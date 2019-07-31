Potash Ore Market to be driven by the Growing Demand from the End-Use Industries during the Forecast Period, 2018-2023, Says MRFR

Potash Ore Market Report Insights and Industry Analysis by Source (Potassium Chloride, Sodium Chloride), By Application (Agriculture, Chemical, Metallurgical) - Competitive Market Size, Share, Trends, and Forecast, 2018 - 2023

Potash Ore is the key raw material used to produce compound fertilizer, potash, and other chemicals. Potash Ore consists of halite (NaCl), sylvite (KCl), and several other components such as anhydrite, carnallite, carbonate residue, and silica. It is manufactured by both mechanical and chemical methods, such as hot leaching and flotation correspondingly. The hot leaching procedure depend upon physical properties of sodium chloride, potassium chloride, and water, whereas floatation method depends on the surfaces of halite, sylvite that is dampened by addition of chemicals as surfactants and water. Owing to these factors, they find wide applications such as metallurgical, chemical, agriculture, and others.

Among the several segments of the market, the potassium chloride segment holds the key portion owing to its increasing consumption in the production of fertilizers in the agricultural sector. Additionally, it is widely used in the development of plants, fruits, and others. The sodium chloride segment is set to flourish at a substantial rate owing to its increasing consumption in chemicals to produce sodium chlorite, caustic soda, and others. Moreover, potash ore has upscaling demand for the preservation of fish. Besides, the rising demand for the product in metallurgical and chemical sectors is likely to develop at a higher CAGR over the forecast period.

Key Players:

Global Potash Ore Market has been dominated by Key Players such as Intrepid Potash, Inc. (U.S.), EuroChem (Switzerland), Mining Associates (India), Uralkali (Russia), JSC Belaruskali (Belarus), Nutrien Ltd (Canada), ICL (Israel), K+S KALI GmbH (Germany), Encanto Potash Corp. (EPO) (Canada), and Kore Potash Limited (Australia).

Market Segmentation:

The Global Potash Ore Market has been segmented based on Application and Source.

Based on Source, the market has been segmented into sodium chloride, potassium chloride, and others.

Based on Application, the market has been segmented into metallurgical, chemical, agriculture, and others.

Regional Analysis:

Global Potash Ore Market has been segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East & Africa, and Europe. Among these, North America represents a major share of the Global Potash Ore Market due to the rising consumption of the product in metallurgical, chemical, agriculture, and others. The growing demand for organic food and its wide application in end-use industries have impacted the Global Potash Ore Market positively over the forecast period. Nations such as Canada, Mexico, and the U.S. are the major players in this market.

The Asia Pacific Potash Ore Market has been developing substantially owing to rapid urbanization coupled with technology. It has been anticipated that increasing investments in the end-use sectors are likely to propel the market in the region over the forecast period. The increasing population, boosting disposable income, and rising need for hygienic food have driven the Global Potash Ore Market to a large extent. Nations such as Japan, India, and China are likely to attain a notable growth in the market over the forecast period.

The European market is anticipated to observe a noteworthy expansion owing to surging demand for the product in metallurgical, chemical, agriculture, and other sectors. The market is likely to stimulate by the upscaling organic farming and a growth in the number of food stores. The technological advancement and growing innovation in the potash ore market are predicted to accelerate the market growth in nations such as the Italy, U.K, France, and Germany, over the forecast period.

The Latin American region is projected to witness a noteworthy expansion in the market owing to increasing agriculture industries, and requirements for organic food products in numerous restaurants, hotels, and others. Furthermore, the Middle East & Africa market is expected to witness a prominent owing to growing research & development activities of Potash Ore and high demand of fertilizers.

