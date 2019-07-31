Global Automotive Starter Motors, Alternators and Ignitions Markets, Technology, Trends and Forecasts 2019-2034

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Starter Motors, Alternators and Ignitions - Technology, Trends and Forecasts to 2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides a comprehensive overview of starter motors, alternators, plugs and ignitions and assesses major suppliers, top markets, technology trends and market size forecasts in the component areas

Based on exclusive interviews, primary research and proprietary data this global market study includes:

For the top 14 markets it provides market size data and a 15-year forecast for: the original equipment (OE) starter motor, integrated starter-alternator and alternators market OE ignition coils, spark plugs, glow plugs, LPG/CNG spark plugs market

A review of the latest technological developments and market trends for: Starter and alternator developments - stop-start applications; heavy-duty applications; lightweight designs and ECUs Ignition and plug developments - smart" systems, pencil-type ignition coils, compact designs, high-energy, Di Motronic, continuous current systems, electronic control glow plugs, ceramic plugs, advanced insulator materials, fuel efficient plugs

Regional supplier market share data tables and commentary

Exclusive interviews with OE suppliers including: Ambixtra Sustainable Technologies, Autolite, Cap-XX, Delphi, Denso Europe, Federal-Mogul, Ioxus, Maxwell Technologies, NGK, Productiv, Pulstar and others (news and interviews only available in QUBE)

Key Topics Covered:



Introduction

Companies Ignition and plug companies ACDelco Autolite BorgWarner Champion Delphi Technologies PLC Denso NGK Robert Bosch Others Starter motor and alternator companies Denso Corporation Hella KGaA Hueck & Co. Hitachi, Ltd. Lucas Electrical Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Motorcar Parts of America Inc Prestolite Electric Remy International, Inc. Customers Infrastructure Robert Bosch GmbH Merger and acquisition activity Products Valeo SA Wonder Auto Technology Inc

Forecasts Alternators Glow plugs Ignition coils Integrated starter-alternators LPG/CNG spark plugs Spark plugs Starter motors

Markets Market - ignitions and plugs Market shares for ignitions Asia-Pacific Europe North America Market shares for plugs Europe Japan North America Market - starter motors and alternators OE alternators for heavy-duty applications OE alternators for passenger cars and light trucks OE starter motors for heavy-duty applications OE starter motors for passenger cars and light trucks

Technologies Ignitions and plugs Glow plugs Innovations Technical trends Ignitions Aftermarket trends Future technology Innovations OE trends Spark plugs Innovations Technical trends Starters and alternators Heavy-duty applications Heavy-duty starter from Remy Inc Prestolite develops heavy-duty alternator with Antonov Stop-start applications Bosch's solution Continental's solution Daimler Denso's solution Fiat Ford Honda Jaguar Kia Land Rover Toyota Volvo adds stop-start Technology developments Audi's Travolution system Continental's solutions Lightweight starter motor from Denso





