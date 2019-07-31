Fossil Group, Inc. to Hold Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 5:00PM ET

/EIN News/ -- RICHARDSON, Texas, July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FOSL) announced today that its earnings for the second quarter ended June 29, 2019 will be released following the market close on Wednesday, August 7, 2019.



In conjunction with the release, the Company will host a real-time webcast of the Company’s second quarter fiscal year 2019 earnings conference call on the same day, Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. ET.

To access the conference call, either during the conference call or for replay purposes, log on to www.fossilgroup.com and on the Investor page, select “2nd Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call.”

About Fossil Group, Inc.

Fossil Group, Inc. is a global design, marketing, distribution and innovation company specializing in lifestyle accessories. Under a diverse portfolio of owned and licensed brands, our offerings include fashion watches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods and wearables. We are committed to delivering the best in design and innovation across our owned brands, Fossil, Michele, Misfit, Relic, Skagen and Zodiac, and licensed brands, Armani Exchange, BMW, Chaps, Diesel, DKNY, Emporio Armani, kate spade new york, Michael Kors, PUMA and Tory Burch. We bring each brand story to life through an extensive distribution network across numerous geographies, categories, and channels. Certain press release and SEC filing information concerning the Company is also available at www.fossilgroup.com.

