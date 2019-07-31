CompTIA Extends Partnership with BenchPrep to Help More Than 2 Million IT Professionals Advance Their Careers

Leading voice and advocate for the global IT industry leverages configurable cloud-based learning platform to launch an on-demand, digital certification renewal program, addressing the modern workforce’s learning needs

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Computing Technology Industry Association (CompTIA), the leading trade association for the global technology industry, today announced that it has expanded its partnership with BenchPrep , the configurable cloud-based learning platform that delivers the best learning experience and drives revenue for nonprofits, corporations, and training organizations. CompTIA initially partnered with BenchPrep in 2016 to launch a continuing education program (CertMaster CE) and is now also delivering CertMaster Learn via BenchPrep’s platform for IT professionals to maintain their credentials and advance their skills.



CertMaster CE allows IT professionals to renew certifications quickly and automatically through a self-paced, e-learning course. Traditional certification renewal processes often require professionals to complete several steps that can be time consuming and manual. With CertMaster CE, IT professionals can finish their CE in three simple steps and access the program anytime, anywhere, and across all devices. Personalized, based on IT professionals’ individual strengths and weaknesses, CertMaster CE also provides real-time feedback on progress and performance to ensure learners prioritize remediation where it’s most needed.

CertMaster Learn offers even more learning tools by combining instructional lessons with assessments, videos, and performance-based questions to help professionals have the best preparation for exams and careers in IT.

“The IT industry is constantly evolving and requires professionals to continually maintain their credentials to keep their skills fresh. The beauty of BenchPrep’s platform is that it’s flexible enough to change with the times, while providing a seamless and convenient learning experience for users,” said Tom Reilly, Vice President of Learning at CompTIA. “The feedback from the IT community has been so positive about the learning experience we are delivering, it’s truly exciting to see how BenchPrep has helped make our digital transformation a reality.”

BenchPrep’s learner-centric platform is designed to help associations, credentialing bodies, and training organizations deliver a highly engaging and effective learning experience. Its omnichannel delivery incorporates personalized learning pathways, robust instructional design principles, gamification, and near real-time analytics that allow organizations across all industries to achieve their goals.

“IT is one of the fastest growing and most exciting industries in today’s professional landscape. As the leading global trade association for the technology industry, CompTIA is the go-to source for industry-recognized certifications and CE programs,” said Ashish Rangnekar, CEO & Co-Founder of BenchPrep. “We’re thrilled to continue working with such a renowned association and to be helping the millions of technology professionals achieve their goals to advance their skills and grow in their careers.”

For more information on BenchPrep, visit www.benchprep.com .

About BenchPrep

BenchPrep is a configurable cloud-based learning platform that delivers the best learning experience and drives revenue for nonprofits (credentialing bodies & associations), corporations, and training companies. With an award-winning learner-centric platform, BenchPrep increases learner engagement, improves long-term learner retention, and reduces dropout rates. Many of the largest credentialing bodies, associations, and training organizations in the world now deliver learning programs through BenchPrep, including ACT, Becker Professional Education, AAMC, CFA Institute, CompTIA, GMAC, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, HR Certification Institute, Richardson Sales Training, ASCM, AIA, ProLiteracy, Hobsons, McGraw Hill Education, OnCourse Learning, and Houghton Mifflin Harcourt. More than 5 million learners have used BenchPrep’s platform to attain academic and professional success. To discover more about BenchPrep, please visit www.benchprep.com .

About CompTIA

The Computing Technology Industry Association (CompTIA) is a leading voice and advocate for the $5 trillion global information technology ecosystem; and the more than 50 million industry and tech professionals who design, implement, manage, and safeguard the technology that powers the world’s economy. Through education, training, certifications, advocacy, philanthropy, and market research, CompTIA is the hub for advancing the tech industry and its workforce. www.comptia.org .

Media Contact:

Jon Aderson

Director of Marketing

BenchPrep

312-650-5135

jon@benchprep.com

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/df7b332c-2d40-4581-86d2-c3e322ace132



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.