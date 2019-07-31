/EIN News/ --

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement via the Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

Sensyne Health Signs Collaboration Agreement with Bayer to Accelerate the Development of New Treatments for Cardiovascular Disease using Clinical Artificial Intelligence

First major drug development agreement signed by Sensyne Health since IPO with potential for expansion

Oxford, UK; 31 July 2019: Sensyne Health plc (LSE: SENS), the British clinical AI technology company, today announces that it has signed an initial two-year collaboration agreement with Bayer to accelerate the clinical development of new treatments for cardiovascular disease using Sensyne Health’s proprietary clinical AI technology platform. The initial agreement will generate revenues for Sensyne Health of £5 million across the two-year collaboration. Sensyne Health’s partner NHS trusts will receive a 4% share of all revenues generated by Sensyne Health under this collaboration. This will be in addition to the NHS Trust’s existing shareholdings in Sensyne Health plc.

The NHS Long Term Plan identifies cardiovascular disease as a clinical priority and the leading condition where lives can be saved by the NHS over the next 10 years. The disease currently affects 7 million people in the UK and accounts for 1 in 4 premature deaths1. The development of improved treatments for cardiovascular disease is challenging due to the very high cost of clinical trials in this area and investment in cardiovascular drug development has declined over the past twenty years as a result2. Real world evidence from Sensyne Health’s Clinical AI analysis of anonymised patient data has the potential to generate new insights that could improve patient outcomes, support clinical staff and accelerate the discovery and development of new medicines to prevent and treat cardiovascular disease including heart failure and stroke.

In keeping with Sensyne Health’s ethical framework and business model, the NHS remains the controller of NHS patient data, and no data is sold or transferred to a third party. Sensyne Health acts as a ‘docking station’ for the analysis of anonymised patient data on behalf of its commercial partners under strict ethical control. This ensures appropriate ethical oversight and information governance are applied, including conformance with NHS principles, EU data protection law and applicable regulatory guidance.

Lord (Paul) Drayson PhD, CEO of Sensyne Health plc, said: “We are delighted to announce this new agreement with Bayer, which aims to accelerate the clinical development of new treatments for cardiovascular disease, a clinical priority for the NHS, using Sensyne Health’s proprietary clinical AI technology platform.”

The person who arranged for the release of this announcement on behalf of Sensyne Health plc was Lorimer Headley, Chief Financial Officer.

Conference call today for investors, analysts and media

Paul Drayson, Chief Executive Officer of Sensyne Health, together with members of his team, will host a live conference call and Q&A for investors, analysts and media to present the highlights of the collaboration today at 12:00 BST.

If you would like to participate, please contact sensynehealth@consilium-comms.com

-ENDS-

For more information please contact:

Sensyne Health ( www.sensynehealth.com) +44 (0) 330 058 1845 Lord (Paul) Drayson, Chief Executive Officer Lorimer Headley, Chief Financial Officer Julia Wilson, Director of Investor Relations Peel Hunt LLP (Nominated Adviser and Broker) + 44 (0) 20 7418 8900 Dr Christopher Golden James Steel Oliver Jackson Consilium Strategic Communications +44 20 3709 5700 Mary-Jane Elliott Sukaina Virji Melissa Gardiner sensynehealth@consilium-comms.com

About Sensyne Health

Sensyne Health plc is a healthcare technology company that creates value from accelerating the discovery and development of new medicines and improving patient care through the analysis of real-world evidence from large databases of anonymised patient data in collaboration with NHS Trusts. These anonymised patient data are ethically sourced in that any analysis of anonymised patient data (and hence the Company’s access to it) must be pre-approved for each programme on a case-by-case basis by the relevant NHS Trusts. This is to ensure that the purpose of the anonymisation and the proposed analysis are subject to appropriate ethical oversight and information governance, including conformance with NHS principles, UK data protection law and applicable regulatory guidance. Sensyne Health is an early signatory to the Department of Health and Social Care’s ‘Initial Code of Conduct for data-driven health and care technology.

Sensyne Health is listed on the AIM Market of the London Stock Exchange (SENS.L).

For more information, please visit: www.sensynehealth.com







1 NHS England: Cardiovascular disease (CVD), https://www.england.nhs.uk/ourwork/clinical-policy/cvd/ , accessed 20/05

2 Cardiovascular Drug Development: Is it Dead or Just Hibernating?, Fordyce et al; Journal of the American College of Cardiology, Volume 65: Issue 15, Pp.1567-1582, 21 April 2015, https://www .sciencedirect.com/journal/journal-of-the-american-college-of-cardiology/vol/65/issue/15







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.