the scoring mechanism to create its Best Places to Work list. With a record number of applications in 2019, each company had to reach a statistical benchmark simply to be included. Anexinet’s employees have consistently given the company high marks for its employee-first culture, professional development opportunities and for being at the forefront of digital transformation by offering services around enterprise architecture modernization, cloud and hybrid IT migration, and mobile app development.

Further, Anexinet offers employees a highly competitive benefits package that includes medical, dental, prescription and vision plans, along with life insurance and 401K with matching. The company goes above and beyond with employee team sponsorship for softball and running events, first Friday lunches, and a Wellness Program that offers a free gym membership, health screenings, and fitness tracker challenges.

Lastly, Anexinet employees actively team together to give back to the community. Through Anexinet-supported efforts, employees participated in American Red Cross blood drives, supported the Ronald McDonald House through donations of time, books, food, sponsored an aluminum tab program, and helped families in need with holiday food drives and via the Kelly Anne Dolan Memorial Fund.

“It’s important that Anexinet’s employees have a well-balanced work and family life and develop their professional skills and personal passions,” said Anexinet CEO, Todd Pittman. “We’re honored that our employees have taken the time, year after year, to register their gratitude for Anexinet with the Philadelphia Business Journal and pledge to continue our culture of appreciation.”

About Anexinet

Everyone deserves a great digital experience. Anexinet (www.anexinet.com) customers benefit from our holistic approach—from engaging front-end interactions to dependable back-end solutions, all informed by data-driven insights. Because truly great digital experiences rely on the smooth operation of all interconnected elements: beautiful front-end applications, modern distributed architecture, private/public cloud, Dev/Ops and Agile/SAFE processes, and data-driven insights. We call this the Complete Digital Experience. Some companies focus on application design. Others handle your infrastructure. And then there’s Anexinet.

