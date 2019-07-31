There were 861 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 160,493 in the last 365 days.

Global Folding Electric Bicycle Market Outlook to 2023 - Led by Brompton Bicycle, ProdecoTech, Swagtron, VoltBike, and X-Treme Electric Bicycle

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Folding Electric Bicycle Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This folding electric bicycle market analysis considers sales from both offline and online segments. The analysis also considers the sales of folding electric bicycles in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America.

In 2018, the offline segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as buying experience, where a customer can physically examine the product that they plan to buy, will play a significant role in the offline segment to maintain its market position.

Also, the market report also looks at factors such as increasing traffic congestion, government policies and initiatives promoting bicycles, and rapid development in cycling infrastructure.

However, easy availability of refurbished bicycles, increasing adoption of motorbikes, growing popularity of bike share programs may hamper the growth of the folding electric bicycles industry over the forecast period.

Increasing traffic congestion

The increasing traffic congestion across major cities due to rapid urbanization and the increase in population has contributed to the growth of foldable electric bicycle market. This has encouraged daily commuters to opt for foldable electric bicycle due to its benefits. This demand for folding electric bicycle will lead to the expansion of the global folding electric bicycle market at a CAGR of almost 11% during the forecast period.

New product launches with innovative features

Significant growth in technology in recent years has changed the perspective of a customer looking for advanced technological solutions for their daily needs. Due to owing demand and rise in the use of smartphones, vendors are strengthening their R&D to develop innovative features. The folding electric bicycles can be controlled using the smartphone app which displays a vital list of details. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.

Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global folding electric bicycle market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading folding electric bicycles manufacturers, that include:

  • Brompton Bicycle Ltd.
  • ProdecoTech
  • Swagtron
  • VoltBike
  • X-Treme Electric Bicycle

Also, the folding electric bicycle market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Key Topics Covered

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2018
  • Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

  • Comparison by distribution channel
  • Offline - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Online - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Market opportunity by distribution channel

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic comparison
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

  • Emergence of lightweight folding electric bicycles
  • Entry of new players
  • New product launches with innovative features

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Brompton Bicycle Ltd.
  • ProdecoTech
  • Swagtron
  • VoltBike
  • X-Treme Electric Bicycle

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/biqy2a

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
         Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
         press@researchandmarkets.com
         For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
         For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
         For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Related Topics: Electric and Hybrid Vehicles, Bikes and Cycling Equipment

Primary Logo

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Science


EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.