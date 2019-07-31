Graph Database Market Soaring at 24.5% CAGR to Garner $3,731 Million by 2026

The global graph database market is projected to reach $3,731 million by 2026 and is expected to register a striking growth rate of 24.5% during the forecast period 2019—2026, reveals a recent research report added by Big Market Research.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The report offers an extensive analysis of key drivers, key segments, opportunities, regions, and major companies of the Graph Database Market . Furthermore, the competitive scenario in different geographies is outlined in the report which assists new entrants, leading market players, and investors to determine developing economies. Insights offered in the report can benefit market professionals to develop strategies for the future and gain a strong presence in the global market.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global graph database market based on component, deployment model, type of databases, analysis type, application, organization size, industry vertical, and region. By component, the report divides the market into software and services. Based on deployment model, the study classifies the market into on-premise and cloud. By analysis type, it is classified into path analysis, community analysis, connectivity analysis, and centrality analysis. The application segment includes fraud detection & risk management, master data management, customer analytics, identity and access management, recommendation engine, privacy and risk compliance, and others. As per organization size, the study categorizes the market into large enterprises and small & medium enterprises. By industry vertical, the market is fragmented into BFSI, retail & e-commerce, IT & telecom, healthcare & life science, government & public sector, media & entertainment, manufacturing, transportation & logistics, and others.

Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The report evaluates these regions based on the prospect and status for the forecast period. Additionally, the research presents the current market condition and outlook of each region. The report also reveals the market dynamics based on risks, driving forces, and opportunities.

The report offers a list of leading market players functioning in the graph database sector.

Major market players operating in the industry include:

• DataStax

• Franz Inc.

• Neo4j, Inc.

• Oracle Corporation

• OrientDB

• MongoDB

• Objectivity Inc.

• Stardog Union Inc.

• Microsoft Corporation

• Teradata Corporation

The research shows the performance of each player active in the industry. Besides this, it provides an overview of recent developments of each player in the market. These insights help in understanding the competitive scenario and take important steps to gain major market share.

The report also states the drivers and challenges for the global graph database market. Some of the factors boosting the growth of the market include rise in acceptance for graph database software in the healthcare sector, surge in application areas of the graph database, increase in demand for better response time & accuracy to determine new data correlations, and increase in penetration of connected data to enhance marketing performance. Besides this, upsurge in the use of virtualization for big data analytics and technological improvements in graph database technology is likely to deliver lucrative opportunities for the growth of the market.

The report clearly indicates that the graph database industry has achieved substantial growth since 2019 with numerous significant developments related to the industry. The predictions highlighted in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. Thus, the research report is a great source of study material that offers analysis and information for every facet of the market.

