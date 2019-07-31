Ethernet Storage Fabric (ESF) Market Review 2016-2019 & Outlook to 2026: A $3Bn+ Market Opportunity
The Global Ethernet Storage Fabric (ESF) market is expected to reach $3.05 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 13.9% during the forecast period.
Some of the key factors such as the quick implementation of Ethernet storage fabric, and require for basic records center association which is propelling the market growth. However, apprehension of merchant lock-in organizations conflicts to espouse new technologies which are hampering the growth of the market.
Based on Type, the hyper-converged infrastructure is expected to account for the largest share in the market. Growing requires for commercial and extremely safe storage by enterprise and cloud service source information centre for data storage are likely to stimulate the development of hyper-converged infrastructure storage. Therefore, hyper-converged infrastructure is the whole resolutions for an organization that contains a lot of invest in virtualization technology.
The key vendors mentioned are Cisco Systems, Inc., Juniper Networks, Argo Technologie Sa, Vcinity, Microsemi Corporation, Mellanox Technologies, Ltd, Lenovo Group Ltd., Intel Corporation, Huawei Technologies Co.Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, H3c Technologies Co., limited, Fujitsu, Fortinet, Inc., Edgecore Networks, E8 Storage, D-Link, Dell Technologies Inc., Arista Networks, Apeiron Data Systems, and Allied Telesis Holdings K.K.
Key Questions Answered
- How this market evolved since the year 2016
- Market size estimations, forecasts and CAGR for all the segments presented in the scope
- Key Market Developments and financials of the key players
- Opportunity Analysis for the new entrants
- SWOT Analysis of the key players
- Fastest growing markets analyzed during the forecast period
Key Topics Covered
1 Market Synopsis
2 Research Outline
2.1 Research Snapshot
2.2 Research Methodology
2.3 Research Sources
2.3.1 Primary Research Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Research Sources
3 Market Dynamics
3.1 Drivers
3.2 Restraints
4 Market Environment
4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.3 Threat of Substitutes
4.4 Threat of New Entrants
4.5 Competitive Rivalry
5 Global Ethernet Storage Fabric (ESF) Market, By Type
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Software
5.3 Hardware
6 Global Ethernet Storage Fabric (ESF) Market, By Device
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Adapters
6.3 Controllers
6.4 Switches
7 Global Ethernet Storage Fabric (ESF) Market, By Switching Port
7.1 Introduction
7.2 10 GbE to 25 GbE
7.3 40 GbE to 50 GbE
7.4 100 GbE and Above
8 Global Ethernet Storage Fabric (ESF) Market, By Storage Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Object Storage
8.3 Hyper-Converged Infrastructure (HCI)
8.4 File Storage
8.5 Block Storage
9 Global Ethernet Storage Fabric (ESF) Market, By Automation
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Telecommunications
9.3 Government
9.4 Cloud Service Provider Data Center
9.5 Enterprise Data Center
10 Global Ethernet Storage Fabric (ESF) Market, By Application
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Power & Utilities
10.3 Oil & Gas
10.4 Mining
10.5 Manufacturing & Processing
10.6 Aerospace
10.7 Other Applications
11 Global Ethernet Storage Fabric (ESF) Market, By Geography
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
11.3 Europe
11.4 Asia-Pacific
11.5 South America
11.6 Middle East & Africa
12 Strategic Benchmarking
13 Vendors Landscape
13.1 Cisco Systems, Inc.
13.2 Juniper Networks
13.3 Argo Technologie S.A.
13.4 Vcinity
13.5 Microsemi Corporation
13.6 Mellanox Technologies, Ltd
13.7 Lenovo Group Ltd.
13.8 Intel Corporation
13.9 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.
13.10 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company
13.11 H3C Technologies Co. Limited
13.12 Fujitsu
13.13 Fortinet, Inc.
13.14 Edgecore Networks
13.15 E8 Storage
13.16 D-Link
13.17 Dell Technologies Inc.
13.18 Arista Networks
13.19 Apeiron Data Systems
13.20 Allied Telesis Holdings K.K.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dc8sx
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
