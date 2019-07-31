StartUps and their Impact on Smart Buildings 2019: Identification of 482 Private Companies Founded Between 2009 and 2018

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "StartUps and their Impact on Smart Buildings 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



A Comprehensive Evaluation of StartUp Companies in the Smart Building Space



This Report is a New 2019 Definitive Resource for Evaluating Startup Companies in the Smart Buildings space.



The publisher has identified 482 private companies founded between 2009 and 2018 in the smart buildings sector, which comply with their definition of being a Startup. In addition to this, the researchers have identified 109 startups that have been acquired and 13 firms that filed for an IPO since 2009, amounting to over 600 active new entrants in the smart commercial buildings sector.



2018 has proved to be a record year for investment in the global smart buildings sector, with over $2.4 billion invested in startups; showing increased confidence by investors in the sector and indicating the positive response companies are receiving for their products and services in the market.



The researcher's definition of a Startup is A private company formed no earlier than 2009 that is focused on the commercial and industrial buildings market, is not a subsidiary or an acquisition of a larger company and is often financed by venture capital or private equity funding.



What Will This Report Tell You?

The first Unicorn in the smart buildings space was created by the massive $1.1 billion investment in View Glass by Softbank Vision Fund. Even discounting the View investment, 2018 attracted total funding of over $1.3 billion in the commercial and industrial buildings space, still a record level of investment to date.

The number of funding rounds has risen to 184 in 2018. The capital invested in the global smart buildings sector has increased more than 6 times since 2012 with the sector attracting around $6.8 billion during this period.

The publisher identified 109 acquisitions of startup companies over the last 7 years. 2018 accounted for over 37% of these emerging player deals confirming the consolidation trend and increasing recognition by potential acquirers of the benefits of closer collaboration with startups.

The information and analysis in this report are based on research and interviews with emerging players in the Smart Building Space.



It demonstrates the critical contribution that Startups are making to the introduction of innovation in the Smart Buildings space.



Within its 255 Pages and 64 Charts and Tables, The Report Sieves out all the Key Facts and Draws Conclusions, so you can Understand how StartUp Companies are Shaping the Future of the Smart Building Industry

Overall this report demonstrates how the core smart buildings market is being heavily impacted by adjacent markets, particularly the PropTech phenomenon in the commercial real estate sector, but also by Smart developments in the Grid, the Home and Cities.

Interactions between major players and early-stage startups have continued to increase in the past 2 years, through accelerator and incubator programs and direct collaboration. Utility companies and energy services providers have been particularly focused on building relationships with new entrants in the energy sector

Over the course of the last 7 years, the publisher has tracked a total of 824 venture funding investments relating to startup companies in the smart buildings space. The investments range from seed and angel investments to debt financing and Series A to Series E rounds. Funding ranged in value from under $1 million to $1.1 billion.

This report provides valuable information into how StartUp companies are developing their businesses through Acquisitions, Partnerships and Alliances.



Key Topics Covered:



Preface



Executive Summary



1. Introduction, Scope and Definitions

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Scope and Definitions

1.3 Focus and Categorization of Startups



2. Overview of New Entrants

2.1 Distribution of Startup Companies by Primary Category

2.2 Distribution of Startup Companies by Region



3. Smart Building Applications

3.1 The Building Internet of Things (BIoT)

3.1.1 Platforms

3.1.2 Enablement Hardware and Networking & Connectivity

3.1.3 Smart Lighting

3.1.4 Cyber Security

3.2 Building Energy Management

3.2.1 Application Layer

3.2.2 Analytics Layer

3.2.3 Energy Services

3.3 Proptech

3.3.1 The Influence of PropTech on the Smart Buildings Space

3.3.2 Workplace Management and Space Utilization

3.3.3 Indoor Mapping, Location Services and People Counting

3.3.4 Asset and Maintenance Management

3.3.5 Occupant Engagement Platforms

3.3.6 BIM and Digitization of Buildings

3.3.7 Smart Water Management

3.3.8 Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)

3.3.9 Drones & Robotics

3.4 Building to Grid (B2G)

3.4.1 Distributed Energy Storage

3.4.2 Distributed Energy Resource Management Systems (DERMS)

3.4.3 Microgrids

3.4.4 Demand Response

3.4.5 Virtual Power Plants (VPP)

3.5 Physical Security

3.5.1 Access Control, Perimeter Protection and PIAM

3.5.2 Electronic Locking

3.5.3 Video Surveillance, Video Management Software and Video Analytics

3.5.4 Biometrics and Facial Recognition

3.5.5 Mass Notification and Critical Incident Management

3.5.6 Drones & Robotics

3.6 Building Fabric

3.6.1 Smart Glass and Dynamic Windows

3.6.2 Smart Roofing

3.6.3 Smart Flooring and Walls



4. The Global BIoT Market - Size and Growth Projections

4.1 The BIoT Market



5. Trends Reshaping the Smart Buildings Marketplace

5.1 The Journey Towards Data-Driven Buildings

5.2 Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning

5.2.1 Predictive Analytics in Smart Operations and Maintenance

5.3 Occupant-Centric Buildings, Wellness and Productivity

5.3.1 Occupant-Centricity

5.3.2 Wellness & Productivity

5.4 Blockchain and Decentralized Ledger Technology

5.4.1 Distributed Energy Trading

5.4.2 Identity Verification

5.4.3 Video Surveillance

5.4.4 BIM

5.4.5 Smart Building Data Notarization

5.5 As-a-Service Business Models

5.6 Trends in Vertical Markets and Building Types

5.6.1 Co-Working and Flexible Offices

5.6.2 Retail

5.6.3 Hospitality

5.6.4 Healthcare

5.6.5 Multiple Occupancy Residential



6. Venture Capital and Private Equity Funding

6.1 Analysis of Funding Rounds and Investments

6.2 Top Startups by Total Funding

6.3 Range of Investors

6.3.1 Venture Capital and Private Equity

6.3.2 Corporate Venture Capital

6.3.3 Honeywell Ventures

6.3.4 Schneider Electric Ventures and Aster Capital

6.3.5 Siemens Venture Capital and next47

6.3.6 JLL Spark Fund and JLL Technology Ventures

6.3.7 JCI Ventures

6.3.8 Investors from the Insurance Sector

6.3.9 Investors from the Utilities Sector

6.4 Accelerators and Incubators



7. Acquisitions of Emerging Players

7.1.1 PropTech

7.1.2 Building Energy Management

7.1.3 BIoT



8. Partnerships and Alliances

8.1 Collaboration between Startups and Incumbent Players

8.2 Building Systems Players

8.2.1 Honeywell

8.2.2 Johnson Controls

8.2.3 Schneider Electric

8.2.4 Siemens



9. Gaining Traction and Scaling Up

9.1 Exits and IPOs

9.1.1 Recent IPOs

9.1.2 Forthcoming IPOs

9.2 Disappearing and Inactive Startups

9.3 Startups to Watch in 2019

9.3.1 Apana

9.3.2 Aquicore

9.3.3 Carbon Lighthouse

9.3.4 Civic Technologies

9.3.5 CriticalArc

9.3.6 Disruptive Technologies

9.3.7 Igor

9.3.8 Invicara

9.3.9 IoTium

9.3.10 Jibestream

9.3.11 Mapiq

9.3.12 Reactive Technologies

9.3.13 Sensoro

9.3.14 Shepherd

9.3.15 Smarten Spaces



Appendix

A1 - Listing of Smart Building Startup Acquisitions in 2017 & 2018

A2 - Listing of Smart Building Startup Investments in 2017 & 2018



Companies Mentioned



75F

1Aim

1Energy Systems

720 Degrees

Accruent

Accuware

Actility

Activation Energy

Acuity Brands

Acutrace

Adesto Technologies

Adlatus Robotics

ADT

Advanced Microgrid Solutions

Agentis

AisleLabs

Alert Labs

AlertMedia

AllThings

Altair

Altuity Solutions

Amazon

Amenify

AnyVision

Apana

Aptonomy

Aquicore

Arjo Systems

Assa Abloy

Asset Mapping

Augury

Autogrid

Axiom Exergy

b-Secur

BetterSpace

BetterView

bGrid

BIManywhere

BIMChain

BIMObject

BioConnect

BIPVCo

Bixby

Blink Identity

Blippar

Blue Pillar

Blueprint Power

Bluvision

BriefCam

Bueno Systems

Build.Science

Building Intelligence

Building Robotics

BuildingDNA

BuildingIQ

Buildings IOT

Buildingsense

BuildPulse

Builtspace Technologies

C3 IOT

Callida Energy

Camio

CANDI Controls

Canon

Cape Analytics

Carbon Lighthouse

CBRE

Centrica

Cisco

ClearVue Technologies

CloudFloor

CONNIT

Convene

CopperTree Analytics

Cortex

Building Intelligence

CoWork.io

Coworkr

CPower

CriticalArc

CrowdComfort

Cylance

Cylon Controls

Digital Lumens

Disruptive Technologies

Eagle Eye Networks

Echelon

Ecorithm

Electric Imp

EnerNOC

Enertiv

Engie

Enlighted

enModus

Entic

Entouch

Entronix

Entuit

Envio Systems

Estimote

Everbridge

Faceter

Facilio

Fagerhult

Fifth Wall Ventures

FirstFuel Software

Floored

Flywheel Building Intelligence

Foghorn Systems

Geli

Gooee

Gridium

Healthy Workers

HID Global

Honeywell

IdentyTech Solutions

Igor

Indoo.rs

IntelliHot

Invicara

IOTAS

ioTium

Isotera

J2 Innovations

Jibestream

JLL

Johnson Controls

Jooxter

Kiwi Power

Kiwi.ki

Knightscope

Levaux

LO3 Energy

Locatee

Logical Buildings

Lone Rooftop

Lutron Electronics

Mapiq

MCS Solutions

Measurabl

Microsoft

Modcam

Morphean

Munich Re

Naava

NavVis

Nuuka Solutions

Nuvolo

Openpath Security

OpenSensors

Optigo Networks

Optio3

Optix

Origami Energy

Osram

PassiveLogic

Pavegen

Pear.ai

Petasense

Pointgrab

Predikto

Prescriptive Data

Presenso

Princeton Identity

Prism Skylabs

Proximi.io

pureLiFi

Razberi Technologies

Reactive Technologies

Relogix

RENEW Energy Partners

REstore

Rhombus Systems

Rifiniti

Riptide IO

Robin

Salto Systems

Schneider Electric

SecuriThings

SecurityMatters

Senion

Sense Labs

Senseware

Sensewhere

Sensible Building Science

Sensing Labs

SensorFlow

Sensoro

Shepherd Network

Siemens

Sigfox

Site 1001

SpaceConnect

SpaceIQ

SpaceOS

Spatial DNA

SPICA Technologies

SpotterRF

Stem

Switch Automation

Teem

Tendril Networks

Ubiqisense

United Technologies

Universal mCloud

Urjanet

Verdigris Technologies

VergeSense

Veridium

Verkada

Viakoo

Vidsys

View

Vigilent

Viridity Energy

Virtual Power Solutions

Wattsense

Waygum

Wegowise

WeWork

Xtralis

Yanzi Networks

Yardi

ZingBox

Zwipe

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2iv1zl

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Internet of Things and M2M



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.