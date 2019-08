External Defibrillator Market to Reach US$ 6,463.0 Mn by 2026, Stryker’s New Launch of AED with Better Remote Patient Monitoring to Aid Growth: Fortune Business Insights

Key companies covered in the External Defibrillator Market Research report includeAsahi Kasei Corporation and Philips Healthcare, Cardiac Science, Physio-Control, Stryker, Defibtech, LLC., CU Medical Systems Inc., and others.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Government initiatives aimed at the betterment of the healthcare sector are expected to propel growth in the global External Defibrillator Market. Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “ External Defibrillator Market : Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2026” offers exclusive insights into the market, highlighting opportunities and threats alike. External defibrillator devices are used to deliver shock therapy to patients suffering from sudden cardiac arrests. The growing focus on public access defibrillator or (PAD) by private organizations is expected to drive the market. Also, the rising prevalence of cardiovascular disorders is projected to help expand the global market in the coming years. The global market was worth US$ 3152.5 Mn in 2018 and is projected to reach US$ 6463.0 Mn by 2026. At this pace, the global market will exhibit a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period.



Rapid Advancements in Medical Technology to Help the Market Grow in North America

North America is expected to lead the global External Defibrillator Market owing to the early adoption of the latest technological advancements in healthcare. Moreover, the market in the region was worth US$ 1690.6 Mn in the year 2018. Rising support from governments and favorable schemes on reimbursements are creating growth opportunities for the market in North America. Also, the region is witnessing more number of external defibrillator installations in hospitals and other public places. This, as a result, is likely to reduce fatalities from cardiac arrests and this is why North America holds a prominent share in the global market. The rise in training programs on Automated External Defibrillator (AED) in this region is also expected to encourage growth in the market.

The market in Asia Pacific is likely to register considerable growth in the forecast years primarily on account of improvements in healthcare infrastructure. This is further expected to result in increasing accessibility of external defibrillator devices. Also, rising prevalence of cardiovascular disorders in Asia Pacific is likely to stimulate growth of the market.

Advancements Incorporated in External Defibrillators to Offer Faster Treatment Spurs Growth

“The demand for handling cardiovascular patients is growing across the world,” said a lead analyst at Fortune Business Insights. “This is further expected to lead to innovations in external defibrillators such as the launch of automated external defibrillator (AED),” he added. These AED devices covered 45.9% share in the global market in 2018 owing to their minimal costs. Also, advancements in external defibrillator are expected to enhance the comfort level of patients by delivering a faster treatment.

Rising awareness about defibrillation especially in out-of-hospital cardiac arrest (OHCA) patients enables growth in the market. This is ascribable to several training programs conducted in offices, schools, and some other public places. Growing demand for the treatment of cardiovascular disorders is anticipated to fuel the demand for external defibrillator pacemaker. Fortune Business Insights predicts that the escalations in the development of healthcare industry over the years has offered significant impetus to the market’s growth.

Rapid lifestyle changes and increasing prevalence of obesity, high blood pressure, and diabetes result in rising prevalence of sudden cardiac arrests. This in turn, is expected to augment demand for different types of external defibrillators such as AED, wearable defibrillator, and others.



Asahi Kasei Leads the Market with its Diverse Product Portfolio

As per the report, the leading player in the global External Defibrillator Market is Asahi Kasei Corporation. The company boasts a diverse product portfolio in wearable as well as automated defibrillator segments. In addition to this, the company has achieved an efficient customer reach over the years and provides an impressive after-sales service. The company, along with Philips Healthcare, covers more than half of the market in terms of their revenue.

Launch of novel external defibrillators are expected to increase the share in the global market by 2026. For instance, Stryker launched an AED called LIFEPAK CR2 in the U.S. in April 2016. This device is Wi-Fi enabled and offers efficient remote patient monitoring. Also, Swansea City Football Club launched a defibrillator program in March 2018. This program was initiated with an aim to offer 24-hour emergency care for football players.

Other players operating in the global market are CU Medical System Inc., Cardiac Science, and Defibtech, LLC.

External Defibrillator Market Companies

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Philips Healthcare

Defibtech, LLC.

Cardiac Science

Stryker

CU Medical System Inc.

Other prominent players



Table of Content:

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities





Key Insights Prevalence of Sudden Cardiac Arrests in Key Countries Technological Advancements in External Defibrillators Recent Industry Developments Such as Mergers & Acquisitions The Regulatory Scenario for Key Countries New Product Launches by Key Players Key Industry Trends





Global External Defibrillator Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Automated External Defibrillator Manual and Semi-Automatic External Defibrillator Wearable External Defibrillator Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Hospitals & Clinics Schools and Other Public Places Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia pacific Rest of the World



Competitive Analysis

Strategic Recommendations



