Global Folding Electric Bicycle Market Outlook to 2023 - Led by Brompton Bicycle, ProdecoTech, Swagtron, VoltBike, and X-Treme Electric Bicycle

This folding electric bicycle market analysis considers sales from both offline and online segments. The analysis also considers the sales of folding electric bicycles in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America.



In 2018, the offline segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as buying experience, where a customer can physically examine the product that they plan to buy, will play a significant role in the offline segment to maintain its market position.



Also, the market report also looks at factors such as increasing traffic congestion, government policies and initiatives promoting bicycles, and rapid development in cycling infrastructure.



However, easy availability of refurbished bicycles, increasing adoption of motorbikes, growing popularity of bike share programs may hamper the growth of the folding electric bicycles industry over the forecast period.



Increasing traffic congestion



The increasing traffic congestion across major cities due to rapid urbanization and the increase in population has contributed to the growth of foldable electric bicycle market. This has encouraged daily commuters to opt for foldable electric bicycle due to its benefits. This demand for folding electric bicycle will lead to the expansion of the global folding electric bicycle market at a CAGR of almost 11% during the forecast period.



New product launches with innovative features



Significant growth in technology in recent years has changed the perspective of a customer looking for advanced technological solutions for their daily needs. Due to owing demand and rise in the use of smartphones, vendors are strengthening their R&D to develop innovative features. The folding electric bicycles can be controlled using the smartphone app which displays a vital list of details. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several major players, the global folding electric bicycle market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading folding electric bicycles manufacturers, that include:



Brompton Bicycle Ltd.

ProdecoTech

Swagtron

VoltBike

X-Treme Electric Bicycle

Also, the folding electric bicycle market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL



Comparison by distribution channel

Offline - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Online - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by distribution channel

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE



Geographic comparison

Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Emergence of lightweight folding electric bicycles

Entry of new players

New product launches with innovative features

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Brompton Bicycle Ltd.

ProdecoTech

Swagtron

VoltBike

X-Treme Electric Bicycle

