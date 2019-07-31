Ethernet Storage Fabric (ESF) Market Review 2016-2019 & Outlook to 2026: A $3Bn+ Market Opportunity

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Ethernet Storage Fabric (ESF) Market Analysis 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Ethernet Storage Fabric (ESF) market is expected to reach $3.05 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 13.9% during the forecast period.



Some of the key factors such as the quick implementation of Ethernet storage fabric, and require for basic records center association which is propelling the market growth. However, apprehension of merchant lock-in organizations conflicts to espouse new technologies which are hampering the growth of the market.



Based on Type, the hyper-converged infrastructure is expected to account for the largest share in the market. Growing requires for commercial and extremely safe storage by enterprise and cloud service source information centre for data storage are likely to stimulate the development of hyper-converged infrastructure storage. Therefore, hyper-converged infrastructure is the whole resolutions for an organization that contains a lot of invest in virtualization technology.



The key vendors mentioned are Cisco Systems, Inc., Juniper Networks, Argo Technologie Sa, Vcinity, Microsemi Corporation, Mellanox Technologies, Ltd, Lenovo Group Ltd., Intel Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co.Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, H3c Technologies Co., limited, Fujitsu, Fortinet, Inc., Edgecore Networks, E8 Storage, D-Link, Dell Technologies Inc., Arista Networks, Apeiron Data Systems, and Allied Telesis Holdings K.K.



Key Questions Answered

How this market evolved since the year 2016

Market size estimations, forecasts and CAGR for all the segments presented in the scope

Key Market Developments and financials of the key players

Opportunity Analysis for the new entrants

SWOT Analysis of the key players

Fastest growing markets analyzed during the forecast period

Key Topics Covered



1 Market Synopsis



2 Research Outline

2.1 Research Snapshot

2.2 Research Methodology

2.3 Research Sources

2.3.1 Primary Research Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Research Sources



3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Drivers

3.2 Restraints



4 Market Environment

4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.3 Threat of Substitutes

4.4 Threat of New Entrants

4.5 Competitive Rivalry



5 Global Ethernet Storage Fabric (ESF) Market, By Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Software

5.3 Hardware



6 Global Ethernet Storage Fabric (ESF) Market, By Device

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Adapters

6.3 Controllers

6.4 Switches



7 Global Ethernet Storage Fabric (ESF) Market, By Switching Port

7.1 Introduction

7.2 10 GbE to 25 GbE

7.3 40 GbE to 50 GbE

7.4 100 GbE and Above



8 Global Ethernet Storage Fabric (ESF) Market, By Storage Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Object Storage

8.3 Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI)

8.4 File Storage

8.5 Block Storage



9 Global Ethernet Storage Fabric (ESF) Market, By Automation

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Telecommunications

9.3 Government

9.4 Cloud Service Provider Data Center

9.5 Enterprise Data Center



10 Global Ethernet Storage Fabric (ESF) Market, By Application

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Power & Utilities

10.3 Oil & Gas

10.4 Mining

10.5 Manufacturing & Processing

10.6 Aerospace

10.7 Other Applications



11 Global Ethernet Storage Fabric (ESF) Market, By Geography

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.3 Europe

11.4 Asia-Pacific

11.5 South America

11.6 Middle East & Africa



12 Strategic Benchmarking



13 Vendors Landscape

13.1 Cisco Systems, Inc.

13.2 Juniper Networks

13.3 Argo Technologie S.A.

13.4 Vcinity

13.5 Microsemi Corporation

13.6 Mellanox Technologies, Ltd

13.7 Lenovo Group Ltd.

13.8 Intel Corporation

13.9 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

13.10 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

13.11 H3C Technologies Co. Limited

13.12 Fujitsu

13.13 Fortinet, Inc.

13.14 Edgecore Networks

13.15 E8 Storage

13.16 D-Link

13.17 Dell Technologies Inc.

13.18 Arista Networks

13.19 Apeiron Data Systems

13.20 Allied Telesis Holdings K.K.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dc8sx

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 Related Topics: Networks



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.