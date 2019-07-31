Global Folding Electric Bicycle Market Outlook to 2023 - Led by Brompton Bicycle, ProdecoTech, Swagtron, VoltBike, and X-Treme Electric Bicycle
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Folding Electric Bicycle Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This folding electric bicycle market analysis considers sales from both offline and online segments. The analysis also considers the sales of folding electric bicycles in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America.
In 2018, the offline segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as buying experience, where a customer can physically examine the product that they plan to buy, will play a significant role in the offline segment to maintain its market position.
Also, the market report also looks at factors such as increasing traffic congestion, government policies and initiatives promoting bicycles, and rapid development in cycling infrastructure.
However, easy availability of refurbished bicycles, increasing adoption of motorbikes, growing popularity of bike share programs may hamper the growth of the folding electric bicycles industry over the forecast period.
Increasing traffic congestion
The increasing traffic congestion across major cities due to rapid urbanization and the increase in population has contributed to the growth of foldable electric bicycle market. This has encouraged daily commuters to opt for foldable electric bicycle due to its benefits. This demand for folding electric bicycle will lead to the expansion of the global folding electric bicycle market at a CAGR of almost 11% during the forecast period.
New product launches with innovative features
Significant growth in technology in recent years has changed the perspective of a customer looking for advanced technological solutions for their daily needs. Due to owing demand and rise in the use of smartphones, vendors are strengthening their R&D to develop innovative features. The folding electric bicycles can be controlled using the smartphone app which displays a vital list of details. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.
Competitive Landscape
With the presence of several major players, the global folding electric bicycle market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading folding electric bicycles manufacturers, that include:
- Brompton Bicycle Ltd.
- ProdecoTech
- Swagtron
- VoltBike
- X-Treme Electric Bicycle
Also, the folding electric bicycle market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
- Comparison by distribution channel
- Offline - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Online - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by distribution channel
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic comparison
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Emergence of lightweight folding electric bicycles
- Entry of new players
- New product launches with innovative features
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Brompton Bicycle Ltd.
- ProdecoTech
- Swagtron
- VoltBike
- X-Treme Electric Bicycle
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/biqy2a
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Electric and Hybrid Vehicles, Bikes and Cycling Equipment
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.