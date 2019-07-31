Destination XL Group, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on August 28, 2019

Company to Webcast Conference Call Live at 9:00 a.m. ET

/EIN News/ -- CANTON, Mass., July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXLG), the largest omni-channel specialty retailer of big & tall men's apparel, announced today it will release its second quarter 2019 financial results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 28, 2019. President and Chief Executive Officer Harvey Kanter and Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, and Treasurer Peter Stratton will host a conference call the same morning at 9:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results.



To listen to the live webcast, visit the "Investor Relations" section of the Company's website. The live call also can be accessed by dialing: (866) 680-2311. Please reference conference ID: 6475208. An archived version of the webcast will be available in the "Events" section of the Company's website.

About Destination XL Group, Inc.

Destination XL Group, Inc. is the largest retailer of men’s apparel in sizes XL and up, with operations throughout the United States as well as in London, England, and Toronto, Canada. In addition to DXL Men’s Apparel retail and outlet stores, subsidiaries of Destination XL Group, Inc. also operate Rochester Clothing stores, Casual Male XL retail and outlet stores, and an e-commerce site at www.dxl.com. With more than 2,000 private label and name brand styles to choose from, big & tall customers are provided with a unique blend of wardrobe solutions not available at traditional retailers. The Company is headquartered in Canton, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit the Company's investor relations website: http://investor.dxl.com.

Investor Contact: ICR, Inc. Tom Filandro, 646-277-1235 Tom.Filandro@icrinc.com



