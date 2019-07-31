Consumer Lending Market - Philippines Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019-2023

Wise.Guy.

WiseGuyReports.com has been added report of “Consumer Lending in Philippines” to its Research Database.

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, July 31, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WiseGuyReports.com has been added report of “Consumer Lending in Philippines” to its Research Database.

Description:-

Consumer Lending Market Philippines 2023

After enjoying significant growth in 2017 thanks to the favourable economic background, in 2018 consumer lending in the Philippines showed signs of stabilisation amidst regulatory changes. While banks and non-financial institutions continued to improve their consumer lending offers, the willingness of consumers to take up such offers was tempered by a drastic change in the income tax regime and the adjustment of several excise tax rates. The automotive industry was among those most affected by...

Euromonitor International's Consumer Lending in Philippines report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.

Get a Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2594566-consumer-lending-in-the-philippines

Product coverage: Consumer Credit, Mortgages/Housing.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Consumer Lending market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

It has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, It has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Leave a Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/2594566-consumer-lending-in-the-philippines

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

Headlines

Prospects

Slower Growth of Auto Lending in 2018

Home Lending Remains High

Weak Growth Expected for Card Lending

Competitive Landscape

the Big Six Banks Retain A Majority Share of Consumer Credit

Increasing Investments in Online Strategies

Extra Options Have Become Available

Category Data

Executive Summary

Canadian Consumers Carry More Debt

Home Lending and Mortgages/housing Lending Continue To Soar

High Household Debt Remains A Major Concern

Tighter Regulations To Restrict Residential Mortgages

More Uncertainties in Consumer Lending

Market Data

Continued......

Contact Us: Sales@Wiseguyreports.Com Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (Us) Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (Uk)



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.