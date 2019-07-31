There were 867 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 160,496 in the last 365 days.

Scorpio Tankers Inc. Announces Financial Results for the Second Quarter of 2019 and Declaration of a Quarterly Dividend

/EIN News/ -- MONACO, July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE: STNG) ("Scorpio Tankers", or the "Company") today reported its results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019.  The Company also announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share on the Company’s common stock.

Results for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018

For the three months ended June 30, 2019, the Company's net loss was $29.7 million, or $0.62 basic and diluted loss per share. There were no Non-IFRS adjustments to the net loss for the three months ended June 30, 2019.

For the three months ended June 30, 2018, the Company's adjusted net loss (see Non-IFRS Measures section below) was $44.9 million, or $1.45 basic and diluted loss per share, which excludes from the net loss (i) a $17.0 million loss recorded on the Company's exchange of its Convertible Notes due 2019 for newly issued Convertible Notes due 2022 (the "Convertible Notes Exchange"), and (ii) a $7.0 million write-off of deferred financing fees.  The adjustments resulted in an aggregate reduction of the Company’s net loss by $24.0 million or $0.78 per basic and diluted share.  For the three months ended June 30, 2018, the Company had a net loss of $68.9 million, or $2.23 basic and diluted loss per share.

Results for the six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018

For the six months ended June 30, 2019, the Company's adjusted net loss (see Non-IFRS Measures section below) was $15.0 million, or $0.31 basic and diluted loss per share, which excludes from the net loss a $0.3 million, or $0.01 per basic and diluted share, write-off of deferred financing fees. For the six months ended June 30, 2019, the Company had a net loss of $15.2 million, or $0.32 basic and diluted loss per share.

For the six months ended June 30, 2018, the Company's adjusted net loss was $76.4 million (see Non-IFRS Measures section below), or $2.47 basic and diluted loss per share, which excludes from the net loss (i) a $17.0 million loss recorded on the Convertible Notes Exchange, (ii) a $7.0 million write off of deferred financing fees, and (iii) $0.3 million of transaction costs related to the merger with Navig8 Product Tankers Inc.  The adjustments resulted in an aggregate reduction of the Company's net loss by $24.3 million or $0.79 per basic and diluted share. For the six months ended June 30, 2018, the Company had a net loss of $100.7 million, or $3.26 basic and diluted loss per share.

Declaration of Dividend

On July 30, 2019, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per common share, payable on or about September 27, 2019 to all shareholders of record as of September 10, 2019 (the record date).  As of July 30, 2019, there were 51,845,390 common shares of the Company outstanding.

Summary of Other Recent and Second Quarter Significant Events

• Below is a summary of the average daily Time Charter Equivalent (TCE) revenue (see Non-IFRS Measures section below) and duration for voyages fixed for the Company's vessels thus far in the third quarter of 2019 as of the date hereof (See footnotes to 'Other operating data' table below for the definition of daily TCE revenue):

  • For the LR2s in the pool: an average of approximately $14,200 per day for 50% of the days.
  • For the LR1s in the pool: an average of approximately $15,000 per day for 40% of the days.
  • For the MRs in the pool: an average of approximately $14,300 per day for 40% of the days.
  • For the ice-class 1A Handymaxes in the pool: an average of approximately $10,200 per day for 35% of the days.

• Below is a summary of the average daily TCE revenue earned on the Company's vessels during the second quarter of 2019:

  • For the LR2s in the pool: an average of $16,974 per revenue day.
  • For the LR1s in the pool: an average of $14,527 per revenue day.
  • For the MRs in the pool: an average of $13,436 per revenue day.
  • For the ice-class 1A Handymaxes in the pool: an average of $11,802 per revenue day.

• The Company has received commitments for seven different facilities to partially finance the purchase and installation of exhaust gas cleaning systems, or "scrubbers" on certain of the Company's vessels.  These commitments are expected to increase the Company’s liquidity by approximately $87 million.  Additionally, the Company is in discussions with a different group of financial institutions to finance the purchase of scrubbers which, if consummated, expect to increase the Company’s liquidity by an additional $35 million.  All of these agreements are expected to be signed in the next few months and the drawdowns will occur as the scrubbers are installed throughout the remainder of 2019 and 2020. 

• In June 2019, the Company paid a quarterly cash dividend with respect to the first quarter of 2019 on the Company's common stock of $0.10 per common share.

• In July 2019, the Company’s Convertible Notes due 2019 matured and the outstanding balance of $142.7 million was fully repaid in cash upon maturity. 

$250 Million Securities Repurchase Program

In May 2015, the Company's Board of Directors authorized a Securities Repurchase Program to purchase up to an aggregate of $250 million of the Company's securities which, in addition to its common shares, currently consist of its Unsecured Senior Notes due 2020 (NYSE: SBNA), which were issued in May 2014, and Convertible Notes due 2022, which were issued in May and July 2018.

As of the date hereof, the Company has the authority to purchase up to an additional $121.6 million of its securities under its Securities Repurchase Program. The Company may repurchase its securities in the open market, at times and prices that are considered to be appropriate by the Company, but is not obligated under the terms of the Securities Repurchase Program to repurchase any of its securities.

Diluted Weighted Number of Shares

Diluted earnings per share is determined using the if-converted method. Under this method, the Company assumes that its Convertible Notes due 2019, which were issued in June 2014 (and matured in July 2019), and Convertible Notes due 2022, which were issued in May and July 2018, were converted into common shares at the beginning of each period and the interest and non-cash amortization expense associated with these notes of $6.1 million and $12.1 million during the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, respectively, were not incurred. Conversion is not assumed if the results of this calculation are anti-dilutive.

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, the Company's basic weighted average number of shares were 48,148,885 and 48,109,924, respectively.  For the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, the Company's diluted weighted average number of shares were 49,446,801 and 49,194,463 respectively, excluding the impact of the Convertible Notes due 2019 and Convertible Notes due 2022, and 56,104,777 and 55,822,804, respectively, under the if-converted method.

The weighted average number of shares, both diluted and under the if-converted method, were anti-dilutive for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 as the Company incurred net losses during those periods.

The Company’s Convertible Notes due 2019 matured in July 2019 and the outstanding balance of $142.7 million was fully repaid in cash upon maturity.  As of the date hereof, the Company's trading stock price is below the conversion price of the Convertible Notes due 2022.

Current Liquidity

As of July 30, 2019, the Company had $307.3 million in unrestricted cash and cash equivalents.  The Company’s Convertible Notes due 2019 matured in July 2019 and the outstanding balance of $142.7 million was fully repaid in cash upon maturity.

Drydock, Scrubber and Ballast Water Treatment Update

The following drydock, scrubber and ballast water treatment activity occurred during the second quarter of 2019:

  • Three LR2 tankers completed their scrubber installations during the second quarter of 2019 for aggregate costs of $8.6 million (which includes the cost of the scrubber and related installation costs) and incurred an aggregate of 108 offhire days. 
  • Three MR tankers completed their class required special surveys and scrubber installations during the second quarter of 2019 for aggregate costs of $9.5 million (which includes the drydock along with the cost of the scrubber and related installation costs) and incurred an aggregate of 165 offhire days. 
  • One ice-class 1A Handymax tanker completed its class required special survey and ballast water treatment system installation during the second quarter of 2019 for aggregate costs of $2.7 million (which includes the drydock along with the cost of the ballast water treatment system and related installation costs) and incurred an aggregate of 27 offhire days. 
  • One LR2 tanker entered drydock for its scrubber installation during the second quarter of 2019, and the installation is expected to be completed during the third quarter of 2019.  The aggregate cost of the installation is expected to be $2.5 million (which includes the cost of the scrubber and related installation costs), and this vessel was offhire for 2 days during the second quarter of 2019. 
  • Three MR tankers entered drydock for their class required special surveys, ballast water treatment system installations, and scrubber installations during the second quarter of 2019, all of which are expected to be  completed during the third quarter of 2019.  The aggregate costs are expected to be approximately $13.0 million (which includes the drydock along with the cost of the scrubbers, ballast water treatment systems and all related installation costs), and these vessels were offhire for an aggregate of 37 days during the second quarter of 2019.
  • Two ice-class 1A Handymax tankers entered drydock for their class required special surveys and ballast water treatment system installations during the second quarter of 2019, which were completed during the third quarter of 2019.  The aggregate cost is expected to be $4.0 million (which includes the drydock along with the cost of the ballast water treatment system and related installation costs), and these vessels were offhire for an aggregate of 46 days during the second quarter of 2019.

Set forth below are the estimated expected payments for the Company's drydocks, ballast water treatment system installations, and scrubber installations through 2020 (which also include actual payments made during the third quarter of 2019 through the date of this press release):

In millions of U.S. dollars As of July 30, 2019 (1)
Q3 2019 - payments made through July 30, 2019 $ 10.6  
Q3 2019 - remaining payments 63.8  
Q4 2019 90.3  
Q1 2020 45.8  
Q2 2020 30.4  
Q3 2020 28.4  
Q4 2020 11.4  

(1) Includes estimated cash payments for drydocks, ballast water treatment system installations and scrubber installations.  These amounts include installment payments that are due in advance of the scheduled service and may be scheduled to occur in quarters prior to the actual installation.  In addition to these installment payments, these amounts also include estimates of the installation costs of such systems.  The timing of the payments set forth are estimates only and may vary as the timing of the related drydocks and installations finalize.

Set forth below are the expected, estimated number of ships and estimated offhire days for the Company's drydocks, ballast water treatment installations, and scrubber installations (2):

  Q3 2019  
  Ships Scheduled for: Offhire
  Drydock Ballast Water Treatment Systems Scrubbers Days
LR2 5   4   13   371  
LR1     6   168  
MR 9   8   9   280  
Handymax 5   5     102  
         
Total Q3 2019 19   17   28   921  
         
  Q4 2019  
  Ships Scheduled for: Offhire
  Drydock Ballast Water Treatment Systems Scrubbers Days
LR2 10   8   13   357  
LR1     1   28  
MR 9   7   9   245  
Handymax 5   5     100  
         
Total Q4 2019 24   20   23   730  
         
  Q1 2020  
  Ships Scheduled for: Offhire
  Drydock Ballast Water Treatment Systems Scrubbers Days
LR2 1     2   55  
LR1        
MR 4   4   10   278  
Handymax 2   2     40  
         
Total Q1 2020 7   6   12   373  
         
  Q2 2020  
  Ships Scheduled for: Offhire
  Drydock Ballast Water Treatment Systems Scrubbers Days
LR2 4     4   108  
LR1        
MR 3   3   6   167  
Handymax        
         
Total Q2 2020 7   3   10   275  
         
  Q3 2020  
  Ships Scheduled for: Offhire
  Drydock Ballast Water Treatment Systems Scrubbers Days
LR2 2     2   54  
LR1 5     5   135  
MR     6   168  
Handymax        
         
Total Q3 2020 7     13   357  
         
  Q4 2020  
  Ships Scheduled for: Offhire
  Drydock Ballast Water Treatment Systems Scrubbers Days
LR2        
LR1        
MR     2   56  
Handymax        
         
Total Q4 2020     2   56  

(2) The number of vessels in these tables reflect a certain amount of overlap where certain vessels are expected to be drydocked and have ballast water treatment systems and/or scrubbers installed simultaneously.  Additionally, the timing set forth may vary as drydock, ballast water treatment system installation and scrubber installation times are finalized.

Debt

Set forth below is a summary of the Company’s outstanding indebtedness as of the dates presented:

  In thousands of U.S. dollars   Outstanding Principal as of March 31, 2019 Repayments
 Outstanding Principal as of June 30, 2019 Repayments Outstanding Principal as of July 30, 2019
1 KEXIM Credit Facility   $ 282,475   $   $ 282,475   $ (4,300 ) $ 278,175  
2 ABN AMRO Credit Facility   98,369   (2,139 ) 96,230   (537 ) 95,693  
3 ING Credit Facility   140,992   (3,184 ) 137,808   (1,071 ) 136,737  
4 $35.7 Million Term Loan Facility   34,042   (808 ) 33,234   (808 ) 32,426  
5 2017 Credit Facility   141,449   (3,316 ) 138,133     138,133  
6 Credit Agricole Credit Facility   97,153   (2,142 ) 95,011     95,011  
7 ABN AMRO/K-Sure Credit Facility   48,567   (963 ) 47,604     47,604  
8 Citi/K-Sure Credit Facility   101,546   (2,104 ) 99,442     99,442  
9 ABN AMRO/SEB Credit Facility   111,950   (2,875 ) 109,075     109,075  
10 Ocean Yield Lease Financing   157,664   (2,649 ) 155,015   (917 ) 154,098  
11 CMBFL Lease Financing   60,744   (1,227 ) 59,517     59,517  
12 BCFL Lease Financing (LR2s)   98,933   (1,881 ) 97,052   (636 ) 96,416  
13 CSSC Lease Financing   242,199   (4,327 ) 237,872   (1,442 ) 236,430  
14 BCFL Lease Financing (MRs)   96,191   (2,768 ) 93,423   (902 ) 92,521  
15 2018 CMB Lease Financing   134,014   (2,529 ) 131,485     131,485  
16 $116.0 Million Lease Financing   111,103   (1,672 ) 109,431   (539 ) 108,892  
17 AVIC International Lease Financing   136,155   (2,948 ) 133,207     133,207  
18 China Huarong Shipping Lease Financing   133,875   (3,375 ) 130,500     130,500  
19 $157.5 Million Lease Financing   148,550   (3,536 ) 145,014     145,014  
20 COSCO Lease Financing   82,225   (1,925 ) 80,300     80,300  
21 IFRS 16 - Leases - 3 MRs   49,374   (1,711 ) 47,663   (558 ) 47,105  
22 IFRS 16 - Leases - 7 Handymax   24,102   (3,692 ) 20,410   (1,272 ) 19,138  
23 2020 Senior Unsecured Notes   53,750     53,750     53,750  
24 Convertible Notes due 2019   142,708     142,708   (142,708 )  
25 Convertible Notes due 2022   203,500     203,500     203,500  
      $ 2,931,630   $ (51,771 ) $ 2,879,859   $ (155,690 ) $ 2,724,169  

Set forth below are the estimated expected future principal repayments on the Company's outstanding indebtedness as of June 30, 2019, which includes principal amounts due under lease financing arrangements and lease liabilities under IFRS 16 (which also include actual payments made during the third quarter of 2019 through the date of this press release):

     In millions of U.S. dollars
Q3 2019 - principal payments made through July 30, 2019 (1)   $ 155.7  
Q3 2019 - remaining principal payments   55.9  
Q4 2019   52.2  
Q1 2020   69.1  
Q2 2020 (2)   104.6  
Q3 2020 (3)   153.1  
Q4 2020   48.6  
2021 and thereafter   2,240.7  
    $ 2,879.9  
  1. Repayments include $142.7 million that was repaid in July 2019 upon the maturity of the Company's Convertible Notes due 2019.
  2. Repayments include $53.8 million due upon the maturity of the Company's Senior Unsecured Notes due 2020.
  3. Repayments include $87.7 million due upon the maturity of the Company's ABN AMRO Credit Facility.

Explanation of Variances on the Second Quarter of 2019 Financial Results Compared to the Second Quarter of 2018

For the three months ended June 30, 2019, the Company recorded a net loss of $29.7 million compared to a net loss of $68.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018. The following were the significant changes between the two periods:

  • TCE revenue, a Non-IFRS measure, is vessel revenues less voyage expenses (including bunkers and port charges). TCE revenue is included herein because it is a standard shipping industry performance measure used primarily to compare period-to-period changes in a shipping company's performance irrespective of changes in the mix of charter types (i.e., spot voyages, time charters, and pool charters), and it provides useful information to investors and management. The following table sets forth TCE revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018:
      For the three months ended June 30,
In thousands of U.S. dollars   2019   2018
  Vessel revenue   $ 150,805     $ 141,795  
  Voyage expenses   (1,328 )   (1,033 )
  TCE revenue   $ 149,477     $ 140,762  
  • TCE revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2019 increased by $8.7 million to $149.5 million, from $140.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018. This increase was the result of modest, quarter over quarter improvements in TCE revenue per day across all of the Company's operating segments.  Overall average TCE revenue per day increased to $14,348 per day during the three months ended June 30, 2019, from $12,301 per day during the three months ended June 30, 2018. The product tanker market experienced a period of prolonged weakness during the first nine months of 2018 culminating with a sharp recovery that began in the fourth quarter of 2018.  While the second quarter of 2019 reflected an improvement over the same period during 2018, this recovery abated during the second quarter of 2019 as the product tanker market experienced headwinds, primarily as a result of a longer than usual refinery maintenance season which negatively impacted demand, particularly in our MR and Handymax operating segments. This increase in TCE revenue per day was partially offset by a reduction of the Company's fleet to an average of 119.0 operating vessels during the three months ended June 30, 2019 from an average of 127.0 operating vessels during the three months ended June 30, 2018, which was the result of the redelivery of 11 time chartered-in vessels throughout 2018 and in the first quarter of 2019.

  • Vessel operating costs for the three months ended June 30, 2019 remained consistent, decreasing slightly by $0.7 million to $68.8 million, from $69.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018.  The Company’s average number of owned or bareboat chartered-in vessels remained consistent at 119.0 vessels for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and for the three months ended June 30, 2018.

  • Charterhire expense for the three months ended June 30, 2019 decreased by $17.2 million to $0.0 million, from $17.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018.  This decrease was the result of (i) a decrease in the number of time chartered-in vessels when comparing the three months ended June 30, 2019 to the three months ended June 30, 2018, and (ii) the implementation of IFRS 16 - Leases beginning on January, 1, 2019.  The Company's time and bareboat chartered-in fleet consisted of 10.0 bareboat chartered-in vessels for the three months ended June 30, 2019, and the Company's time and bareboat chartered-in fleet consisted of an average of 8.0 time chartered-in vessels and 10.0 bareboat chartered-in vessels for the three months ended June 30, 2018.  As of June 30, 2019, we had 10 bareboat chartered-in vessels, which are being accounted for under IFRS 16 as right of use assets and related lease liabilities.  Under IFRS 16, there is no charterhire expense for these vessels as the right of use assets are depreciated on a straight line basis (through depreciation expense) over the lease term and the lease liability is amortized over that same period (with a portion of each payment allocated to principal and a portion allocated to interest expense).

  • Depreciation expense - owned or finance leased vessels for the three months ended June 30, 2019 remained consistent, increasing slightly by $0.3 million to $44.4 million, from $44.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018.  Depreciation expense in future periods is expected to increase as the Company installs ballast water treatment systems and scrubbers on its vessels in 2019 and 2020.  The Company expects to depreciate the majority of the cost of this equipment over each vessels’ remaining useful life.

  • Depreciation expense - right of use assets for the three months ended June 30, 2019 was $5.9 million.  Depreciation expense - right of use assets reflects the straight-line depreciation expense recorded during the three months ended June 30, 2019 as a result of the Company's transition to IFRS 16 - Leases on January 1, 2019.  Right of use asset depreciation is approximately $0.2 million per vessel per month for all 10 vessels that the Company currently bareboat charters-in.

  • General and administrative expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2019 increased by $2.2 million to $15.5 million, from $13.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018.  This increase was primarily driven by compensation expenses, including a slight increase in restricted stock amortization.  General and administrative expenses in future periods are expected to reflect a similar run-rate to that which was incurred in the second quarter of 2019.

  • Financial expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2019 decreased by $1.6 million to $47.3 million, from $48.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018.  The Company wrote off $7.0 million of deferred financing fees during the three months ended June 30, 2018 as a result of the various refinancing initiatives that the Company entered into during that period.  There were no write-offs of deferred financing fees during the three months ended June 30, 2019.  Excluding these write-offs, financial expenses increased during the second quarter of 2019 primarily a result of (i) increases in LIBOR rates as compared to the three months ended June 30, 2018, (ii) an increase in the Company's average debt to $2.9 billion during the three months ended June 30, 2019 from $2.8 billion during the three months ended June 30, 2018 as a result of the Company's refinancing initiatives that were executed in the second, third and fourth quarters of 2018 and (iii) increased borrowing costs associated with the Company's lease financing arrangements that were entered into during 2018.  If LIBOR rates remain consistent, financial expenses in future periods are expected to reflect a similar run-rate to that which was incurred in the second quarter of 2019 as increased finance costs resulting from drawdowns on the Company’s scrubber financing program are expected to be offset by (i) the reduction in interest expense attributable to the July 2019 repayment of the Company’s Convertible Notes due 2019, and (ii) scheduled amortization on the Company’s existing credit facilities.

Scorpio Tankers Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income or Loss
(unaudited)

    For the three months ended June 30,   For the six months ended June 30,
In thousands of U.S. dollars except per share and share data 2019   2018   2019   2018
Revenue              
  Vessel revenue $ 150,805     $ 141,795     346,635     $ 298,241  
                 
Operating expenses              
  Vessel operating costs (68,776 )   (69,474 )   (138,152 )   (139,904 )
  Voyage expenses (1,328 )   (1,033 )   (1,622 )   (4,372 )
  Charterhire     (17,157 )   (4,399 )   (35,169 )
  Depreciation - owned or finance leased vessels (44,369 )   (44,092 )   (88,183 )   (87,547 )
  Depreciation - right of use assets (5,895 )       (8,030 )    
  General and administrative expenses (15,528 )   (13,346 )   (31,240 )   (26,972 )
  Merger transaction related costs     (7 )       (271 )
  Total operating expenses (135,896 )   (145,109 )   (271,626 )   (294,235 )
Operating income / (loss) 14,909     (3,314 )   75,009     4,006  
Other (expense) and income, net              
  Financial expenses (47,327 )   (48,949 )   (96,083 )   (88,367 )
  Loss on exchange of convertible notes     (16,968 )       (16,968 )
  Financial income 2,725     345     5,843     730  
  Other expenses, net (27 )   (15 )   (13 )   (96 )
  Total other expense, net (44,629 )   (65,587 )   (90,253 )   (104,701 )
Net loss $ (29,720 )   $ (68,901 )   $ (15,244 )   $ (100,695 )
                 
Loss per share              
                 
  Basic $ (0.62 )   $ (2.23 )   $ (0.32 )   $ (3.26 )
  Diluted $ (0.62 )   $ (2.23 )   $ (0.32 )   $ (3.26 )
  Basic weighted average shares outstanding 48,148,885     30,957,545     48,109,924     30,891,470  
  Diluted weighted average shares outstanding (1) 48,148,885     30,957,545     48,109,924     30,891,470  

(1) The dilutive effect of (i) unvested shares of restricted stock and (ii) the potentially dilutive securities relating to the Company's Convertible Notes due 2019 and Convertible Notes due 2022 were excluded from the computation of diluted earnings per share for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 because their effect would have been anti-dilutive. Weighted average shares under the if-converted method (which includes the potential dilutive effect of the unvested shares of restricted stock, the Convertible Notes due 2019, and the Convertible Notes due 2022) were 56,104,777 and 55,822,804 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, respectively.

Scorpio Tankers Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(unaudited)

  As of
In thousands of U.S. dollars June 30, 2019   December 31, 2018
Assets      
Current assets      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 467,219     $ 593,652  
Accounts receivable 56,469     69,718  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 15,845     15,671  
Inventories 8,761     8,300  
Total current assets 548,294     687,341  
Non-current assets      
Vessels and drydock 3,955,446     3,997,789  
Right of use assets 67,266      
Other assets 97,233     75,210  
Goodwill 11,539     11,539  
Restricted cash 12,294     12,285  
Total non-current assets 4,143,778     4,096,823  
Total assets $ 4,692,072     $ 4,784,164  
Current liabilities      
Current portion of long-term debt $ 295,543     $ 297,934  
Finance lease liability 115,689     114,429  
Lease liability - IFRS 16 20,708      
Accounts payable 15,354     11,865  
Accrued expenses 29,175     22,972  
Total current liabilities 476,469     447,200  
Non-current liabilities      
Long-term debt 1,094,910     1,192,000  
Finance lease liability 1,248,231     1,305,952  
Lease liability - IFRS 16 47,364      
Total non-current liabilities 2,390,505     2,497,952  
Total liabilities 2,866,974     2,945,152  
Shareholders' equity      
Issued, authorized and fully paid-in share capital:      
Share capital 580     5,776  
Additional paid-in capital 2,657,375     2,648,599  
Treasury shares (467,056 )   (467,056 )
Accumulated deficit (1) (365,801 )   (348,307 )
Total shareholders' equity 1,825,098     1,839,012  
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 4,692,072     $ 4,784,164  

(1) Accumulated deficit reflects the impact of the adoption of IFRS 16, Leases.  IFRS 16 amended the existing accounting standards to require lessees to recognize, on a discounted basis, the rights and obligations created by the commitment to lease assets on the balance sheet, unless the term of the lease is 12 months or less.  Accordingly, the standard resulted in the recognition of right-of-use assets and corresponding liabilities, on the basis of the discounted remaining future minimum lease payments, relating to the existing bareboat chartered-in vessel commitments for three bareboat chartered-in vessels, which are scheduled to expire in April 2025.  Upon transition, a lessee shall apply IFRS 16 to its leases either retrospectively to each prior reporting period presented (the ‘full retrospective approach’) or retrospectively with the cumulative effect of initially applying IFRS 16 recognized at the date of initial application (the ‘modified retrospective approach’).  We applied the modified retrospective approach upon transition. The impact of the application of this standard on the opening balance sheet as of January 1, 2019 was the recognition of a $48.5 million right of use asset, a $50.7 million operating lease liability and a $2.2 million reduction in retained earnings relating to these three vessels.

Scorpio Tankers Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(unaudited)

  For the six months ended June 30,
In thousands of U.S. dollars 2019   2018
Operating activities      
Net loss $ (15,244 )   $ (100,695 )
Depreciation - owned or finance leased vessels 88,183     87,547  
Depreciation - right of use assets 8,030      
Amortization of restricted stock 13,859     13,180  
Amortization of deferred financing fees 4,088     6,191  
Write-off of deferred financing fees 275     7,035  
Accretion of convertible notes 6,995     6,435  
Accretion of fair value measurement on debt assumed in business combinations 1,827     1,909  
Loss on exchange of convertible notes     16,968  
  108,013     38,570  
Changes in assets and liabilities:      
(Increase) / decrease in inventories (461 )   1,473  
Decrease in accounts receivable 13,248     15,039  
(Increase) / decrease in prepaid expenses and other current assets (175 )   4,620  
Increase in other assets (2,807 )   (3,576 )
Increase in accounts payable 1,187     2,767  
Increase / (decrease) in accrued expenses 2,272     (6,165 )
  13,264     14,158  
Net cash inflow from operating activities 121,277     52,728  
Investing activities      
Acquisition of vessels and payments for vessels under construction     (26,057 )
Drydock, scrubber, ballast water treatment and other vessel related payments (owned, finance leased and bareboat-in vessels) (59,688 )   (2,136 )
Net cash outflow from investing activities (59,688 )   (28,193 )
Financing activities      
Debt repayments (166,729 )   (167,491 )
Issuance of debt     142,025  
Debt issuance costs (1,288 )   (13,473 )
Principal repayments on lease liability - IFRS 16 (7,129 )    
Increase in restricted cash (9 )   (897 )
Repayment of convertible notes (2,292 )    
Equity issuance costs (295 )   (4 )
Dividends paid (10,279 )   (6,579 )
Repurchase of common stock (1 )    
Net cash outflow from financing activities (188,022 )   (46,419 )
Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (126,433 )   (21,884 )
Cash and cash equivalents at January 1, 593,652     186,462  
Cash and cash equivalents at June 30, $ 467,219     $ 164,578  

 

Scorpio Tankers Inc. and Subsidiaries
Other operating data for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018
(unaudited)

    For the three months ended June 30,   For the six months ended June 30,
    2019   2018   2019   2018
Adjusted EBITDA(1)  (in thousands of U.S. dollars except Fleet Data)   $ 71,821     $ 47,300     $ 185,068     $ 104,908  
                 
Average Daily Results                
Time charter equivalent per day(2)   $ 14,348     $ 12,301     $ 16,470     $ 12,816  
Vessel operating costs per day(3)   $ 6,351     6,391     $ 6,414     $ 6,507  
                 
LR2                
TCE per revenue day (2)   $ 16,974     $ 12,861     $ 19,948     $ 13,572  
Vessel operating costs per day(3)   $ 6,687     6,436     $ 6,748     $ 6,650  
Average number of owned or finance leased vessels   38.0     38.0     38.0     38.0  
Average number of time chartered-in vessels       2.0         1.7  
                 
LR1                
TCE per revenue day (2)   $ 14,527     $ 11,090     $ 16,221     $ 10,608  
Vessel operating costs per day(3)   $ 6,159     $ 6,613     $ 6,377     $ 6,805  
Average number of owned or finance leased vessels   12.0     12.0     12.0     12.0  
Average number of time chartered-in vessels                
                 
MR                
TCE per revenue day (2)   $ 13,436     $ 12,567     $ 14,594     $ 13,049  
Vessel operating costs per day(3)   $ 6,148     $ 6,392     $ 6,235     $ 6,384  
Average number of owned or finance leased vessels   45.0     45.0     45.0     44.8  
Average number of time chartered-in vessels       5.6     0.2     5.9  
Average number of bareboat chartered-in vessels   3.0     3.0     3.0     3.0  
                 
Handymax                
TCE per revenue day (2)   $ 11,520     $ 11,267     $ 14,644     $ 12,096  
Vessel operating costs per day(3)   $ 6,318     $ 6,183     $ 6,240     $ 6,357  
Average number of owned or finance leased vessels   14.0     14.0     14.0     14.0  
Average number of time chartered-in vessels       0.3         1.1  
Average number of bareboat chartered-in vessels   7.0     7.0     7.0     7.0  
                 
Fleet data                
Average number of owned or finance leased vessels   109.0     109.0     109.0     108.8  
Average number of time chartered-in vessels       8.0     0.2     8.7  
Average number of bareboat chartered-in vessels   10.0     10.0     10.0     10.0  
                 
Drydock                
Drydock, scrubber, ballast water treatment and other vessel related payments for owned, finance leased and bareboat chartered-in vessels (in thousands of U.S. dollars)   $ 41,448     $ 1,698     $ 59,688     $ 2,136  

 

(1 ) See Non-IFRS Measures section below.
(2 ) Freight rates are commonly measured in the shipping industry in terms of time charter equivalent per day (or TCE per day), which is calculated by subtracting voyage expenses, including bunkers and port charges, from vessel revenue and dividing the net amount (time charter equivalent revenues) by the number of revenue days in the period. Revenue days are the number of days the vessel is owned, finance leased or chartered-in less the number of days the vessel is off-hire for drydock and repairs.
(3 ) Vessel operating costs per day represent vessel operating costs divided by the number of operating days during the period. Operating days are the total number of available days in a period with respect to the owned, finance leased or bareboat chartered-in vessels, before deducting available days due to off-hire days and days in drydock. Operating days is a measurement that is only applicable to our owned, finance leased or bareboat chartered-in vessels, not our time chartered-in vessels.

 

Fleet list as of July 30, 2019

  Vessel Name   Year Built   DWT   Ice class   Employment   Vessel type
  Owned or finance leased vessels                    
1 STI Brixton   2014   38,734     1A    SHTP (1)   Handymax
2 STI Comandante   2014   38,734     1A    SHTP (1)   Handymax
3 STI Pimlico   2014   38,734     1A    SHTP (1)   Handymax
4 STI Hackney   2014   38,734     1A    SHTP (1)   Handymax
5 STI Acton   2014   38,734     1A    SHTP (1)   Handymax
6 STI Fulham   2014   38,734     1A    SHTP (1)   Handymax
7 STI Camden   2014   38,734     1A    SHTP (1)   Handymax
8 STI Battersea   2014   38,734     1A    SHTP (1)   Handymax
9 STI Wembley   2014   38,734     1A    SHTP (1)   Handymax
10 STI Finchley   2014   38,734     1A    SHTP (1)   Handymax
11 STI Clapham   2014   38,734     1A    SHTP (1)   Handymax
12 STI Poplar   2014   38,734     1A    SHTP (1)   Handymax
13 STI Hammersmith   2015   38,734     1A    SHTP (1)   Handymax
14 STI Rotherhithe   2015   38,734     1A    SHTP (1)   Handymax
15 STI Amber   2012   49,990       SMRP (2)   MR
16 STI Topaz   2012   49,990       SMRP (2)   MR
17 STI Ruby   2012   49,990       SMRP (2)   MR
18 STI Garnet   2012   49,990       SMRP (2)   MR
19 STI Onyx   2012   49,990       SMRP (2)   MR
20 STI Fontvieille   2013   49,990       SMRP (2)   MR
21 STI Ville   2013   49,990       SMRP (2)   MR
22 STI Duchessa   2014   49,990       SMRP (2)   MR
23 STI Opera   2014   49,990       SMRP (2)   MR
24 STI Texas City   2014   49,990       SMRP (2)   MR
25 STI Meraux   2014   49,990       SMRP (2)   MR
26 STI San Antonio   2014   49,990       SMRP (2)   MR
27 STI Venere   2014   49,990       SMRP (2)   MR
28 STI Virtus   2014   49,990       SMRP (2)   MR
29 STI Aqua   2014   49,990       SMRP (2)   MR
30 STI Dama   2014   49,990       SMRP (2)   MR
31 STI Benicia   2014   49,990       SMRP (2)   MR
32 STI Regina   2014   49,990       SMRP (2)   MR
33 STI St. Charles   2014   49,990       SMRP (2)   MR
34 STI Mayfair   2014   49,990       SMRP (2)   MR
35 STI Yorkville   2014   49,990       SMRP (2)   MR
36 STI Milwaukee   2014   49,990       SMRP (2)   MR
37 STI Battery   2014   49,990       SMRP (2)   MR
38 STI Soho   2014   49,990       SMRP (2)   MR
39 STI Memphis   2014   49,990       SMRP (2)   MR
40 STI Tribeca   2015   49,990       SMRP (2)   MR
41 STI Gramercy   2015   49,990       SMRP (2)   MR
42 STI Bronx   2015   49,990       SMRP (2)   MR
43 STI Pontiac   2015   49,990       SMRP (2)   MR
44 STI Manhattan   2015   49,990       SMRP (2)   MR
45 STI Queens   2015   49,990       SMRP (2)   MR
46 STI Osceola   2015   49,990       SMRP (2)   MR
47 STI Notting Hill   2015   49,687     1B   SMRP (2)   MR
48 STI Seneca   2015   49,990       SMRP (2)   MR
49 STI Westminster   2015   49,687     1B   SMRP (2)   MR
50 STI Brooklyn   2015   49,990       SMRP (2)   MR
51 STI Black Hawk   2015   49,990       SMRP (2)   MR
52 STI Galata   2017   49,990       SMRP (2)   MR
53 STI Bosphorus   2017   49,990       SMRP (2)   MR
54 STI Leblon   2017   49,990       SMRP (2)   MR
55 STI La Boca   2017   49,990       SMRP (2)   MR
56 STI San Telmo   2017   49,990     1B   SMRP (2)   MR
57 STI Donald C Trauscht   2017   49,990     1B   SMRP (2)   MR
58 STI Esles II   2018   49,990     1B   SMRP (2)   MR
59 STI Jardins   2018   49,990     1B   SMRP (2)   MR
60 STI Excel   2015   74,000       SLR1P (3)   LR1
61 STI Excelsior   2016   74,000       SLR1P (3)   LR1
62 STI Expedite   2016   74,000       SLR1P (3)   LR1
63 STI Exceed   2016   74,000       SLR1P (3)   LR1
64 STI Executive   2016   74,000       SLR1P (3)   LR1
65 STI Excellence   2016   74,000       SLR1P (3)   LR1
66 STI Experience   2016   74,000       SLR1P (3)   LR1
67 STI Express   2016   74,000       SLR1P (3)   LR1
68 STI Precision   2016   74,000       SLR1P (3)   LR1
69 STI Prestige   2016   74,000       SLR1P (3)   LR1
70 STI Pride   2016   74,000       SLR1P (3)   LR1
71 STI Providence   2016   74,000       SLR1P (3)   LR1
72 STI Elysees   2014   109,999       SLR2P (4)   LR2
73 STI Madison   2014   109,999       SLR2P (4)   LR2
74 STI Park   2014   109,999       SLR2P (4)   LR2
75 STI Orchard   2014   109,999       SLR2P (4)   LR2
76 STI Sloane   2014   109,999       SLR2P (4)   LR2
77 STI Broadway   2014   109,999       SLR2P (4)   LR2
78 STI Condotti   2014   109,999       SLR2P (4)   LR2
79 STI Rose   2015   109,999       SLR2P (4)   LR2
80 STI Veneto   2015   109,999       SLR2P (4)   LR2
81 STI Alexis   2015   109,999       SLR2P (4)   LR2
82 STI Winnie   2015   109,999       SLR2P (4)   LR2
83 STI Oxford   2015   109,999       SLR2P (4)   LR2
84 STI Lauren   2015   109,999       SLR2P (4)   LR2
85 STI Connaught   2015   109,999       SLR2P (4)   LR2
86 STI Spiga   2015   109,999       SLR2P (4)   LR2
87 STI Savile Row   2015   109,999       SLR2P (4)   LR2
88 STI Kingsway   2015   109,999       SLR2P (4)   LR2
89 STI Carnaby   2015   109,999       SLR2P (4)   LR2
90 STI Solidarity   2015   109,999       SLR2P (4)   LR2
91 STI Lombard   2015   109,999       SLR2P (4)   LR2
92 STI Grace   2016   109,999       SLR2P (4)   LR2
93 STI Jermyn   2016   109,999       SLR2P (4)   LR2
94 STI Sanctity   2016   109,999       SLR2P (4)   LR2
95 STI Solace   2016   109,999       SLR2P (4)   LR2
96 STI Stability   2016   109,999       SLR2P (4)   LR2
97 STI Steadfast   2016   109,999       SLR2P (4)   LR2
98 STI Supreme   2016   109,999       SLR2P (4)   LR2
99 STI Symphony   2016   109,999       SLR2P (4)   LR2
100 STI Gallantry   2016   113,000       SLR2P (4)   LR2
101 STI Goal   2016   113,000       SLR2P (4)   LR2
102 STI Nautilus   2016   113,000       SLR2P (4)   LR2
103 STI Guard   2016   113,000       SLR2P (4)   LR2
104 STI Guide   2016   113,000       SLR2P (4)   LR2
105 STI Selatar   2017   109,999       SLR2P (4)   LR2
106 STI Rambla   2017   109,999       SLR2P (4)   LR2
107 STI Gauntlet   2017   113,000       SLR2P (4)   LR2
108 STI Gladiator   2017   113,000       SLR2P (4)   LR2
109 STI Gratitude   2017   113,000       SLR2P (4)   LR2
                       
  Total owned or finance leased DWT       7,883,190              
                       

 

  Vessel Name   Year Built   DWT   Ice class   Employment   Vessel type   Charter type   Daily Base Rate   Expiry (5)  
  Bareboat chartered-in vessels                                  
110 Silent   2007   37,847     1A    SHTP (1)   Handymax   Bareboat   $ 6,300     31-Mar-20 (6 )
111 Single   2007   37,847     1A    SHTP (1)   Handymax   Bareboat   $ 6,300     31-Mar-20 (6 )
112 Star I   2007   37,847     1A    SHTP (1)   Handymax   Bareboat   $ 6,300     31-Mar-20 (6 )
113 Sky   2007   37,847     1A    SHTP (1)   Handymax   Bareboat   $ 6,300     31-Mar-21 (7 )
114 Steel   2008   37,847     1A    SHTP (1)   Handymax   Bareboat   $ 6,300     31-Mar-21 (7 )
115 Stone I   2008   37,847     1A    SHTP (1)   Handymax   Bareboat   $ 6,300     31-Mar-21 (7 )
116 Style   2008   37,847     1A    SHTP (1)   Handymax   Bareboat   $ 6,300     31-Mar-21 (7 )
117 STI Beryl   2013   49,990       SMRP (2)   MR   Bareboat   $ 8,800     18-Apr-25 (8 )
118 STI Le Rocher   2013   49,990       SMRP (2)   MR   Bareboat   $ 8,800     21-Apr-25 (8 )
119 STI Larvotto   2013   49,990       SMRP (2)   MR   Bareboat   $ 8,800     28-Apr-25 (8 )
                                     
  Total bareboat chartered-in DWT       414,899                            
                                     
  Total Fleet DWT       8,298,089                            
                                     

 

(1 ) This vessel operates in the Scorpio Handymax Tanker Pool, or SHTP. SHTP is a Scorpio Pool and is operated by Scorpio Commercial Management S.A.M., or SCM. SHTP and SCM are related parties to the Company.
(2 ) This vessel operates in the Scorpio MR Pool, or SMRP. SMRP is a Scorpio Pool and is operated by SCM. SMRP and SCM are related parties to the Company.
(3 ) This vessel operates in the Scorpio LR1 Pool, or SLR1P. SLR1P is a Scorpio Pool and is operated by SCM. SLR1P and SCM are related parties to the Company.
(4 ) This vessel operates in the Scorpio LR2 Pool, or SLR2P. SLR2P is a Scorpio Pool and is operated by SCM. SLR2P and SCM are related parties to the Company.
(5 ) Redelivery from the charterer is plus or minus 30 days from the expiry date.
(6 ) In March 2019, the Company entered into a new bareboat charter-in agreement on this vessel for a period of one year at $6,300 per day.
(7 ) In March 2019, the Company entered into a new bareboat charter-in agreement on this vessel for a period of two years at $6,300 per day.
(8 ) In April 2017, we sold and leased back this vessel, on a bareboat basis, for a period of up to eight years for $8,800 per day.  The sales price was $29.0 million, and we have the option to purchase this vessel beginning at the end of the fifth year of the agreement through the end of the eighth year of the agreement, at market-based prices. Additionally, a deposit of $4.35 million was retained by the buyer and will either be applied to the purchase price of the vessel if a purchase option is exercised or refunded to us at the expiration of the agreement.

 

Dividend Policy

The declaration and payment of dividends is subject at all times to the discretion of the Company's Board of Directors. The timing and the amount of dividends, if any, depends on the Company's earnings, financial condition, cash requirements and availability, fleet renewal and expansion, restrictions in loan agreements, the provisions of Marshall Islands law affecting the payment of dividends and other factors.

The Company's dividends paid during 2018 and 2019 were as follows:

Date paid Dividends per common
share
March 2018 $0.100
June 2018 $0.100
September 2018 $0.100
December 2018 $0.100
March 2019 $0.100
June 2019 $0.100

On July 30, 2019, the Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share, payable on or about September 27, 2019 to all shareholders of record as of September 10, 2019 (the record date).  As of July 30, 2019, there were 51,845,390 of the common shares of the Company outstanding.

Securities Repurchase Program

In May 2015, the Company's Board of Directors authorized a Securities Repurchase Program to purchase up to an aggregate of $250 million of the Company's securities which, in addition to its common shares, currently consist of its Unsecured Senior Notes due 2020 (NYSE: SBNA), which were issued in May 2014, and Convertible Notes due 2022, which were issued in May and July 2018.

As of the date hereof, the Company has the authority to purchase up to an additional $121.6 million of its securities under its Securities Repurchase Program. The Company may repurchase its securities in the open market, at times and prices that are considered to be appropriate by the Company, but is not obligated under the terms of the Securities Repurchase Program to repurchase any of its securities.

About Scorpio Tankers Inc.

Scorpio Tankers Inc. is a provider of marine transportation of petroleum products worldwide. Scorpio Tankers Inc. currently owns or finance leases 109 product tankers (38 LR2 tankers, 12 LR1 tankers, 45 MR tankers and 14 Handymax tankers) with an average age of 4.0 years and bareboat charters-in 10 product tankers (three MR tankers and seven Handymax tankers). Additional information about the Company is available at the Company's website www.scorpiotankers.com, which is not a part of this press release.

Non-IFRS Measures

Reconciliation of IFRS Financial Information to Non-IFRS Financial Information

This press release describes time charter equivalent revenue, or TCE revenue, adjusted net income or loss and adjusted EBITDA, which are not measures prepared in accordance with IFRS ("Non-IFRS" measures). The Non-IFRS measures are presented in this press release as we believe that they provide investors and other users of our financial statements, such as our lenders, with a means of evaluating and understanding how the Company's management evaluates the Company's operating performance. These Non-IFRS measures should not be considered in isolation from, as substitutes for, or superior to financial measures prepared in accordance with IFRS.

The Company believes that the presentation of TCE revenue, adjusted net income or loss with adjusted earnings or loss per share, basic and diluted, and adjusted EBITDA are useful to investors or other users of our financial statements, such as our lenders, because they facilitate the comparability and the evaluation of companies in the Company’s industry. In addition, the Company believes that TCE revenue, adjusted net income or loss with adjusted earnings or loss per share, basic and diluted, and adjusted EBITDA are useful in evaluating its operating performance compared to that of other companies in the Company’s industry. The Company’s definitions of TCE revenue, adjusted net income or loss with adjusted earnings or loss per share, basic and diluted, and adjusted EBITDA may not be the same as reported by other companies in the shipping industry or other industries.

TCE revenue is reconciled above in the section entitled 'Explanation of Variances on the Second Quarter of 2019 Financial Results Compared to the Second Quarter of 2018'.

Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted Net Loss

There were no Non-IFRS adjustments to the Net Loss for the three months ended June 30, 2019.

      For the three months ended June 30, 2018
          Per share   Per share
In thousands of U.S. dollars except per share data   Amount    basic    diluted
  Net loss   $ (68,901 )   $ (2.23 )   $ (2.23 )
  Adjustments:            
  Merger transaction related costs   7     0.00     0.00  
  Deferred financing fees write-off   7,035     0.23     0.23  
  Loss on exchange of convertible notes   16,968     0.55     0.55  
  Adjusted net loss   $ (44,891 )   $ (1.45 )   $ (1.45 )

 

      For the six months ended June 30, 2019
          Per share   Per share
In thousands of U.S. dollars except per share data   Amount    basic    diluted
  Net loss   $ (15,244 )   $ (0.32 )   $ (0.32 )
  Adjustment:            
  Deferred financing fees write-off   275     0.01     0.01  
  Adjusted net loss   $ (14,969 )   $ (0.31 )   $ (0.31 )

 

      For the six months ended June 30, 2018
          Per share   Per share
In thousands of U.S. dollars except per share data   Amount    basic    diluted
  Net loss   $ (100,695 )   $ (3.26 )   $ (3.26 )
  Adjustments:            
  Merger transaction related costs   271     0.01     0.01  
  Deferred financing fees write-off   7,035     0.23     0.23  
  Loss on exchange of convertible notes   16,968     0.55     0.55  
  Adjusted net loss   $ (76,421 )   $ (2.47 )   $ (2.47 )

Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA

      For the three months ended June 30,   For the six months ended June 30,
In thousands of U.S. dollars   2019   2018   2019   2018
  Net loss   $ (29,720 )   $ (68,901 )   $ (15,244 )   $ (100,695 )
  Financial expenses   47,327     48,949     96,083     88,367  
  Financial income   (2,725 )   (345 )   (5,843 )   (730 )
  Depreciation - owned or finance leased vessels   44,369     44,092     88,183     87,547  
  Depreciation - right of use assets   5,895         8,030      
  Merger transaction related costs       7         271  
  Amortization of restricted stock   6,675     6,530     13,859     13,180  
  Loss on exchange of convertible notes       16,968         16,968  
  Adjusted EBITDA   $ 71,821     $ 47,300     $ 185,068     $ 104,908  

Forward-Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward‐looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides safe harbor protections for forward‐looking statements in order to encourage companies to provide prospective information about their business. Forward‐looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts. The Company desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "target," "project," "likely," "may," "will," "would," "could" and similar expressions identify forward‐looking statements.

The forward‐looking statements in this press release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, management’s examination of historical operating trends, data contained in the Company’s records and other data available from third parties. Although management believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond the Company’s control, there can be no assurance that the Company will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections. The Company undertakes no obligation, and specifically declines any obligation, except as required by law, to publicly update or revise any forward‐looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

In addition to these important factors, other important factors that, in the Company’s view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward‐looking statements include, unforeseen liabilities, future capital expenditures, revenues, expenses, earnings, synergies, economic performance, indebtedness, financial condition, losses, future prospects, business and management strategies for the management, expansion and growth of the Company’s operations, risks relating to the integration of assets or operations of entities that it has or may in the future acquire and the possibility that the anticipated synergies and other benefits of such acquisitions may not be realized within expected timeframes or at all, the failure of counterparties to fully perform their contracts with the Company, the strength of world economies and currencies, general market conditions, including fluctuations in charter rates and vessel values, changes in demand for tanker vessel capacity, changes in the Company’s operating expenses, including bunker prices, drydocking and insurance costs, the market for the Company’s vessels, availability of financing and refinancing, charter counterparty performance, ability to obtain financing and comply with covenants in such financing arrangements, changes in governmental rules and regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities, potential liability from pending or future litigation, general domestic and international political conditions, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents or political events, vessels breakdowns and instances of off‐hires, and other factors. Please see the Company's filings with the SEC for a more complete discussion of certain of these and other risks and uncertainties.

Scorpio Tankers Inc.
212-542-1616

