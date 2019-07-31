eGain to Present at the 22nd Annual Oppenheimer Technology, Internet and Communications Conference on August 6, 2019

/EIN News/ -- SUNNYVALE, Calif., July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eGain (NASDAQ: EGAN), the leading provider of digital-first, omnichannel customer engagement hubs, today announced that it has been invited to present at the 22nd Annual Oppenheimer Technology, Internet and Communications Conference taking place August 6-7, 2019 at the Four Seasons Hotel in Boston, MA.



eGain’s CFO Eric Smit is scheduled to present on Tuesday, August 6 at 11:45 a.m. Eastern time, with one-on-one meetings with institutional investors held throughout the day.

The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay via the investor relations section of the company's website at:

https://www.veracast.com/webcasts/opco/technology2019/36106225919.cfm.

For additional information or to schedule a meeting with eGain management, please contact either your Oppenheimer representative, or MKR Investor Relations, eGain’s investor relations firm, at egan@mkr-group.com.

About eGain

eGain customer engagement solutions deliver digital transformation for leading brands – powered by virtual assistance, AI, knowledge, and analytics. Our comprehensive suite of applications help clients deliver memorable, digital-first customer experiences in an omnichannel world. To find out more about eGain, visit http://www.egain.com.

eGain, the eGain logo, and all other eGain product names and slogans are trademarks or registered trademarks of eGain Corp. in the United States and/or other countries. All other company names and products mentioned in this release may be trademarks or registered trademarks of the respective companies.

MKR Investor Relations

Todd Kehrli or Jim Byers

Phone: 323-468-2300

Email: egan@mkr-group.com



