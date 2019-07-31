Outlook on the Global Acid Dyes Market to 2023 - Increased Adoption of Environment-Friendly Dyes

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Acid Dyes Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The exponential growth of the textile industry in countries such as China, India, Indonesia, Brazil, and Mexico are expected to increase the demand for acid dyes. Factors like availability of raw materials, cost-effective labor, low logistics cost, and favorable government policies are motivating the global dye vendors to shift their manufacturing units to these countries.



The textile market is also driven by the capacity expansions of many critical vendors in APAC. Natural fibers, including silk and wool, are increasingly used in the production of garments, apparels, medical dressings, and automobile interiors. This is expected to increase the demand acid dyes and subsequently drive the growth of the global acid dyes market size at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period.



Superior properties of acid dyes



Acid dyes offer superior durability, reactivity, and are cost-effective compared to other alkaline dyes. Acid dyes impart vibrant colors to natural fibers such as wool, silk, and jute. They are also easy to apply and are resistant to chemicals. Many such advantages are driving the demand for acid dyes.



Stringent regulations and policies



The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the US considers dyes, including acid dyes as hazardous compounds. Several health hazards associated with the use of acid dyes will impede the growth of the global acid dyes market size.



Competitive Landscape



The market appears to be fragmented with quite a few players occupying the market share. Companies such as Atul Ltd. and BASF SE have intensified competition. Factors such as the superior properties of acid dyes and the increasing demand for acid dyes from the textile industry will provide significant growth opportunities for acid dye manufacturers.



Key Players



Atul Ltd.

BASF SE

Clariant International Ltd.

Huntsman International LLC

Kiri Industries Ltd.

