Global Electronic Prescribing Market Report 2019-2025 by Technology,Future Trends, Opportunities, Top Key Players & more
A new market study, titled “Global Electronic Prescribing Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, July 31, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Electronic Prescribing Market
In 2018, the global Electronic Prescribing market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025. This report focuses on the global Electronic Prescribing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
The study objectives are to present the Electronic Prescribing development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Surescripts
Henry Schein
Cerner Corporation
HealthFusion
Allscripts
Athenahealth
Bizmatics
EClinicalWorks
Medi-HER
Practice Fusion
DrFirst
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Integrated Systems
Stand-alone Systems
Market segment by Application, split into
Hospitals
Office-based Physicians
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Electronic Prescribing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Electronic Prescribing development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
