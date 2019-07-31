Agrochemicals Market 2019: Global Analysis, Share, Trends, Application Analysis and Forecast To 2024

Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Description

The global agrochemical market should reach $266.0 billion by 2021 from $213.2 billion in 2016 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5%, from 2016 to 2021.

This research report presents an in-depth analysis of the global agrochemical market by product type and regional geographic markets. It covers the major categories of
agrochemicals used for crop protection across the globe. The evolving trends and ongoing research and developments in the field of agrochemical developments have
been studied in detail. The report analyses the active ingredients used in the market and not the formulations.

This study highlights the emergence of genetically modified crops, the importance of crop protection, and the pros and cons of pesticide use. Special importance has been
given to key market developments such as collaborative activities, important acquisitions, new product launches and strategic agreements between top players. An analysis of the key drivers and factors either affecting or influencing the growth of this market is also included in this report. The analysis also includes the current and projected markets for agrochemicals across geographic regions while considering different parameters (e.g., government regulations, climatic conditions and crop production).

The global agrochemical market is mainly segmented into types and regions. Types of agrochemicals are principally categorized into pesticides and fertilizers. Pesticides
primarily include herbicides, insecticides and fungicides. Nitrogenous, phosphatic, potassic and biofertilizers are covered under the fertilizer category. In terms of
geography, the market is categorized by North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the rest of the world (ROW). ROW primarily consists of economies such as Brazil, Argentina,
Egypt, South Africa, Chile, Colombia, Turkey, Iraq, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Report Scope:

Report Includes:

- Overview the global markets for agrochemicals.
- Analyze global market trends, with data from 2015, 2016, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2021.
- Define the global agrochemicals market and other aligned markets.
- Measure the global agrochemicals market with respect to fertilizers and pesticides.
- Strategically profile and analyze market players and their core competencies in the field of agrochemicals for each of its respective market segments.
- Track and analyze alliances, joint ventures, mergers, and acquisitions of industry market players.

Table of Contents 

Chapter 1 Introduction
STUDY GOALS AND OBJECTIVES
SCOPE OF THE REPORT
METHODOLOGY
INTENDED AUDIENCE
INFORMATION SOURCES
ANALYST'S CREDENTIALS
RELATED BCC RESEARCH REPORTS
BCC RESEARCH WEBSITE
DISCLAIMER
Chapter 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
Chapter 3 AGROCHEMICAL MARKET OVERVIEW
Chapter 4 GLOBAL MARKET FOR AGROCHEMICALS BY TYPE
Chapter 5 AGROCHEMICAL MARKET BY GEOGRAPHICAL REGION
Chapter 6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Chapter 7 PATENT ANALYSIS
Chapter 8 COMPANY PROFILES
Chapter 9 APPENDIX
U.S. PATENTS

