Mobile Cardiac Telemetry Systems Market Set to Record a CAGR of Approx 9% During 2019-2023
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mobile Cardiac Telemetry Systems Market by Technology and Geography - Global Forecast 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This mobile cardiac telemetry systems market analysis considers sales from both lead-based systems and patch-based systems segments. The analysis also considers the sales of mobile cardiac telemetry systems in Asia, Europe, North America, and RoW.
In 2018, the lead-based systems segment held the highest market share, which is expected to remain prevalent over the forecast period. Factors such as the high effectiveness in monitoring heart rhythms and the rising number of product launches will significantly help the segment in maintaining its leading market position.
Also, the global report has observed market growth factors such as the rising prevalence of cardiac diseases and product launches. However, cybersecurity concerns related to cardiac remote monitoring, high costs associated with remote heart rate monitoring, and the presence of substitutes may hamper the growth of the mobile cardiac telemetry systems industry over the forecast period.
Rising prevalence of cardiac diseases
The rising prevalence of cardiac conditions is prompting governments to take initiatives by organizing programs to identify risk factors and develop strategies to monitor them. As a result, awareness about the benefits of using mobile cardiac telemetry systems is increasing. Consequently, vendors have been recording substantial sales, boosting the market growth. The global mobile cardiac telemetry systems market is expected to record a CAGR of about 9% during the forecast period.
Growing focus on wearable products for real-time patient monitoring
The demand for real-time monitoring devices is increasing to facilitate early detection of cardiac diseases, which can help patients in obtaining immediate medical attention. Wearable ECG monitoring products such as Apple Watch facilitate real-time monitoring on an outpatient basis. The convenience of using such devices will increase the business scope for the vendors. Therefore, the growing focus on wearable products for real-time patient monitoring will have a positive impact on the overall market growth.
Competitive Landscape
With the presence of several major players, the global mobile cardiac telemetry systems market is moderately fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients in improving their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading mobile cardiac telemetry systems producers, which include:
- Asahi Kasei Corp.
- BioTelemetry Inc.
- Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.
- Preventice Solutions Inc.
Also, the mobile cardiac telemetry systems market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TECHNOLOGY
- Comparison by technology
- Lead-based systems - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Patch-based systems - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by technology
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Asia - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- RoW - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Growing focus on wearable products for real-time patient monitoring
- Funding to improve products developed for atrial fibrillation
- Growing presence of advanced healthcare facilities
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Asahi Kasei Corp.
- BioTelemetry Inc.
- Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.
- Preventice Solutions Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qw0dpr
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Telecommunications and Networks, Telecommunications Equipment
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.