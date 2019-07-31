Worldwide Automotive Event Data Recorder (EDR) Markets to 2023 Featuring Profiles on Leading Players Aptiv, Continental, DENSO, Knorr-Bremse, Bosch, and Veoneer

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Automotive Event Data Recorder (EDR) Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Insurance premium discounts for vehicles with EDRs



The automotive insurance industry is evolving significantly in proportion to the global vehicle market. Automotive insurance providers are leveraging on technologies such as telematics installed in vehicles to track the driving behavior and calculate discounts. Several insurance providers in the US are offering discounts to their customers who have installed EDRs in their vehicles.



The insurance premium discounts offered by the insurance companies are encouraging vehicle owners to install EDRs in their vehicles. This is one of the key factors driving the growth of the global automotive event data recorder market size at a CAGR of nearly 6% during the forecast period.



Growing popularity of dashboard cameras for event recording



The adoption of dashboard cameras is helping fleet management companies to effectively track the movement of their vehicles and the driver's behavior. The integration of connected technologies and cloud technologies with dashboard cameras will increase the demand for automotive dashboard cameras. This trend is expected to fuel the growth of the global automotive event data recorder market size.



Market Dynamics



The report looks at factors such as the rising number of road accidents across the world, insurance premium discounts for vehicles with EDRs, and favorable regulatory environment supporting EDR adoption.



However, high investments associated with the installation of EDRs and their supporting technologies, technological advancements in automotive safety features, and issues about data privacy may hamper the growth of the global automotive event data recorder market size.



Segment Analysis



The automotive event data recorder market analysis considers the application of EDR in passenger cars and commercial vehicles. The analysis also considers the use of EDR in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America.



In 2018, the passenger vehicles segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the free installation of EDRs from insurance companies will play a significant role in the passenger vehicles segment to maintain its market position.



Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several players, the global automotive event data recorder market is moderately fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several automotive event data recorder companies, that include:



Aptiv

Continental

DENSO

Knorr-Bremse

Robert Bosch

Veoneer

Also, the automotive event data recorder market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION



Comparison by application

Passenger cars - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by application

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE



Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

Growing popularity of dashboard cameras for event recording

Development of autonomous vehicles to drive EDR adoption

Implementation of 5G technology and integration of eCall systems with other onboard systems

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Aptiv

Continental



DENSO



Knorr-Bremse



Robert Bosch

Veoneer



