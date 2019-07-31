Appointment of new Bangladesh High Commissioner to the Republic of Kenya

The Government has decided to appoint Major General Md Jahangir Kabir Talukder, SUP, PBGM, awc, psc as the new High Commissioner of Bangladesh to the Republic of Kenya.

Major General Md Jahangir Kabir Talukder, SUP, PBGM, awc, psc was commissioned from Bangladesh Military Academy (BMA) in the Corps of Infantry in Bangladesh Army on 21 December 1984. Since commissioning, he has been serving in various staff, instructional and command appointments at different levels including Director General (Operations and Plan) of Armed Forces Division of the Prime Minister’s Office and General Officer Commanding of 24thInfantry Division.

Major General Jahangir has attained Bachelor of Science from Chittagong University, Masters of Defence Studies from National University and Masters of Strategic Studies from USA.

Major General Jahangir is married and blessed with two sons.



