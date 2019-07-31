Global Automotive Starter Motors, Alternators and Ignitions Markets, Technology, Trends and Forecasts 2019-2034
This report provides a comprehensive overview of starter motors, alternators, plugs and ignitions and assesses major suppliers, top markets, technology trends and market size forecasts in the component areas
Based on exclusive interviews, primary research and proprietary data this global market study includes:
- For the top 14 markets it provides market size data and a 15-year forecast for:
- the original equipment (OE) starter motor, integrated starter-alternator and alternators market
- OE ignition coils, spark plugs, glow plugs, LPG/CNG spark plugs market
- A review of the latest technological developments and market trends for:
- Starter and alternator developments - stop-start applications; heavy-duty applications; lightweight designs and ECUs
- Ignition and plug developments - smart" systems, pencil-type ignition coils, compact designs, high-energy, Di Motronic, continuous current systems, electronic control glow plugs, ceramic plugs, advanced insulator materials, fuel efficient plugs
- Regional supplier market share data tables and commentary
- Exclusive interviews with OE suppliers including: Ambixtra Sustainable Technologies, Autolite, Cap-XX, Delphi, Denso Europe, Federal-Mogul, Ioxus, Maxwell Technologies, NGK, Productiv, Pulstar and others (news and interviews only available in QUBE)
- Updated profiles of the major automotive tyre and wheel suppliers including their strategies and prospects
You can use this report to:
- Gain a quick global overview of the starter motor, alternator and ignition sector globally
- Understand the size and scope of the top 14 markets
- Hear direct from leading companies on their strategies and plans
- Review the latest and most significant technological developments
- Know the key trends within the sector and what's driving them
- Spot opportunities and threats in this sector
- Establish key companies' latest activities and prospects
- Prepare supply and demand forecasts
- Produce internal sales plans and forecasts
- Carry out competitive intelligence
Key Topics Covered:
- Introduction
- Companies
- Ignition and plug companies
- ACDelco
- Autolite
- BorgWarner
- Champion
- Delphi Technologies PLC
- Denso
- NGK
- Robert Bosch
- Others
- Starter motor and alternator companies
- Denso Corporation
- Hella KGaA Hueck & Co.
- Hitachi, Ltd.
- Lucas Electrical
- Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
- Motorcar Parts of America Inc
- Prestolite Electric
- Remy International, Inc.
- Customers
- Infrastructure
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Merger and acquisition activity
- Products
- Valeo SA
- Wonder Auto Technology Inc
- Ignition and plug companies
- Forecasts
- Alternators
- Glow plugs
- Ignition coils
- Integrated starter-alternators
- LPG/CNG spark plugs
- Spark plugs
- Starter motors
- Markets
- Market - ignitions and plugs
- Market shares for ignitions
- Asia-Pacific
- Europe
- North America
- Market shares for plugs
- Europe
- Japan
- North America
- Market shares for ignitions
- Market - starter motors and alternators
- OE alternators for heavy-duty applications
- OE alternators for passenger cars and light trucks
- OE starter motors for heavy-duty applications
- OE starter motors for passenger cars and light trucks
- Market - ignitions and plugs
- Technologies
- Ignitions and plugs
- Glow plugs
- Innovations
- Technical trends
- Ignitions
- Aftermarket trends
- Future technology
- Innovations
- OE trends
- Spark plugs
- Innovations
- Technical trends
- Glow plugs
- Starters and alternators
- Heavy-duty applications
- Heavy-duty starter from Remy Inc
- Prestolite develops heavy-duty alternator with Antonov
- Stop-start applications
- Bosch's solution
- Continental's solution
- Daimler
- Denso's solution
- Fiat
- Ford
- Honda
- Jaguar
- Kia
- Land Rover
- Toyota
- Volvo adds stop-start
- Technology developments
- Audi's Travolution system
- Continental's solutions
- Lightweight starter motor from Denso
- Heavy-duty applications
- Ignitions and plugs
