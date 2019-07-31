India's Consumer Lending Market by Type, by Region, by Drivers, by Competition, by Major Players & Forecast to 2019-2023

Wise.Guy.

Consumer Lending Market India 2023

Consumer lending has grown at a healthy pace in India; and this trend is expected to continue in the forecast period. The country’s growing economy, rising disposable incomes and changing lifestyles have resulted in higher disbursals of auto and durables loans. This is particularly the case among young adults, who earn more than previous generations and spend more on non-discretionary items. This includes spending on the latest automobiles and consumer durable goods, for which loans are used. Mo...

The Consumer Lending in India report establishes the size and structure of the market for ATMs cards, smart cards, credit cards, debit cards, charge cards, pre-paid cards and store cards. It looks at key players in the market (issuers and operators), number of cards in circulation, numbers transactions and value of transactions. It offers strategic analysis of sector forecasts and trends to watch.

Product coverage: Consumer Credit, Mortgages/Housing.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

Headlines

Prospects

Higher Cost of Education Increases Loan Disbursals

Aspirations of Small Town Consumers To Fuel Growth in Auto Lending

Better Electricity Supply and Financing Schemes Boost Durables Lending

Competitive Landscape

Banks Are the Leading Credit Providers

Alternative Finance Providers Facilitate Easier Credit Access

Online Lenders Grow in Popularity

Category Data

Executive Summary

Economic Growth and Demographic Trends Drive Consumer Lending

Alternative Finance Providers Increase Their Share of Consumer Loans

New Government Policies in 2015 Boost Mortgages/housing

Indian Consumers Demonstrate Sound Loan Repayment Record

Aspirational Consumer Class Fuels Consumer Lending

Market Data

Continued......

