Virtual CPE Market is Grow at CAGR of 27% by Forecast to 2023, Assets to MRFR

Market Research Future (MRFR) report. Virtual CPE is a means to provide network services such as virtual private network connectivity, firewall security, and routing to enterprises with the help of software instead of dedicated hardware devices.

The global virtual CPE market is predicted to touch USD 2600 million at a 27% CAGR over the forecast period (2016-2022), Through virtual CPE, providers can help in simplifying as well as accelerating service delivery, configuring and managing devices remotely, thereby enabling customers in adjusting existing services or ordering new services on demand. It offers improved physical networking infrastructure that can be transformed to sharable virtual resources. Virtual CPE can be accessed from anywhere devoid of using much of the hardware. Enterprises are benefitting primarily from virtual CPE as this augments the delivery of network services, needs minimal maintenance and allows remote connectivity.

Various factors are propelling the Virtual CPE Market growth. These factors, as specified by the Market Research Future (MRFR) report, include the growing adoption of virtual CPE network infrastructure, growing need of enterprise mobility market, growing adoption of internet technologies, growing need for mobility, varying traffic patterns, and rising complexity of networks.

On the contrary, the threat to data security, lack of technical expertise, and limited knowledge are factors that may hamper the virtual CPE market growth over the forecast period.

Key Players:

Leading players profiled in the virtual CPE market report include Dell, Inc (US), International Business Machines, Corporation (US), Ericsson AB (Sweden), Cisco Systems, Inc (US), Verizon Wireless (US), Orange Business Services (The Netherlands), NEC Corporation (Japan), AT&T, Inc (US), Qosmos (France), and Intel Corporation (US). Along with the key players, the other players include Cloudify Platform Ltd (US), Cloudify Platform, ALTEN Calsoft Labs (US), Criterion Networks, Inc (US), F5 Networks, Inc (US), Anuta Networks (US), Fortinet Inc. (US), Accedian Networks Inc. (Canada), Lanner Electronics Incorporated (Taiwan), Ciena Corporation (US), RAD Data Communications (Israel), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd (China), ADVA Optical Networking SE (Germany), Versa Networks, Inc. (US), Arista Networks, Inc (US), Brocade Communications System, Inc (US), Juniper Networks, Inc (US), and Hewlett Packard Enterprises (HPE) (US).

April 2019: Leading IP network equipment provider Patton Electronics has released its vSN (virtual SmartNode) line of virtualized network function software CPE products. This will offer cloud-native software CPE products for download as well as deployment with bare-metal on premise hardware or universal CPE.

Market Segmentation:

The Market Research Future report provides a wide segmental analysis of the virtual CPE market based on service, solution, deployment, and application.

Based on service, the virtual CPE market is segmented into managed and professional service. Of these, the professional service will have the largest share in the market over the forecast period. These services include support services, maintenance, integration services, and consulting.

Based on solution, the virtual CPE market is segmented into infrastructure management, virtual equipment solution, and security and compliance.

Based on deployment, the virtual CPE market is segmented into cloud-hosted CPE model and classic CPE model.

Based on application, the virtual CPE market is segmented into enterprise application and residential application. Of these, the enterprise application segment is predicted to have the maximum share in the market over the forecast period.

Regional Analysis:

Based on the region, the virtual CPE market report covers growth opportunities and the latest trends across the Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, North America, and the Middle East and Africa. Of these, North America will spearhead the market over the forecast period. The US is the key contributor here, owing to an established technological market. Moreover, the higher adoption of virtual CPEs in enterprises is also contributing to the market growth.

The virtual CPE market in Europe will have the second-largest share in the market over the forecast period. This is owing to the growing deployment of advanced virtual CPE features.

The virtual CPE market in the APAC region is predicted to grow at the fastest pace over the forecast period. This is owing to the growing adoption of virtual CPE solutions here due to the increasing need for cloud-based and enterprise mobility solutions and rapid expansion of enterprises.

