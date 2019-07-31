Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Global Electronic Prescribing Market Report 2019-2025 by Technology,Future Trends, Opportunities, Top Key Players & more

A new market study, titled “Global Electronic Prescribing Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, July 31, 2019

In 2018, the global Electronic Prescribing market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025. This report focuses on the global Electronic Prescribing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

The study objectives are to present the Electronic Prescribing development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study 
Surescripts 
Henry Schein 
Cerner Corporation 
HealthFusion 
Allscripts 
Athenahealth 
Bizmatics 
EClinicalWorks 
Medi-HER 
Practice Fusion 
DrFirst


Market segment by Type, the product can be split into 
Integrated Systems 
Stand-alone Systems

Market segment by Application, split into 
Hospitals 
Office-based Physicians

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers 
United States 
Europe 
China 
Japan 
Southeast Asia 
India 
Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are: 
To analyze global Electronic Prescribing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. 
To present the Electronic Prescribing development in United States, Europe and China. 
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies. 
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

