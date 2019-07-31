Mobile Cardiac Telemetry Systems Market Set to Record a CAGR of Approx 9% During 2019-2023

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mobile Cardiac Telemetry Systems Market by Technology and Geography - Global Forecast 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This mobile cardiac telemetry systems market analysis considers sales from both lead-based systems and patch-based systems segments. The analysis also considers the sales of mobile cardiac telemetry systems in Asia, Europe, North America, and RoW.



In 2018, the lead-based systems segment held the highest market share, which is expected to remain prevalent over the forecast period. Factors such as the high effectiveness in monitoring heart rhythms and the rising number of product launches will significantly help the segment in maintaining its leading market position.



Also, the global report has observed market growth factors such as the rising prevalence of cardiac diseases and product launches. However, cybersecurity concerns related to cardiac remote monitoring, high costs associated with remote heart rate monitoring, and the presence of substitutes may hamper the growth of the mobile cardiac telemetry systems industry over the forecast period.



Rising prevalence of cardiac diseases



The rising prevalence of cardiac conditions is prompting governments to take initiatives by organizing programs to identify risk factors and develop strategies to monitor them. As a result, awareness about the benefits of using mobile cardiac telemetry systems is increasing. Consequently, vendors have been recording substantial sales, boosting the market growth. The global mobile cardiac telemetry systems market is expected to record a CAGR of about 9% during the forecast period.



Growing focus on wearable products for real-time patient monitoring



The demand for real-time monitoring devices is increasing to facilitate early detection of cardiac diseases, which can help patients in obtaining immediate medical attention. Wearable ECG monitoring products such as Apple Watch facilitate real-time monitoring on an outpatient basis. The convenience of using such devices will increase the business scope for the vendors. Therefore, the growing focus on wearable products for real-time patient monitoring will have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several major players, the global mobile cardiac telemetry systems market is moderately fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients in improving their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading mobile cardiac telemetry systems producers, which include:



Asahi Kasei Corp.

BioTelemetry Inc.

Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.

Preventice Solutions Inc.

Also, the mobile cardiac telemetry systems market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TECHNOLOGY



Comparison by technology

Lead-based systems - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Patch-based systems - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by technology

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE



Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Asia - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

RoW - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Growing focus on wearable products for real-time patient monitoring

Funding to improve products developed for atrial fibrillation

Growing presence of advanced healthcare facilities

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Asahi Kasei Corp.

BioTelemetry Inc.

Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.

Preventice Solutions Inc.

