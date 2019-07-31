Outlook on the Global Acid Dyes Market to 2023 - Increased Adoption of Environment-Friendly Dyes
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Acid Dyes Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The exponential growth of the textile industry in countries such as China, India, Indonesia, Brazil, and Mexico are expected to increase the demand for acid dyes. Factors like availability of raw materials, cost-effective labor, low logistics cost, and favorable government policies are motivating the global dye vendors to shift their manufacturing units to these countries.
The textile market is also driven by the capacity expansions of many critical vendors in APAC. Natural fibers, including silk and wool, are increasingly used in the production of garments, apparels, medical dressings, and automobile interiors. This is expected to increase the demand acid dyes and subsequently drive the growth of the global acid dyes market size at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period.
Superior properties of acid dyes
Acid dyes offer superior durability, reactivity, and are cost-effective compared to other alkaline dyes. Acid dyes impart vibrant colors to natural fibers such as wool, silk, and jute. They are also easy to apply and are resistant to chemicals. Many such advantages are driving the demand for acid dyes.
Stringent regulations and policies
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the US considers dyes, including acid dyes as hazardous compounds. Several health hazards associated with the use of acid dyes will impede the growth of the global acid dyes market size.
Competitive Landscape
The market appears to be fragmented with quite a few players occupying the market share. Companies such as Atul Ltd. and BASF SE have intensified competition. Factors such as the superior properties of acid dyes and the increasing demand for acid dyes from the textile industry will provide significant growth opportunities for acid dye manufacturers.
Key Players
- Atul Ltd.
- BASF SE
- Clariant International Ltd.
- Huntsman International LLC
- Kiri Industries Ltd.
Key Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Comparison by application
- Textile - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Leather - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Others - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by application
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic comparison
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- Increase in innovations in the global textile industry
- Increased adoption of environment-friendly dyes
- Capacity expansion of global textile manufacturers in APAC
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Atul Ltd.
- BASF SE
- Clariant International Ltd.
- Huntsman International LLC
- Kiri Industries Ltd.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fqloge
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Dyes and Pigments
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.